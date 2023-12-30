In the third and final installment of the pod’s year-end mini-series of stories about a “New York minute,” you’ll hear from Michael Gartland and Ellen Moynihan of the Daily News, telling yarns about found beef, cops and Batgirl the cat. They’re followed by Justin Miller of New York Magazine on hearing an unsolicited tale of massages and romances. Finally, Mark Jacobson, the journalist and novelist who, among other things, wrote the articles Night-Shifting for the Hip Fleet and The Return of Superfly that respectively became the TV show Taxi and the movie American Gangster, with a ramble about comedy in the city back in the day.

Top l-r: Photos of Justin Miller, Rusty Zimmerman by Alex Brook Lynn and Ellen Moynihan with her cat, courtesy of Ellen Moynihan

Bottom l-r: sketches of Mark Jacobson, Michael Gartland and Ellen Moynihan by Rusty Zimmernan / Free Portrait Project

