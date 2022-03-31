 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Donate
Thursday, March 31, 2022 Reporting For New Yorkers

Site search

Follow THE CITY online:

Filed under:

Luxury Apartment Doormen and Building Staff Brush Off Landlord Demands for Givebacks

The union contract for 30,000 residential building workers who catered to wealthy New Yorkers through the pandemic is expiring — and owners from Billionaire’s Row to The Dakota are demanding that workers help pay for their health insurance.

By Claudia Irizarry Aponte
The entry to 220 Central Park South, Oct. 8, 2020.
Several units in 220 Central Park South sold for more than $60 million, Oct. 8, 2020.
Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

Doormen and building staff who’ve tended to New Yorkers through pandemic lockdowns and the work-from-home revolution are seeking higher wages — while luxury building landlords demand cutbacks to vacation and sick time, plus payments toward health insurance.

The management proposals, SEIU-32BJ union president Kyle Bragg told THE CITY, “amount to a slap in the face after the deadliest period to work and live in the history of New York City.”

The contract for more than 30,000 workers, from workaday rentals up to the ultra-luxury supertall 220 Central Park South on Billionaire’s Row and iconic co-ops like The Dakota, expires April 20. Already, some residents are receiving notices warning of potential disruptions to building services.

“If a strike is called, building activities such as apartment alterations and renovations, moves in and moves out, and deliveries will all be adversely affected,” read an email management company AKAM sent recently to residents at one Upper East Side co-op. “To that end, please schedule or re-schedule such activities so that they do not coincide with a possible strike.”

With market rents soaring, building workers are bargaining for a bigger piece of the pie, seeking increased wages and better benefits. In March, the median Manhattan asking rent reached an all-time high of $3,700 – more than 21% more than a year ago.

“The last two years were exceptionally difficult, and it took a toll on our financial, physical and emotional well-being,” said Steven Yerwood, a maintenance worker and handyman at a co-op building in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn. “But despite those obstacles, we persisted and overcame all of the challenges.”

32BJ SEIU workers hold a residential contract rally on the Upper East Side, April 11, 2018.
32BJ SEIU workers hold a residential contract rally on the Upper East Side, April 11, 2018.
Benjamin Kanter/Mayoral Photo Office

The collective bargaining agreement covers superintendents, porters, handymen, concierges and door attendants in properties owned or managed by Related Companies, Allied Partners, Vornado Realty Trust and other firms that negotiate together as the Realty Advisory Board on Labor Relations, with properties in every borough except The Bronx.

Workers are demanding a wage increase “at least” tied to inflation, which in New York City sits at a rate of 5.1%, and no changes to their health care, which is currently funded entirely by building and apartment owners.

“We know the landlords and the owners have benefited because where I work in Brooklyn, despite the difficulties in the last few years, the cost of the prices of apartments has not decreased — and as a matter of fact, they have a lot of people still moving in and still purchasing apartments,” Yerwood said.

“So we know that the owners or landlords, they have gained some money, and we find what we are asking for is not much.”

Shrinking Sick Time

The union and management have met three times since March 3 to discuss terms.

“Residential contract negotiations with 32BJ are continuing to move forward as we work towards reaching a fair contract for both sides,” said Howard Rothschild, president of the Realty Advisory Board, in a statement Tuesday. “We are hopeful that we will have more productive discussions in the coming weeks as we aim for an agreement by April 20th.”

Benefits have become a major sticking point, after management responded to the first round of negotiations by demanding workers contribute financially from their paychecks toward the cost of their health insurance premiums. Building owners also seek to reduce 10 days of sick time down to seven and to shrink vacation days.

Workers currently pay nothing out of pocket toward their health care premiums, according to a Realty Advisory Board spokesperson.

535 W. 23rd St. had union 32BJ workers, March 29, 2022.
Union workers staff this building on West 23rd Street.
Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

Yerwood noted workers like him “are very, very concerned about health care. Cost of health care is astronomical and prescription drugs are out of control.”

Rothschild responded in a statement that “premium contributions are a standard practice for most U.S. employees and we will continue to work towards reaching a fair contract for both sides by April 20th.”

Take home pay continues to be front of mind for workers given inflation, said Bryce Moreno, a doorman and porter at an East 79th Street condo building.

He said that an average grocery run for a week’s worth of food prior to inflation would have cost him “$120 to $130 — now it’s getting closer to $200,” he said. “We’re all feeling it right now.”

Dozens Died

Moreno says workers have more than earned a wage increase for a job that has become more demanding during the pandemic — “rapidly and drastically.”

While risking exposure to the virus during lockdowns, building staff often hurtled into new or intensified responsibilities, including handling strong disinfectants and chemicals, enforcing mask and social distancing rules, and dealing with a deluge of deliveries as working from home has become commonplace.

More than 170 SEIU-32BJ members, including 40 who worked in residential buildings, died because of the virus, according to union spokesperson Tyrone Stevens.

Some buildings did give workers special stipends for their service during 2020 but Yerwood hopes to see hazard pay should be more “formalized” across the board.

Moreno agrees with the sentiment — recalling shifts that often lasted longer than 12 hours as workers started calling out sick from the job due to illness or exposure to the virus.

“A lot of us were nervous, really scared, but once we got into it as essential workers, it was full steam ahead.”

Next Up In Work

Local news powered by New Yorkers.

We cover the uncovered, hold the powerful accountable, and make sense of the greatest city in the world.

GOT A TIP?

We’re here to listen. Email tips@thecity.nyc or visit our tips page for other ways to share.

The Latest

State Budget Negotiations Stall, With Proposed Bail and Trial Changes Still Unresolved

Lawmakers leave Albany until Monday, leaving Gov. Kathy Hochul without a state spending plan at the start of a new fiscal year.

By George Joseph and Josefa Velasquez

New York State Failed to Provide Legally Required Mental Health Care to Kids, Lawsuit Claims

Plaintiffs allege the state’s Medicaid program has caused young people with serious mental health conditions to suffer unnecessarily, ending up in hospitals and residential treatment programs because they can’t access vital services.

By Abigail Kramer

New Exodus Post-Jail Contract Denied by Comptroller After Security Scrutiny

An investigation by THE CITY revealed that an unlicensed security firm was working at hotels housing inmates released from Rikers. City Hall still hasn’t gotten it right.

By Greg B. Smith

Eric Adams Spurned on Key Asks in State Budget Talks

Mayoral control of public schools and a housing tax break are no longer on the table, sources tell THE CITY. Not helping: The mayor’s first and last appearance in Albany was in mid-February.

By Josefa Velasquez

Taxi Medallion Owners Hail Win in Fight Against Holdout Loan Firm

The new deal between the NY Taxi Workers Alliance and Minnesota’s O’Brien-Staley Partners/OSK came in the wake of pressure from cabbies and Senator Chuck Schumer — and after reporting by THE CITY.

By Jose Martinez

NYC’s Promised Public Bathrooms Still Doing the Waiting Dance

A 15-year-old agreement to put 20 automatic sidewalk toilets around the city has been completely stalled for the last two years, with 15 restrooms still not in service.

By Reuven Blau

Sign up for the newsletter Get THE CITY Scoop

Sign up and get the latest stories from THE CITY delivered to you each morning