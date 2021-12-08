 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Join The City
Thursday, December 9, 2021 Reporting For New Yorkers

Site search

Follow THE CITY online:

Filed under:

Vaunted $67M Flushing Pool to Finally Reopen for a Quick Dip — Then Close Again

By Gabriel Sandoval
The Flushing Meadows Corona Park Pool &amp; Rink has been closed during the COVID pandemic.
The Flushing Meadows Corona Park Pool & Rink has been closed during the COVID pandemic.
New York City Department of Parks and Recreation

A Queens public pool that’s been closed since before the pandemic due to a crumbling roof is set to reopen early next year with a ceiling netting to catch flaking concrete.

But the reopening of the $67 million Flushing Meadows Corona Park Aquatic Center will be only temporary, according to the city Department of Parks and Recreation. The pool will close again after officials can figure out designs for a reconstructed roof.

The center — which houses a pool integral to New York City’s failed 2012 Olympic bid and an ice rink managed by a private operator — will undergo a “full renovation,” but not until blueprints for a new roof are ready, a Parks official acknowledged.

The pool originally shuttered on Jan. 13, 2020, for what the parks department said at the time would be “at least six weeks” for “emergency repairs” to the roof.

During a virtual City Council oversight hearing Tuesday on improving access to recreational programs and facilities amid the pandemic, Deputy Commissioner of Parks Margaret Nelson announced a vague date for when swimmers might be able to get back in the water.

“It will reopen in January, February, sometime in the new year,” she said. “We will keep it open until that larger project starts, which is yet to be determined.”

Wrecked Centers

THE CITY previously reported that despite the architecturally ambitious center’s closure, as many as a dozen workers showed up daily even though no swimmers were present.

Of the Parks Department’s 36 recreation centers citywide, 28 are currently open. That’s up from the initial 13 centers that reopened in June to existing members. Facilities opened to new members as well starting in September — with one year’s free membership as an enticement. The free memberships are available for new registrants through the end of 2021.

But the Flushing center is one of five currently closed for capital construction projects.

Three recreation centers — Red Hook in Brooklyn, and St. Mary’s and St. James in The Bronx — sustained damage from the remnants of Hurricane Ida on Sept. 1.

The St. Mary’s center reopened Monday, while the St. James and Red Hook facilities remain shuttered.

Sorrentino Recreation Park in Far Rockaway is closed while it is being used as a COVID testing site. Kwame Ture Recreation Center in The Bronx is closed for use as a vaccination site.

Vital Community Need

David Small, who said he has multiple health challenges, signed up for a free membership at the Red Hook Recreation Center in October.

The city is soliciting architectural services for the reconstruction of the Red Hook Recreation Center, March 2, 2021.
Red Hook Recreation Center in March 2021.
Gabriel Sandoval/THE CITY

“We joined it, but each day we go back it’s still closed,” Small, 50, told THE CITY. “It’s not in use for the community, and it’s like we don’t have any other place to go.”

Decontamination of soil on the nearby track, baseball and soccer fields — as well as work at the Red Hook Houses, Brooklyn’s largest public housing complex — has turned the area into a massive construction site. The work has all but eliminated recreational space, save for a couple soccer fields.

The Red Hook center’s boiler sustained severe damage in Ida-related flooding. A Parks spokesperson, Anessa Hodgson, told THE CITY Parks is working to secure a mobile heating unit for a temporary fix.

Hodgson assured THE CITY that closure was not indefinite, but did not provide a reopening date.

“We fully anticipate that the Red Hook Recreation Center will reopen in the near future, it is not closed indefinitely,” she said.

Hodgson also noted that the current closure is separate from a planned federal project to fix damage to the recreation center, which was caused by Hurricane Sandy nearly a decade ago.

Small said the recreation center is a crucial resource for local residents, especially those who have medical issues like he does.

“We need this,” he said.

Next Up In Queens

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS. SUPPORT NEW YORK.

THE CITY is an independent, nonprofit newsroom dedicated to hard-hitting reporting that serves the people of New York. Please consider joining us as a member today.

GOT A TIP?

We’re here to listen. Email tips@thecity.nyc or visit our tips page for other ways to share.

The Latest

De Blasio Violated Fundraising Ethics Rules Even After Warning — Yet Mayor Faced No Penalty

Letters released after a protracted battle to shield them from public view show ethics board cited the mayor in 2014 and again in 2018 for asking real estate industry players with pending city business to give to his Campaign for One New York nonprofit.

By Yoav Gonen

How New York Will Find Its Next City Council Speaker

Here’s what to know about who’s running for the Council’s top job, how the secret campaign process unfolds and why New Yorkers should care — even if they don’t get a say on who it will be.

By Rachel Holliday Smith, Samantha Maldonado and 1 more

MTA Cops Rode High on Overtime After Cuomo Crackdown on Subway Homelessness, Inspector General Says

The OT bill for the MTA’s police force hit $33 million last year because of efforts by the Cuomo administration to police fare evasion and homeless New Yorkers, according to a new report from the agency’s inspector general.

By Jose Martinez

New Yorkers Will Get to Vote on Plans to Advance Racial Equity in the City

Proposals ranging from creating a new watchdog agency to rewriting the top of the City Charter to measuring the "true cost of living" are expected to be approved soon for next year’s ballot. Here’s what you need to know now.

By Samantha Maldonado

Engineer Pleads Guilty in Worker’s Brooklyn Construction Collapse Death — But Will Likely Avoid Prison

Plea deal for Paul Bailey in the 2018 Sunset Park worksite death of Luis Sánchez Almonte aims to get a felony rap dismissed. A contractor and foreperson still face charges after allegedly ignoring OSHA violations for dangerous conditions.

By Claudia Irizarry Aponte

Candidates for New York’s Next Governor: Who’s Running to Run This State?

Kathy Hochul is hoping to win a full term, but other Democrats are lining up for a primary challenge. And Republicans have been campaigning and raising cash for months before she took over from Andrew Cuomo.

By Rachel Holliday Smith

Sign up for the newsletter Get THE CITY Scoop

Sign up and get the latest stories from THE CITY delivered to you each morning