Keeping Local News Thriving

This piece is the seventh in a series of deep dives that will take you through THE CITY’s impact and values, give you a behind-the-scenes look at our newsroom, and introduce you to our reporters.

We hope this series will move you to contribute to our year-end fundraising campaign. Reader donations make THE CITY’s work possible: we couldn’t do it without you.

In 2019, a passionate group of New Yorkers saw the growing local news desert in our city and knew they had to take action – so they created THE CITY, a nonprofit newsroom that serves all New Yorkers.

THE CITY wasn’t created to sell subscriptions, or to serve up advertising, but to advance the cause of a just, democratic and thriving New York City through quality local journalism. That’s why we rely on the support of readers just like you: your donation gives us the freedom to cover the stories that matter most to New Yorkers.

Since our founding, THE CITY has exposed abuses by elected officials and city government, investigated the neighborhood issues our readers say matter most to them, and brought New Yorkers the vital information they need to make sense of life in our great city.

We are so excited about the impact our reporting is having on the everyday lives of New Yorkers and the opportunities that are still to come. Through our election guides, innovative data tools, explosive investigations and more, we’re bringing you and your fellow New Yorkers the local news you need and deserve. And we’re so grateful to have you along for the ride.

THE CITY is here for New Yorkers, each and every day – so help keep us thriving by donating to THE CITY’s year-end campaign today.