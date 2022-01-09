 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Join The City
Sunday, January 9, 2022 Reporting For New Yorkers

Site search

Follow THE CITY online:

Filed under:

Complaints Swipe at City’s $100 Vaccine Payment Card Tech Problems

By Claudia Irizarry Aponte
People wait to get vaccine shots at the American Museum of Natural History, April 23, 2021.
People wait to get vaccine shots at the American Museum of Natural History.
Ed Reed/Mayoral Photography Office

Thousands of New Yorkers have struggled to redeem their $100 vaccine incentive debit cards — some for weeks — as the company that administers them says it is trying to resolve issues with sign-ups.

FiCentive, a division of the San Antonio-based financial technology firm Usio that supplies the debit cards, received a $50 million no-bid contract first approved last August by board members of the city Economic Development Corp., records show.

Former Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the incentives last year, promising the bonus to anyone receiving a vaccine — and, later, a booster-dose — at designated vaccination sites.

The city has processed some 7,000 complaints about the Akimbo-brand vaccine incentive cards since the initiative launched in July, according to City Hall spokesperson Jonah Allon, who added that “more than 730,000 cards have been distributed.”

At participating vaccine sites offering the $100 perk, New Yorkers have the option to receive their gift card via postal mail — with wait times up to four weeks — or they can sign up with Akimbo via e-mail to obtain a one-time code in order to unlock the funds on a virtual card.

That’s where some users have reportedly experienced issues — resorting to Twitter threads and Reddit forums to figure out how to get their money.

Williamsburg resident Molly Heintz opted for her 8-year-old son to receive his $100 credit card through the mail after receiving his second dose of the vaccine in November at a Long Island City site – but was only able to unlock the funds this week.

It took Heintz numerous attempts over the past two months to log in to Akimbo and eight calls to the company’s customer service to redeem the card, she said.

Akimbo, which did not respond to a request for comment, has a disclaimer on its website that reads: “We are currently experiencing intermittent issues with login and account management. We are working to resolve these issues as quickly as possible. We are sorry for the inconvenience.”

“It was notably challenging” to get the money, Heintz said. “I think maybe some forecasting on the amount of volume of requests, or whatever infrastructural support needs to be in place. It’s critical for something like this to work smoothly.”

The EDC’s executive committee initially approved the FiCentive deal in August, committing to $20.3 million before expanding to $50.9 million the following month. Besides the prepaid $100 vaccine incentive cards, FiCentive is also in charge of a contest that promised to give away an additional $2,500 each to at least 10 lucky winners among those who got the shots.

A spokesperson for EDC did not respond to THE CITY’s request for comment.

People experiencing difficulties signing up for Akimbo should call Akimbo at 1-855-449-2273 or the vax hotline at 877-VAX4NYC, Allon said.

Next Up In Coronavirus

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS. SUPPORT NEW YORK.

THE CITY is an independent, nonprofit newsroom dedicated to hard-hitting reporting that serves the people of New York. Please consider joining us as a member today.

GOT A TIP?

We’re here to listen. Email tips@thecity.nyc or visit our tips page for other ways to share.

The Latest

COVID ‘Crisis Moment’ for Families With Children in NYC Pre-K and 3K Programs

Ten-day quarantines are forcing families to keep young kids home, causing chaos for those in need of child care — regardless of negative COVID test results.

By Jessica Washington, The Fuller Project

AG Probing CareCube, COVID Test Company Accused of Excess Billing

By Katie Honan

Transit Experts Hail Era Where Gov and Mayor Aren’t Throwing Each Other Under Buses

The so-far amicable partnership between Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams marks a welcome departure from the last eight years when Albany and City Hall were often headed in opposite directions when it came to the MTA.

By Jose Martinez

Omicron Afflicts Already Ailing NYC Economy, Pushing Projected Jobs Recovery Back to 2025

From Wall Street to Brownstone Brooklyn, business establishments have again grown quiet in response to the pandemic. The Independent Budget Office has added a year to the expected timeline for a full city jobs recovery.

By Greg David

End to Eviction Moratorium Will Stress-Test Tenants’ Right to a Lawyer

Bill de Blasio guaranteed Housing Court attorneys to all in need. That may not be enough when the eviction freeze expires as soon as Jan. 15.

By Yoav Gonen

In Sweeping ‘State of the State,’ Hochul Sets Stage for Governor Campaign

From transit linking Brooklyn and Queens to incentives to keep health care workers on the job to green-building overhauls, speech highlights roads to recovery.

By Josefa Velasquez, Samantha Maldonado and 1 more

Sign up for the newsletter Get THE CITY Scoop

Sign up and get the latest stories from THE CITY delivered to you each morning