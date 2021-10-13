 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Join The City
Wednesday, October 13, 2021 Reporting For New Yorkers

Site search

Follow THE CITY online:

Filed under:

Sen. Chuck Schumer Aims to Deliver Infrastructure Dollars to Help Food Couriers

By Claudia Irizarry Aponte
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) rode with a group of Deliveristas in Hamilton Heights, Oct. 13, 2021.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) rode with a group of Deliveristas in Hamilton Heights, Oct. 13, 2021.
Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) hopes to steer funds from the federal infrastructure bill to build rest areas for New York City’s delivery workers, he announced during a Wednesday ride-along in Harlem with the labor group Los Deliveristas Unidos.

“I’m going to tell them about the Deliveristas,” the Senate majority leader promised regarding his colleagues in Washington. “For instance, they want little kiosks, little shelters where they can rest, go to the bathroom — infrastructure money could be used for that. We’d give it to the city and we’d put pressure on the city to do that.”

He was referring to the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package the Senate passed last month, which includes funds for roads, bridges and more.

Shortly before a group ride down Amsterdam Avenue near City College, Schumer listened as more than a dozen delivery workers described the serious accidents they’ve encountered on the job, from getting hit by cars to crashing their bikes attempting to avoid potholes and oil slicks on city streets.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) met with a group of Deliveristas in Hamilton Heights, Oct. 13, 2021.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks with Jonán, a member of Los Deliveristas Unidos, in Harlem.
Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

Workers also talked about their wages, with most saying they rarely made more than $90 to $100 during a 12-hour day — far lower than the city’s $15-an-hour minimum wage.

And the largely immigrant workers digested the value of having one of the nation’s most powerful leaders — a fellow New York City cyclist — at their side.

“We’re grateful that the senator reached out to us, and we hope that he learned more about the work, and that he got a feel for how we live day in and day out,” Jonán, a Washington Heights delivery worker whom Schumer accompanied, told THE CITY in Spanish.

“One delivery is not enough to understand the full experience, it’s something you have to do every day to truly feel what we feel,” said Jonán, who asked that his last name be withheld out of fear of retaliation from the apps.

Said Schumer of his two hours with Los Deliveristas Unidos: “This was a whole education, and I want to educate a whole lot of people about them.”

‘Essential’ Workers

Schumer is the latest elected official to respond to pleas from Los Deliveristas Unidos, a group of app-based delivery workers who’ve organized around job conditions.

Last month, the City Council approved a landmark slate of bills, including mandating minimum per-trip payments and a right to use restaurant bathrooms — making New York the first major U.S. city to set such protections for app-based food delivery workers.

Theft of expensive e-bikes and muggings on the job have become increasingly urgent issues, prompting workers to band together for safety, communicating by WhatsApp and keeping an eye on one another as they navigate city streets.

In March, Harlem delivery worker Francisco Villalva Vitinio was fatally shot by a stranger who tried to steal his e-bike, his family told THE CITY. A Queens man was arrested and charged with murder in May.

A group of Deliveristas met with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in Hamilton Heights, Oct. 13, 2021.
Delivery workers participating in the ride with Schumer.
Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

Schumer on Wednesday praised delivery workers as “essential.”

“It’s not an easy job. It’s both hard work, and it’s dangerous,” he said. “Sometimes the people don’t treat you very nicely, they don’t even know that they should give you a tip like they give a waiter in a restaurant. So there’s a lot that has to be done to educate the public.”

New York City’s roughly 65,000 food delivery workers earn an average of $7.87 an hour before tips, a survey released last month of more than 500 app-based workers found.

More than 85% of respondents said that app-based delivery work was their main and only job — challenging the portrayal of so-called “gig” work by tech companies such as DoorDash and Uber Eats.

Nearly half said they’ve been in a crash while doing a delivery, according to the survey done by the Workers Justice Project and the Cornell University School of Industrial and Labor Relations.

Workers who endured injuries on the job were among those who rode with Schumer Wednesday.

Manny Ramírez, a Washington Heights delivery worker, required emergency care when a driver struck him mid-delivery in late September.

Rufino Marcelo has a scar across his left cheek from an accident he suffered on the job four years ago. He shot off of his bike after slipping on an oil slick on the street, and landed face-first on shattered glass on the pavement.

“This is why we are demanding safer roads, to avoid more accidents,” Marcelo, 39, said in Spanish.

Deliverista Rufino Marcelo showed a scar he endured after falling off his bike to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in Hamilton Heights, Oct. 13, 2021.
Deliverista Rufino Marcelo showed a scar he endured after falling off his bike.
Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

And 28-year-old Orquídea, who declined to give her last name, said she braved flood waters in The Bronx during Hurricane Ida last month — only to get pennies in return.

“Because of the rain, I only did three deliveries all night,” she said in Spanish. “Each one only paid $4 or $7 dollars.”

Ordering Cheesecake

Following local reforms, the Deliveristas are looking at legislation at the state or federal level.

On the agenda: the federal Protect the Right to Organize, or PRO, Act — a sweeping reform of national labor law that would grant full employment rights to independent contractors nationwide, among other things.

Approved by the House in March, the bill remains in gridlock in the 50-50 split Senate, which needs at least 60 votes to avoid a filibuster.

While elements of the PRO Act found their way into the infrastructure bill, for procedural reasons they are unlikely to survive a process known as budget reconciliation that would enable the package to pass with 51 votes.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) met with a group of Deliveristas in Hamilton Heights, Oct. 13, 2021.
Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks to delivery workers in Harlem.
Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

Schumer reiterated his support for the PRO Act in remarks to THE CITY about the deliveristas. “We have to make sure that they can organize. There shouldn’t be barriers in the way of them organizing, and we’re going to look at every different way for them to do that.”

Schumer said that he usually orders delivery directly from restaurants, but that he’s used Grubhub in the past to get food.

“One thing I do order is cheesecake,” he said. “Junior’s cheesecake. It’s my favorite thing.”

Next Up In Work

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS. SUPPORT NEW YORK.

THE CITY is an independent, nonprofit newsroom dedicated to hard-hitting reporting that serves the people of New York. Please consider joining us as a member today.

GOT A TIP?

We’re here to listen. Email tips@thecity.nyc or visit our tips page for other ways to share.

The Latest

‘Rushed’ Trump Golf Course Succession Passes City Board With Dissents

Comptroller Scott Stringer and Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. vote no on proposed new operator — while Trump’s lawyer claims golf legend Jack Nicklaus has the final say.

By Katie Honan and Claudia Irizarry Aponte

Candidates for New York’s Next Governor: Who’s Running to Run This State?

Kathy Hochul is hoping to win a full term, but other Democrats are lining up for a primary challenge. And Republicans have been campaigning and raising cash for months before she took over from Andrew Cuomo.

By Rachel Holliday Smith

Mets Station Accessibility Project Up In the Air as AirTrain Derails

The Mets-Willets Point complex — which serves anyone going to Citi Field, the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, the Queens Museum or Queens Night Market — is still inaccessible for LIRR passengers who can’t navigate stairs.

By Jose Martinez

Flood Insurance Hikes Haunt Homeowners Still Recovering From Ida and Henri

A revamp of FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program aiming for fairness will have most New Yorkers paying more, an analysis by THE CITY finds. Ideas are flowing for how to help households pay.

By Samantha Maldonado

Mayor de Blasio’s $1 Million Bill: He Owes Lawyers, Lobbyists and Taxpayers

The mayor, who’s eying a run for governor, will leave office with debts ranging from legal bills from probes of his fundraising tactics to his tab for using NYPD security during his short-lived presidential campaign, THE CITY’s examination found.

By Greg B. Smith

Will New York Require COVID Vaccines for Students? State Pediatricians Hope So.

The New York chapters of the American Academy of Pediatrics "unequivocally support" mandating COVID vaccines for students once the shot is fully federally approved for those younger than 16.

By Reema Amin, Chalkbeat

Sign up for the newsletter Get THE CITY Scoop

Sign up and get the latest stories from THE CITY delivered to you each morning