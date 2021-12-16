 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Join The City
Thursday, December 16, 2021 Reporting For New Yorkers

Site search

Follow THE CITY online:

Filed under:

‘Worst Landlord’ Watchlist Highlights Manhattan Investment Firm, With NYCHA Dishonorable Mention

By Claudia Irizarry Aponte
Landlord David Schorr was listed as the owner of 375 W. 126th St. in Harlem, Dec. 15, 2021.
One property in the portfolio of Sugar Hill Capital Partners, at 375 W. 126th St. in Harlem.
Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

A former rep for a Manhattan real estate investment firm tops this year’s “worst landlords” list, to be released Thursday by New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

The public advocate’s office annually ranks buildings’ managing agents based on their property holdings’ number of serious, unresolved housing code violations logged by city inspectors.

David Schorr managed 330 apartments across 17 buildings on behalf of Sugar Hill Capital Partners. In a monthly sampling between December 2020 and November 2021, those buildings together racked up an average of 1,442 open housing code violations, 418 of which were Type C violations – or deemed “immediately hazardous” by city inspectors.

One of the Sugar Hill properties, at 375 W. 126th Street, a 10-unit building in Harlem, currently has 43 open violations — nearly half of them Class C, the most serious category. They range from roach and mice infestations to violations related to lead paint and mold, city records show.

Second on the list is Abdul Khan, with 1,302 open violations across his dozen buildings in four boroughs, followed by entities affiliated with the nonprofit Northeast Brooklyn Housing Development Corporation, or NEBHDCo, whose registered managing agent Nathaniel Montgomergy had 1,192 open violations.

For the fourth year in a row, the public advocate has given dishonorable mention to the New York City Housing Authority, whose 176,000 apartments are not subject to housing code enforcement but remain under watch of a federal monitor due to dangerous and decaying conditions.

Jumaane Williams
Public Advocate Jumaane Williams
Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

The watchlist buildings’ conditions boil down to “bad management, seriously poor management” Williams told THE CITY, noting that several Sugar Hill Capital Partners’ buildings receive tax exemptions given to landlords who undertake renovations.

“Worst of all…he’s getting money from the government and not using it to make repairs,” added Williams, who is running for governor. “It’s sad. It’s sad to watch.”

Reached at a phone number registered with his LinkedIn account, Schorr said the buildings were related to his “old employer” and declined to comment.

Tax Exemptions

Sugar Hill Capital Partners’ holdings are concentrated in upper Manhattan and northern Brooklyn, city records show.

Several of the buildings formerly managed by Schorr are listed as receiving J-51 tax exemptions, including 373 W. 126th Street, where the pests ranked among the top violations, according to the landlord watchdog website JustFix.nyc. The site is powered by code violation data from the city Department of Housing and Development (HPD).

The 10-unit building has had tax-exempt status since 1991, according to JustFix.nyc.

On its website, Sugar Hill Capital Partners says its “integrated team of investment and operations professionals strives to maintain the highest standards of integrity and transparency.”

Sugar Hill Capital Partners did not respond to a request for comment.

Schorr left Sugar Hill Capital Partners in September to take over as vice president of operations with Fairstead, according to his LinkedIn. That company owns more than 16,500 apartments in 18 states and acquired 1,904 units across 48 buildings in The Bronx this week, according to the public advocate’s office.

142 MacDonough St. in Bed-Stuy, Dec. 15, 2021.
142 MacDonough St. in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn.
Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

Jason Korn, last year’s worst offender, with 1,822 average open violations, dropped entirely from the top 15 watchlist this year, Williams said, because he sold several of his buildings.

Williams called on the City Council to pass the Worst Landlords Accountability Act, a package of bills aimed at clamping down on what he calls the “disingenuous tactics” used by some of the city’s worst offenders to evade accountability, such as self-certifying repairs to HPD.

“The worst actor is trying to find a loophole,” he said. “If you’re one of the worst landlords in the city, you shouldn’t be able to self-certify — you’ve already shown you’re a bad actor.”

NYCHA ‘Failures’

Williams also called on Mayor-elect Eric Adams to expand enforcement funding to HPD — and to allocate resources to improve the city’s beleaguered public housing.

He pointed to a growing number of backlogged work orders at NYCHA — a problem that had deadly consequences in the trash chute fire that killed 6-year-old Aiden Hayward in The Bronx’s Mitchel Houses last month.

As of November 2021, there were 600,480 open work orders in NYCHA buildings across the city — an increase of over 121,600 from the previous year, according to data compiled by the public advocate’s office.

The public advocate determined the Blasio administration will end with a significantly greater number of open orders than when it began in January of 2013, when NYCHA reported a citywide backlog of over 420,000 work orders.

“They’re so bad that we have to put them into one category,” Williams said. “There are more open work orders — over 150,000 more — than when the administration started. “So this has been an abject failure in my opinion, and we have an opportunity now with a new administration to do some things to kind of help with those failures.”

Barbara Brancaccio, a spokesperson for NYCHA, said work orders have increased “because we are aggressively documenting every single thing that’s wrong with our apartments.”

“This list is kicking New York City public housing yet again — when instead NYCHA needs to be funded and supported — and it conveniently takes the media attention away from private landlords, who need to be similarly held accountable,” she added.

Next Up In Housing

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS. SUPPORT NEW YORK.

THE CITY is an independent, nonprofit newsroom dedicated to hard-hitting reporting that serves the people of New York. Please consider joining us as a member today.

GOT A TIP?

We’re here to listen. Email tips@thecity.nyc or visit our tips page for other ways to share.

The Latest

New York City Banned Gas in New Buildings. Here’s What You Need to Know

A measure passed Wednesday by the City Council makes New York the biggest city in the country to turn from gas to electric. So when does the law go into effect? Will electric bills go up? What about rents? Good questions — we’ve got some answers.

By Samantha Maldonado

De Blasio’s SoHo Overhaul OK’d, Clearing Path for Affordable Housing and More Legal Artists’ Lofts

The City Council’s approval of the downtown Manhattan rezoning marked a late-term legacy victory in the mayor’s push to reshape one of the city’s whitest and wealthiest neighborhoods. Meanwhile, opponents fumed, even amid last-minute changes.

By Katie Honan

NYC Announces 2022-23 Admissions Policies for Middle and High Schools

De Blasio reverses plan to eliminate high school geographic priorities and zones, after families expressed concerns about potentially long commutes.

By Christina Veiga, Chalkbeat

Judge Orders City to Delay Retiree Medicare Health Care Plan Switch Until April 1

Retired city employees will be able to opt out of their newly privatized health insurance until June 30, State Supreme Court judge Lyle Frank ruled.Retired city employees will be able to opt out of their newly privatized health insurance until June 30, State Supreme Court judge Lyle Frank ruled.

By Sam Mellins, New York Focus

Eric Adams’ Top Criminal Justice Advisor Left NYPD Under a Cloud

Philip Banks III, once the NYPD’s highest-ranking uniformed member, suddenly resigned in 2014 amid an FBI probe. Now he’s working out of police headquarters and has interviewed commissioner candidates, sources say. He’s also on Adams’ short list to become a deputy mayor.

By Greg B. Smith and Katie Honan

Time’s Up for Reform-Minded NYC Jails Boss Who Clashed With Unions: Sources

Correction Commissioner Vincent Schiraldi took the job running chaotic Rikers Island and other lockups in May hoping he would last beyond the de Blasio administration to see his policy changes through. But Mayor-elect Adams is replacing him.

By Reuven Blau and Greg B. Smith

Sign up for the newsletter Get THE CITY Scoop

Sign up and get the latest stories from THE CITY delivered to you each morning