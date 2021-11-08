 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Join The City
Tuesday, November 9, 2021 Reporting For New Yorkers

Site search

Follow THE CITY online:

Filed under:

International Visitors Land Post-Pandemic Shutdown Reunions at JFK Airport

Hugs and hopes for a tourism boom greet the arrival of the first flights following the reopening of U.S. airports to visitors from 33 countries, from China to Brazil to the U.K.

By Christopher Alvarez, Ben Fractenberg and Gabriel Sandoval
New York resident Katie Mejias, foreground, embraces her sister, Rachel Wager, at JFK Airport after she is able to visit New York from England after the international COVID travel restrictions were lifted, Nov. 8, 2021.
New York resident Katie Mejias, foreground, embraces her sister, Rachel Wager, at JFK Airport after she is able to visit New York from England after the international COVID travel restrictions were lifted, Nov. 8, 2021.
Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

Some New Yorkers embraced loved ones for the first time in nearly 20 months on Monday after the Biden administration lifted foreign travel bans put in place in response to the pandemic.

Shortly after their flights touched down at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, many foreign visitors shed tears of joy as they hugged their family and friends.

But not all of them.

“I’m British. I don’t do emotions,” quipped Antony Baird of Newcastle, England, 59, who flew British Airways across the pond to build a custom guitar and jam with his old buddy David Roe.

“It’s good seeing my mate,” Roe, 57, added. “It’s always great. It’s great to be finally allowed to travel.”

Since early 2020, the federal government has tried to slow the spread of the coronavirus by banning non-citizen, non-immigrant air travelers to the U.S. from 33 countries, including China, Mexico, India, Brazil and many in Europe. On Monday, those restrictions were dropped. Foreigners are now beginning to flock to the U.S.

“I’ve never been to the States, let alone New York,” said Rachel Wager, 44, of Cambridge, England, who came as soon as she could to see her sibling, Katie Mejias, 40, who lives in Queens. “My sister just moved here, so my family has been waiting for the travel ban to lift.”

Anthony Baird, right, flew from England Monday to visit childhood friend and New Jersey resident David Roe so the two could catch up and play music together, Nov. 8, 2021.
Anthony Baird, right, flew from England Monday to visit childhood friend and New Jersey resident David Roe so the two could catch up and play music together, Nov. 8, 2021.
Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

With few exceptions, adult travelers must now be fully vaccinated and provide proof of a negative COVID test within a day of their departure, federal officials say. Unvaccinated children must show proof of a negative test within three days of departure if traveling with a vaccinated adult or one day if alone or with an unvaccinated adult.

But not every vaccination is sufficient: Only vaccines approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or the World Health Organization are acceptable — adding Coronavac, BBIBP-CorV, Corvaxin, AstraZeneca and Covishield to the J&J, Moderna and Pfizer shots used in the U.S.

Foreign travelers are also arriving on foot, car, bus and train, after the U.S. land borders with Mexico and Canada opened to international visitors on Monday.

Boosting Tourism

Departing from Heathrow Airport Monday morning, one flight each from Virgin Atlantic and British Airways made a spectacular synchronized takeoff en route to JFK.

British Airways will be operating six flights a day from Heathrow to JFK, according to Bloomberg News, down from as many as a dozen daily pre-pandemic — and with all its 747 jumbo jets retired.

The lifting of international travel restrictions on Monday coincided with Gov. Kathy Hochul’s $450 billion pledge to boost the state’s tourism industry.

In 2019, the last full pre-pandemic year, New York City welcomed a record 67 million tourists. The city expects to welcome 36.4 million tourists by year’s end, with 4.6 million of them coming from other countries, according to tourism bureau NYC & Co.

“Our tourism industry represents the essence of what sets New York apart from the rest,” Hochul told a crowd gathered at the American Museum of Natural History in Manhattan. “New York can’t come back from this pandemic unless our tourism industry and its workers come back.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul spoke about bringing back tourism the day international COVID travel restrictions were lifted, Nov. 8, 2021.
Gov. Kathy Hochul spoke about bringing back tourism the day international COVID travel restrictions were lifted, Nov. 8, 2021.
Don Pollard/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul

Under the motto “Bring Back Tourism, Bring Back Jobs,” she said the recovery package would reenergize the industry by providing payments to the hardest-hit workers, investments in small businesses, and marketing around the country and world.

“Today is a major milestone,” Hochul said. “It is the day we welcome back our international travelers. So those of you who’ve enjoyed going to the airport without a crowd: Sorry, those days are over. But that is a good thing.”

Next Up In Queens

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS. SUPPORT NEW YORK.

THE CITY is an independent, nonprofit newsroom dedicated to hard-hitting reporting that serves the people of New York. Please consider joining us as a member today.

GOT A TIP?

We’re here to listen. Email tips@thecity.nyc or visit our tips page for other ways to share.

The Latest

NYC Children Get Vaccinated at School Amid Both Relief and Frustrating Waits

Kids, ages 5 to 11, started getting their shots, though demand outpaced supply at some schools and lines wrapped around the block at others. Parents got $100 gift cards after their children received the first-come, first-served shots.

By Christina Veiga, Chalkbeat

Manhattan Billionaires’ Row Homeless Shelter Opens After Years-Long Legal Battle

Some 140 men will live in the former Park Savoy Hotel on West 58th Street. Homeless Services Commissioner Steve Banks said the battle to stop its opening was "the longest and most well-funded litigation" over a city shelter.

By Rachel Holliday Smith

More Than 100,000 NYC Students Are Homeless, New Report Finds

Nearly 1 in 10 New York City public school students lived in unstable, or temporary, housing in the 2020-2021 school year, according to an analysis of state data released Monday.

By Reema Amin, Chalkbeat

Access-A-Ride Service Quality Stuck in Reverse as Traffic, Driver Absences Mount

The reliability of the MTA’s Access-A-Ride paratransit service for New Yorkers with limited mobility has sunk to its lowest level in years — even as ridership has risen to almost 80% of pre-pandemic levels.

By Jose Martinez

De Blasio and Hochul Bill Taxpayers for Puerto Rico ‘Somos’ Conference Jaunt

From Attorney General Letitia James to Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez, most New York officials are relying on private funds to attend the annual political summit. Two notable exceptions: the current governor and the current NYC mayor.

By Yoav Gonen, Josefa Velasquez and 1 more

Trump Firm Wins Injunction to Stop Bronx Golf Course Cancellation

Manhattan judge freezes de Blasio move to transfer Ferry Point Park links to a new operator as of Nov. 15 while Trump Organization makes its case to hold on to the 18-hole course. Trump is demanding a $30 million payout if ejected.

By Claudia Irizarry Aponte

Sign up for the newsletter Get THE CITY Scoop

Sign up and get the latest stories from THE CITY delivered to you each morning