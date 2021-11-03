 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Join The City
Thursday, November 4, 2021 Reporting For New Yorkers

Site search

Follow THE CITY online:

Filed under:

Convicted Ex-Senate Leader Sampson Barred From Puerto Rico Confab With Top Pols, Including Ally Eric Adams

A federal judge denied John Sampson’s request to travel to Somos, the New York political power-player summit, citing similarities to past activities in Brooklyn and Albany that landed him in prison.

By Greg B. Smith
Former State Sen. John Sampson
Former State Sen. John Sampson
New York State Senate

The Somos conference, New York’s premier political networking event that starts Wednesday, could have turned into a bad flashback moment for Mayor-elect Eric Adams if a federal judge hadn’t stepped in.

One of Adams’ pals from his past as a state senator — disgraced and convicted ex-majority leader John Sampson — sought permission from a federal judge to attend the popular gathering of pols in Puerto Rico this week.

The answer was no — because, wrote Judge Dora Irizarry, “The Somos Uno Conference is a purely political conference and the description of what [Sampson’s] activities there would entail are entirely similar to conduct related to his crimes of conviction and his unlawful use of influence as State Senate Majority leader.”

Sampson was expelled from the state Senate in 2015 after a jury convicted him of obstruction of justice and lying to federal agents. Among other allegations, Sampson was accused of embezzling $400,000 in his role as a court-appointed referee in foreclosure cases.

He appealed his conviction but in 2017 was ultimately sentenced to five years in prison after appeals judges upheld the jury’s decision. He served his time in federal prison and has been on parole since August.

Adams’ ties to Sampson date to 2010, when both men represented Brooklyn neighborhoods in the Senate. Sampson was then Senate majority leader, while Adams chaired the Racing and Wagering Committee.

Both men were implicated in an investigation by the state Inspector General, who issued a damning 2010 report finding that Sampson, Adams and another senator, Malcolm Smith, had committed ethical lapses during the awarding of a casino franchise at Aqueduct Racetrack in Queens.

The IG found evidence that both Sampson and Adams had raked in tens of thousands of dollars of political donations in exchange for steering the franchise approval to a politically wired bidder. Questioned by the IG’s attorneys, Adams’ repeatedly claimed he couldn’t recall details of the deal, including a Manhattan birthday/fundraiser for him attended by multiple donors connected to the favored casino bidder.

Sampson’s attendance at Somos could have proved awkward for Adams — who’s expected to attend the conference by week’s end after his overwhelming victory Tuesday to become New York’s 110th mayor.

Eric Adams gives his mayoral victory speech in Downtown Brooklyn.
Eric Adams gives his mayoral victory speech in Downtown Brooklyn Tuesday night.
Hiram Alejandro Durán/ THE CITY

Reached by phone Wednesday, Sampson declined to discuss his intentions in seeking to attend the political gathering in Puerto Rico, stating only, “It was a request and the request was denied. I respect her decision. I just move on.”

He added: “Hopefully in the future I’ll be able to go places.”

Back in Business

Irizarry barred Sampson’s travel to Somos after he wrote to federal parole officials Friday seeking permission to attend the tropical conference as well as a speaking engagement at a Pennsylvania college.

He told the feds he would be speaking as an employee of Exodus Transitional Community, a nonprofit that helps people leaving prison transition back into society.

Exodus did not respond to THE CITY’s inquiry about Sampson’s work for the group, and Sampson declined to discuss that work when contacted by THE CITY, except to state: “I’ve been doing very well with my employer. I’ve been promoted twice.”

The judge, however, questioned whether Sampson’s “employment and rapid promotion at Exodus is appropriate” given some of the allegations federal prosecutors had leveled against him just a few years back.

Prosecutors charged that between 1998 and 2006, Sampson had stealthily embezzled $440,000 in escrow funds from Brooklyn foreclosure sales over which he was presiding as a court-appointed referee. Some of that money, they alleged, helped fund his failed run for Brooklyn district attorney in 2005.

Describing Sampson’s work for Exodus, Irizarry wrote, “While he allegedly is not involved in procuring contracts, he is seeking property for the program.” She declared that this “is completely related to his criminal conduct involving his misappropriation of funds as a referee for the state court in forfeiture proceedings.”

In April 2020, at the start of the pandemic, Exodus won an $835,000 “emergency” no-bid contract from Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office to manage an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in city jails by moving detainees into hotels.

On its website, Exodus notes that it operates three hotels — two in Queens and one in Manhattan — with a capacity of 450 residents. On Wednesday Sampson was working for Exodus out of a boutique hotel in Brooklyn, the Tillary.

Early COVID Release

Since then, Exodus’ hotel contract has grown dramatically in size and scope, rising to $55.6 million. As of this week, $47 million has been spent, contract records on file with the city comptroller show.

The judge also questioned Sampson’s assertion that he began work at Exodus in August 2020 when the U.S. Bureau of Prisons lists him as being released from custody to begin parole this August, a year later.

Bureau of Prisons officials told THE CITY that in May 2020, Sampson was allowed to continue serving his sentence in home confinement as part of the bureau’s effort to free up space in prisons to stanch the spread of COVID-19. The BOP said Sampson was officially released from their custody Aug. 19, 2021.

Sampson told THE CITY he was able to start his work at Exodus under the supervision of the Bureau of Prisons while in home confinement.

In June before his victory in the Democratic primary for mayor, Adams defended his record in the Aqueduct probe, claiming that he followed all the proper protocols regarding reporting all the political contributions from the individuals associated with the politically connected casino bidder.

“I did what was supposed to be done and I’m proud of my transparent record. All of those documents were turned over. It was amazing how transparent I was. I was more transparent than anyone else because I was a transparent elected official and I’m going to continue to do so,” he stated.

On Wednesday Evan Thies, Adams’ campaign press secretary, did not respond to THE CITY’s inquiry about Sampson’s attempt to attend Somos.

Next Up In Politics

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS. SUPPORT NEW YORK.

THE CITY is an independent, nonprofit newsroom dedicated to hard-hitting reporting that serves the people of New York. Please consider joining us as a member today.

GOT A TIP?

We’re here to listen. Email tips@thecity.nyc or visit our tips page for other ways to share.

The Latest

GOP Gains in City Council Powered by Heated Voter Turnout and Discontent

More than half of all Republicans cast or requested ballots in Tuesday’s election, versus just 18% of Democrats — bringing the minority party up to as many as seven seats and threatening rising-star Democratic Brooklyn Councilmember Justin Brannan.

By Clifford Michel, Gabriel Sandoval and 1 more

Push to Make Diwali a NYC Public School Holiday is Starting to See Some Light

Mayor-elect Eric Adams has vowed to give a public school day off for the festival of lights, and Rep. Carolyn Maloney is proposing a national holiday. But this year, Diwali falls on a parents-teacher conference day for hundreds of thousands of students.

By Christopher Alvarez

Adams’ Victory Lap Takes New York’s Next Mayor to a National Audience

The new mayor-elect talked about everything from making city streets safer to where he’s going to live, during a media blitz that seemed aimed at taking his brand of Democratic politics to a bigger crowd.

By Yoav Gonen

New York on Track to Pass Environmental Rights Ballot Proposal as Voting Changes Get Shot Down

Voters appear to have enshrined environmental rights in the state Constitution. But early results show they may have nixed making it easier to vote and changing the redistricting process. Meanwhile, a measure to expand Civil Court cases seemed headed for an OK.

By Rachel Holliday Smith

City Council Adds Historic Number of Women to Its Ranks as Republicans Gain

New York City’s legislative branch will be packed with newcomers in 2022 and will have its first female majority. Meanwhile, the GOP gained at least one more Council seat.

By Rachel Holliday Smith, Clifford Michel and 1 more

Fossella Thanks ‘President Trump’ in Staten Island Borough President Comeback Win

The Republican ex-rep’s win came in the only highly competitive boroughwide or citywide race as most New Yorkers elected their beeps, comptroller and public advocate with little drama. Meanwhile, Alvin Bragg made history to become Manhattan’s first Black district attorney.

By Reuven Blau, Clifford Michel and 2 more

Sign up for the newsletter Get THE CITY Scoop

Sign up and get the latest stories from THE CITY delivered to you each morning