Opposition is mounting against a city-backed measure that would allow planned casinos to bypass the local land-use review process, a move Mayor Eric Adams’ administration argues is crucial for the gaming facilities to have a chance of obtaining state approval.

On Wednesday night, Manhattan Community Board 6 passed a resolution 39-to-1 opposing a proposal by the Department of City Planning to bypass the standard city zoning approval rules, known as ULURP, for casinos.

The board, which represents Midtown East, has one casino proposal proposed for their area, among a host of contenders for three licenses the state intends to grant in New York City or its suburbs.

The Soloviev Group has proposed placing a casino and 1,325 apartments, with nearly 40% below market rent, on First Avenue between 38th and 41st streets, just south of the United Nations.

The board resolution passed with no discussion at the meeting. Borough presidents will also weigh in on the zoning amendment, after which the City Planning Commission and the City Council will vote on it.

CB6’s advisory vote in opposition follows a similar outcome from Manhattan Community Board 4, which covers another possible site in Hudson Yards, and Manhattan Community Board 5, which will take a full board vote Thursday following a land use committee vote against the Adams proposal. CB5 includes Times Square, where a proposal is in the mix.

But not every board has rejected Adams’ fast-track pitch. In Brooklyn, Community Board 13, which includes Coney Island, got a yes from the board’s economic development committee, even while its land use committee voted in opposition.

City Planning’s proposed zoning text amendments would allow for new state licenses to go to gaming facilities in certain commercial and manufacturing districts. The measures would deem any gambling facility approved by the state for these areas as being in compliance with local zoning, permission that also extends to hotels, restaurants and amenities at the sites.

The city is arguing that those seeking to open casinos are already mandated by the state to go through a public review process, making the city’s ULURP redundant. Planning Commissioner Dan Garodnick said in November that the fast track approval would allow proposed city casino sites to compete successfully with others vying to locate in the region, adding: “It’s important that we create a level playing field for applicants within New York City.”

The state is poised to create six-member Community Advisory Committees for each casino application in the city, consisting of appointees from the governor and mayor and the local borough president, City Council member and state legislators. The committees will hold public hearings to assess public support.

At least two-thirds of each committee must approve an application for it to be considered by the Gaming Facility Location Board.

Casey Berkovitz, spokesperson for the Department of City Planning, had previously told THE CITY that, “With this text amendment, DCP will not have to process an individual rezoning application for each casino application, including those that are ultimately not granted licenses — a more efficient use of city time and resources.”

Five casino proposals target Midtown Manhattan. Queens has two proposals, the Steve Cohen-backed casino at Citi Field and Resorts World New York City, an existing racino. The other two proposals cover Bally’s golf course at Ferry Point in The Bronx and Brooklyn’s Coney Island.

State Sen. Kristen Gonzalez (D-Manhattan/Queens/Brooklyn) will be hosting a town hall meeting Thursday evening about the Midtown East proposal, to be held at the NYU College of Dentistry on East 24th Street and involving a host of Manhattan elected officials, including Sen. Liz Krueger, Assemblymember Harvey Epstein, Councilmember Carlina Rivera and Councilmember Keith Powers. RSVPs for in-person attendance are no longer available, following more than 600 requests to attend; a livestream will be available.