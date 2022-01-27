 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Join The City
Thursday, January 27, 2022 Reporting For New Yorkers

Site search

Follow THE CITY online:

Filed under:

NYC Ferry Starts Churning Through Taxpayer Dollars

De Blasio gave $23 million in aid to keep the ailing boat network afloat before leaving office last year, as expansion plans cruise ahead.

By Katie Honan
NYC Ferry
An NYC Ferry travels down the East River near Roosevelt Island, April, 24, 2019.
Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

A $2.75 ride on NYC Ferry is getting expensive for taxpayers.

Meeting records from the city Economic Development Corporation show its board approved up to $62 million in new spending last month to float the boat network’s operation — for the first time including city tax dollars.

Former Mayor Bill de Blasio’s budget office supplied a $23.2 million infusion before he left City Hall at the end of last year, according to EDC, aid that has not previously been reported.

Previously, EDC itself funded the ferry, which is run by the private company Hornblower Cruises. City budget experts estimate the subsidy amounts to $9.34 per passenger per trip.

EDC has already diverted proceeds from its Times Square real estate holdings to help pay for the costly maritime transit system, which de Blasio launched in 2017. The nonprofit EDC promotes jobs and development, and its facilities range from the Brooklyn Army Terminal to the Hunt Point wholesale food market.

The latest operating agreement between NYCEDC and San Francisco-based Hornblower Cruises was approved in a Dec. 14, 2021 executive committee meeting in connection with a five-month extension of the original 2016 operating agreement, which had been set to expire on April 30, 2023.

A similar amendment a year ago already added $64 million in ferry subsidies funded by EDC, plugging budget holes after ridership collapsed during pandemic shutdowns.

Service expanded this week to include year-round rides to Governors Island and last month extended service to Throgs Neck in The Bronx, on a route extension that also includes Ferry Point. A new route between Staten Island and Manhattan’s West Side launched last August, while a long-demanded stop in Coney Island is still in the works.

The new board authorization still allows EDC to plow its own money into propping up ferry service but also permits “City Tax Levy funds,” the board records show.

EDC declined to comment. A spokesperson for Mayor Eric Adams did not respond to a request for comment.

‘Really Expensive’

The nonprofit Citizens Budget Commission monitors city spending on NYC Ferry. It has urged reining in costly route extensions and charging a higher fare on weekends and to non-commuters.

“It’s really expensive to operate, it requires pretty significant subsidies, and this doesn’t really fix that problem,” said Sean Campion, a senior research associate for the budget watchdog group who has studied the ferries and their subsidies.

Of the possible addition of city funds to the pool, Campion said: “Instead of pursuing options to make it more financially sustainable like increasing fare or cutting service on lower ridership routes, this sort of shifts the problem.”

In a June 2020 blog post, Campion documented how the ferry was devouring dollars EDC generated from its real estate holdings. That money historically went into the city treasury.

The pre-COVID annual operating budget for the ferry service was $69.6 million, according to Campion. For the fiscal year that ended in June, it was $32.5 million, according to EDC.

A spokeswoman for Comptroller Brad Lander said he plans to review NYC Ferry service with budget experts in his office, but declined to comment for this story. His predecessor, Scott Stringer, was a vocal critic of city ferry spending, which included as much as $369 million to buy a fleet of boats from Hornblower.

A Wall Street-bound ferry arrives at the South Williamsburg terminal, Sept. 25, 2020.
A Wall Street-bound ferry arrives at the South Williamsburg terminal, Sept. 25, 2020.
Hiram Alejandro Durán/THE CITY

Reacting to THE CITY’s coverage of the boat purchase, Stringer at the time called for the city Department of Transportation — which runs the free Staten Island Ferry — to take charge of NYC Ferry. Stringer also tried and failed to stop the purchase.

The EDC board’s five-month extension of the current operating agreement — through Sept. 30, 2023 — buys more time for the Adams administration to negotiate a new contract to operate the ferry system’s seven lines.

“Since the launch of the ferry service, the city has chosen to increase the number and size of vessels operated, increase the frequency of service, and add new routes serving additional parts of the city,” EDC’s proposed resolution to boost spending says.

Next Up In Transportation

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS. SUPPORT NEW YORK.

THE CITY is an independent, nonprofit newsroom dedicated to hard-hitting reporting that serves the people of New York. Please consider joining us as a member today.

GOT A TIP?

We’re here to listen. Email tips@thecity.nyc or visit our tips page for other ways to share.

The Latest

Green Activists Urge State to Block Greenpoint Gas Plant Facility Upgrade

The Department of Environmental Conservation is expected to make a decision next month on whether to allow National Grid to build more fossil-fuel infrastructure in Brooklyn. Opponents say New York’s greenhouse gas reduction law should close the case.

By Samantha Maldonado

Albany Democrats Seize Control of Redistricting, With Unclear Role for Public

After years of championing an independent commission for the redrawing of political districts, state leaders now say they are taking over the process, as a wide coalition of advocates clamor for more transparency.

By Clifford Michel and Farah Javed

Tax Lien Sales Tick Toward Expiration Date Without Alternative in Sight

Mayor and Council Speaker Adams both vowed to end the program that sells property owners’ uncollected tax and water debts to private investors. Now what?

By Samantha Maldonado

Tenants’ Rights at Risk in NYCHA Conversions, Warns Human Rights Group

Human Rights Watch says evictions and diminished oversight make Rental Assistance Demonstration a program in need of more scrutiny.

By Greg B. Smith

NYCHA Probes Scores of Workers for Overtime Abuse, Fires 18

Three of the terminated employees each made over $100K in OT not rightfully earned. The investigation stems from a federal lawsuit settlement that stepped up scrutiny of operations.

By Greg B. Smith

Brazen Attack on Train Operator Points to Safety Gap for MTA Workers

Blaming "multiple failures" when it comes to worker protection, Ty Jeter recounted how she feared for her life when her cab door was kicked in on a southbound No. 6 train.

By Jose Martinez

Sign up for the newsletter Get THE CITY Scoop

Sign up and get the latest stories from THE CITY delivered to you each morning