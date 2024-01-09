City officials began evacuating nearly 2,000 parents and children living at the Floyd Bennett Field migrant shelter Tuesday afternoon to spend the night in a nearby high school, as a powerful storm with wind gusts projected to reach up to 70 miles per hour was bearing down on the city.

Zachary Iscol, commissioner of the city’s Office of Emergency Management, said at an impromptu press conference outside the Roosevelt Hotel in Midtown, the city’s main intake site for arriving migrants, that families had started receiving warnings about the evacuation at around 11 a.m., informing them buses would take them to spend the night at nearby Madison High School.

Emergency Management Commissioner Zachary Iscol speaks with reporters at the soon-to-be-opened family migrant shelter at Floyd Bennett Field, Oct. 30, 2023. Credit: Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

“We are doing this out of an abundance of caution because of the high winds,” Iscol said.

Iscol said that tent shelters for migrant adults on Randall’s Island and Creedmoor Psychiatric Facility were not slated for evacuation, because both had more cover from the wind and pilings dug into the ground that were structurally more sturdy than the Floyd Bennett location.

“It’s a really complex operation,” he added.

A group of migrants run toward a family shelter at Floyd Bennett Field while a torrential rainstorm descended on the city, Jan. 9, 2024. Credit: Alex Krales/THE CITY

Word quickly spread among residents of the Floyd Bennett Field shelter, with messages flying on WhatsApp groups and notices posted on the walls in Spanish and English telling families to be gathered by 3:15 p.m. and prepared to leave by 3:45 — though several people who spoke to THE CITY said buses had not arrived by 4:30 p.m. Families were further advised they would get dinner at the school and be returned to Floyd Bennett by bus at 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.

It was not immediately clear if there would be any cots or blankets provided for the night. Spokespeople for the city’s Office of Emergency Management, the mayor’s office, and the city’s Health and Hospitals system, which runs many migrant shelters, didn’t respond to requests for comment from THE CITY Tuesday afternoon.

Some parents were unsure how they would pull their families together in time to evacuate. One 38-year-old mother of three said her kids left school at 2:20 p.m. and usually took around an hour and a half to make it back to the shelter.

“They didn’t give us any warning,” she said in Spanish, asking that her name not be published to avoid repercussions from staff at the shelter. “Like three hours before, now we have to run around, from there to here, from here to there.”

‘It’s Overwhelming’

The evacuations Tuesday came the same day evictions began for migrant families staying in the Row Hotel in Manhattan, as part of the city’s newly implemented policy limiting shelter stays for some migrant families to just 60 days.

Around 40 families were evicted Tuesday, city officials said, with the number expected to quickly ramp up to around 100 families per day. All told, 4,800 families have received 60-day notices that will force them out of hotel rooms in the coming weeks, city officials said.

Twenty-six-year-old Maria Quero, who is eight-and-a-half months pregnant with her first child, said she’d begged her social workers at the Row to let her stay until after she gave birth. She’d presented a doctor’s note to staff, she said, but was denied an extension.

Pregnant migrant, Maria, leaves the Row Hotel shelter after receiving an eviction notice, Jan. 9, 2024. Credit: Alex Krales/THE CITY

Instead she trudged across Midtown with her husband from the Row to the Roosevelt Hotel Tuesday morning to ask for another 60-day placement while hoping to still make her prenatal doctor’s appointment later that day.

“I can’t be sitting down a lot, my hips are hurting,” she said in Spanish. “It’s overwhelming, it’s really stressful.”

Asked about Quero’s situation at the Tuesday press briefing, Dr. Ted Long, who oversees migrant shelters run by the city’s Health and Hospitals system, said: “We look forward to helping Maria.”

“They deserve that stability — that stability can never be in the hotel room,” Long said, speaking generally about why the city has set 60-day shelter stay limits for families. “It can only be with our help, how we get them to complete their journey.”

Manuel Castro, commissioner of the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs, went on to slam the federal government and the state of Texas for funneling thousands of migrants to New York without financial support behind them.

“Any confusion and chaos that you might be seeing today is a result of Gov. [Greg] Abbott’s actions and the lack of appropriate support by the federal government,” he said. “We’ve been saying this for many months, this is unsustainable.”

‘They Didn’t Give Us Any Warning’

A notice from the Education Department to families at James Madison High School on Tuesday advised them that the school would be used as an emergency shelter in the evening.

“Our school is ready with cots and supplies available to provide emergency short-term respite,” the notice read.

Migrants sheltered in the auditorium of James Madison High School in Brooklyn after the city evacuated them from Floyd Bennett Field during a heavy rainstorm, Jan. 9, 2023. Credit: Obtained by THE CITY

Staff first learned of the plan around noon. They were told that the migrant families would arrive after students left Tuesday afternoon and would be gone by the time school starts Wednesday morning.

“It’s an enormous logistical challenge, but if you throw enough bodies at it you can do it,” said a staffer who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Sixteen-year-old junior Spencer Katz said students learned about the evacuation Tuesday afternoon, and most of the discussion focused on whether or not school would be canceled Wednesday.

“I was expecting some people to be racist,” Katz said, but “I was pretty pleasantly surprised by how cool everyone was about it … Every single person I know has an immigrant as a parent or grandparent, so everyone was pretty understanding.”

A group of migrants race into James Madison High School in Brooklyn after city officials evacuated Floyd Bennett Field during a rainstorm, Jan. 9, 2023. Credit: Alex Krales/THE CITY

A spokesperson for the Education Department said late Tuesday afternoon that school for James Madison students would be conducted remotely Wednesday.

The Legal Aid Society and the Coalition for the Homeless issued a joint statement slamming the hasty decision to empty the shelter as “traumatic and disruptive”:

“This last-minute evacuation further proves that Floyd Bennett Field — a facility mired in a flood zone, miles from schools and other services — has never and will never serve as an appropriate and safe place to shelter families with children,” the group said.

An earlier wind storm in mid-December also caused chaos for migrant families, many of whom described a sleepless night with crying children, or were terrified the tents would collapse.

The 38-year-old mother said the latest commotion at the tents felt stressful and exhausting for families.

“It’s not a life, it’s not good for the kids,” she said. “Everyone is feeling sad.”