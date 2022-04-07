 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Donate
Friday, April 8, 2022 Reporting For New Yorkers

Site search

Follow THE CITY online:

Filed under:

Adams Administration Set $190K Salary for Husband of Brooklyn Democratic Boss

Edu Hermelyn quit his job with the city public assistance agency within weeks, after THE CITY asked about his political post alongside spouse Rodneyse Bichotte. He’s now running for election.

By George Joseph and Yoav Gonen
Brooklyn district leader Edu Hermelyn.
Brooklyn district leader Edu Hermelyn.
Brooklyn Democratic Party

Mayor Eric Adams’ administration set a $190,000 salary at the city’s public assistance agency for the spouse of Brooklyn’s Democratic Party boss, personnel records obtained by THE CITY show.

Edu Hermelyn turned in his resignation papers on March 11 — just weeks after his Feb. 14 appointment as senior advisor for strategic initiatives, reporting directly to Department of Social Services Commissioner Gary Jenkins.

The resignation came just hours after THE CITY asked the mayor’s office about city government rules that bar most managerial employees from simultaneously holding top positions in political parties. Hermelyn is currently one of two Democratic Party district leaders in the Assembly district covering Crown Heights and Flatbush.

THE CITY obtained the personnel documents Thursday through a public records law request, after the Adams administration declined to disclose Hermelyn’s salary.

Hermelyn is married to Assemblymember Rodneyse Bichotte, who also serves as chair of the Kings County Democratic Committee and is herself a district leader.

Months before their New Year’s Day 2021 wedding, the county Democratic committee appointed Hermelyn to fill a vacancy as a district leader — one of 42 in Brooklyn who determine party rules and vote on key endorsements of judges and political candidates.

Retaining a majority of support from district leaders, who are typically elected by voters, is essential for party officials to get their priorities enacted.

Shaquana Boykin, a Fort Greene and Clinton Hill district leader with the New Kings Democrats, a dissident party faction, said she was shocked to learn how much money Hermelyn was leaving on the table in order to keep his unpaid party position.

“It just feels like they are scared and trying to save every seat that they can,” said Boykin, referring to the party’s leadership.

In his resignation papers, Hermelyn stated he was leaving the job for “personal reasons.”

He did not respond to a request for comment from THE CITY, nor did spokespeople at the Department of Social Services and City Hall.

Hermelyn got the $190,000-a-year “executive assistant” job with the city’s anti-poverty agency after receiving more than $80,000 for “consulting” services from Adams’ 2021 mayoral campaign.

Hermelyn will now have to run for election this June in order to retain his unpaid district leader post in the 43rd Assembly District. Another candidate, Akel Williams, is in the running.

‘It’s About Control’

Hermelyn’s resignation and run come as the party establishment moves to thwart a growing progressive faction within the borough’s Democrats, reformers charge.

A staffer in Bichotte’s Assembly office, Sabrina Rezzy, appears to be running for district leader miles from her Brooklyn Heights home, in a challenge to longtime Bay Ridge district leader Joanne Seminara.

Assemblymember Rodneyse Bichotte spokesperson Sabrina Rezzy, center, attends an event with her boss at the New York Stock Exchange, Aug. 26, 2021.
Assemblymember Rodneyse Bichotte spokesperson Sabrina Rezzy, center, attends an event with her boss at the New York Stock Exchange, Aug. 26, 2021.
Sabrina Lucia Rezzy/Twitter

And another city employee, Pinny Ringel, is running against another dissident, David Schwartz. Ringel went on leave from his position at the Administration for Children’s Services last month, a mayoral spokesperson said.

Seminara said she was purportedly being targeted by party officials for her independence, and for not going along with proposed rules changes that she considered to be undemocratic.

“It’s really an obvious move by County to choose a district leader for our district, which is backwards. It’s the people of our district who should choose their district leader,” Seminara told THE CITY. “People should pay attention and realize that it’s about control, and ask why.”

Thursday is the last day that district leader candidates can submit the signatures needed to get on the ballot. Board of Election records show that Hermelyn and Ringel submitted their petitions earlier this week.

Those who survive ballot challenges will face off against opponents in the June 28 election.

Next Up In Politics

Local news powered by New Yorkers.

We cover the uncovered, hold the powerful accountable, and make sense of the greatest city in the world.

GOT A TIP?

We’re here to listen. Email tips@thecity.nyc or visit our tips page for other ways to share.

The Latest

What’s In Kathy Hochul’s $220 Billion Budget Deal?

Booze-to-go cups, a gas tax holiday that could hit the MTA, and bail reform highlight Albany’s "conceptual agreement" — for now.

By Josefa Velasquez

Albany Looks to Gas Tax Holiday to Placate Drivers in What Could Be a Blow to Mass Transit

Under the plan being pushed by the governor and Albany leadership, certain taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel would be suspended from June 1 through the end of the year.

By Jose Martinez

Ex-Tech Commissioner Tisch Set to Be Adams Pick for Sanitation Chief

Jessica Tisch, a real estate scion who’s had various positions around City Hall, will take over the role from current Commissioner Edward Grayson, who is retiring.

By Katie Honan and Reuven Blau

NYC Created a Massive After-School Program to Help All Students With Disabilities Catch Up After COVID Disruptions. Most Never Showed Up.

Just over one-third of eligible students are expected to get extra tutoring and services — with many sitting out because of transportation problems, too-long school days or schools phasing out sessions.

By Alex Zimmerman, Chalkbeat and Yoav Gonen

Nobody Knows When or How Ukrainian Refugees Could Resettle in NYC

The Biden administration has yet to release any plans, leaving the city’s agencies and nonprofits in the dark.

By Reuven Blau

Council Members Get Cash Boost for Office Rent as Voter Services Lag in Pandemic

Speaker Adrienne Adams will use the Council’s central fund to pay rent at members’ district offices, freeing up money to dedicate to staff and the community.

By Katie Honan

Sign up for the newsletter Get THE CITY Scoop

Sign up and get the latest stories from THE CITY delivered to you each morning