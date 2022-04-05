 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Donate
Wednesday, April 6, 2022 Reporting For New Yorkers

Site search

Follow THE CITY online:

Filed under:

Health System Readies ‘Surge’ COVID Testing Operation While Shutting Down Outreach

With contact tracing phasing out, “Test & Trace” stages test prep for the next wave.

By Claudia Irizarry Aponte
Brooklynites receiving a PCR test from a mobile COVID testing site along Flushing Ave in Bushwick on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.
Brooklynites receiving a PCR test from a mobile COVID testing site along Flushing Ave in Bushwick on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.
Hiram Alejandro Durán/ THE CITY

Seeking to secure testing capacity in the event of a future COVID case spike, the city’s public hospital system is moving to line up private “surge response” teams — even as it’s shutting down contact tracing and laying off nearly 900 government-employed, union workers.

The Health and Hospitals Corporation put out a call last week for project managers and up to 10 firms that would provide fixed-location and mobile testing sites. Those teams would only be deployed if and when city health officials decide their services are needed.

The new request for proposals states that vendors should be able to deploy at least 10 community testing teams a day, five days a week for eight hours a day — with as little as five days’ notice. The surge operation could begin as soon as next month, according to the proposal documents.

The move coincides with the federal government ending coverage of free COVID tests for people without health insurance, and reports of people being turned away at some testing facilities.

COVID case rates have recently seen an uptick, with 2.4% of tests showing a positive result in the seven-day period through April 4 — but still far lower than the 22.5% rate at the peak of the winter omicron wave.

An H+H spokesperson did not respond to questions from THE CITY. Health and Hospitals currently lists 30 brick-and-mortar testing sites around the city, significantly less than earlier in the pandemic, in addition to pop-up locations. The public hospital Test and Trace system also handles random testing in public schools.

‘A Difficult Situation’

Community health advocates welcomed the prospect of additional testing capacity, after a shortage of sites and at-home tests spurred epic lines during the omicron surge in the thick of last year’s December holiday season. But they also had questions about when and how the new forces will be deployed.

“What we’re missing is transparency and accountability,” said Ivelyse Andino, the founder and CEO of Bronx-based community health organization Radical Health. “What’s going to happen to the actual services that are going to be provided? Where is the funding going, and how is it being allocated? In the event that we do not have a surge, what’s going to happen to this funding?”

People wait to get tested for COVID at Elmhurst Hospital, Jan. 5, 2022.
People wait to get tested for COVID at Elmhurst Hospital, Jan. 5, 2022.
Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

Also still unknown is the price tag that could be borne by local taxpayers. A December presentation to Health & Hospitals board members showed that the system had already issued testing contracts to private vendors totaling nearly $456 million, covering both school and community testing.

The “trace” in Test and Trace will be moving to the city Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, which historically has tracked disease outbreaks but got sidelined by former Mayor Bill de Blasio. Their efforts will now be limited to high-risk settings where vulnerable people live in close quarters, such as nursing homes and homeless shelters.

And the health department will have spots for fewer than 300 contract tracers — leaving nearly 400 still without a job at the end of the month.

“We’re trying to navigate a difficult situation,” Henry Garrido, executive director of District Council 37, the union representing those workers, said in an interview on Monday. “The issue is the numbers. There’s a big need, and we’re trying to match people up before the end of the program.”

Next Up In Coronavirus

Local news powered by New Yorkers.

We cover the uncovered, hold the powerful accountable, and make sense of the greatest city in the world.

GOT A TIP?

We’re here to listen. Email tips@thecity.nyc or visit our tips page for other ways to share.

The Latest

Queens Pols Say Group Handling Inmate Release Hotel Program Must Go

After THE CITY reported on Exodus Transitional Community’s troubled contract, Mayor Eric Adams is under pressure to spike the arrangement.

By Greg B. Smith

Adams Open to Mets Owner Steve Cohen’s Pitch for Citi Field Casino and Willets Point Makeover

The New York Mets’ billionaire owner has been pushing City Hall for development around his Queens ballpark, possibly including gambling and nature trails.

By Katie Honan

Salary Disclosure In NYC: Not So Fast, Say Some on City Council

Amendments to a salary transparency law would curb unintended consequences, business leaders claim. But advocates warn it would "gut" the law.

By Yoav Gonen

Oft Overlooked on Brooklyn-Queens Border, The Hole Shows Risks of Ignoring Environment

A low-lying neighborhood where most residents aren’t connected to the city’s sewer system is struggling to transform itself. But some experts question whether investments to keep people living in a fundamentally flood-prone area are wise.

By Samantha Maldonado

Brooklyn Democratic Party Director Resigns Following Uproar Over ‘Pizzagate’ Posts

Andy Marte, not long ago registered as a Republican, faced flak over conspiracy tweets and past role defending a Dem party boss over sexual harassment allegations.

By George Joseph

District Drama: What Happens Now That a Judge Has Tossed Albany-Drawn Political Maps?

When the "independent" commission failed to come up with legislative maps everybody could agree on earlier this year, Democrats who control the Capitol took matters into their own hands. Republicans cried foul and an Upstate judge has agreed with them.

By Rachel Holliday Smith

Sign up for the newsletter Get THE CITY Scoop

Sign up and get the latest stories from THE CITY delivered to you each morning