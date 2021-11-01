Election Day Is Here for New York City. We’ve Got Your Last-Minute Voting Guide.

This article is adapted from our Civic Newsroom newsletter. You can sign up here to get it.

To the nearly 170,000 of you who voted early: Good job! You did it! Enjoy the sticker!

This post is not for you (but keep reading!) — it’s for your friends, family and fellow New Yorkers who’ve got just one more day to vote.

Election Day is tomorrow, but don’t panic! Here’s our last-minute guide for procrastinators:

Make sure you know where you’re going.

Early voting poll sites are often different from Election Day poll sites, so enter your address here to make sure you’ve got the right address for in-person voting. That tool from the city Board of Elections also creates your sample ballot, which shows each office and candidate you’ll see Tuesday.

Get that absentee ballot in!

If you have an absentee ballot, it’s not too late to submit it. Tuesday, Nov. 2, is the last day to postmark it if you want to do snail mail. (Don’t forget the stamps!)

Or, you can drop your ballot off at any city Board of Elections office or any poll site during voting hours (6 a.m. to 9 p.m.) on Tuesday, no postage required.

We got this question from reader David B. who wondered: Can you vote at the polls — in person — even if you requested and received an absentee ballot? The answer is: Yes! As we reported last year ahead of the 2020 election, absentee ballots are removed and not counted if you choose to vote in person instead.

Don’t forget: There are five ballot questions this year.

Voters get to decide on five state constitutional changes in 2021. Here’s our guide to all the big ideas you’ll see on the ballot.

In a nutshell, one is about redistricting, one would enshrine the right to a “healthful environment” into the state constitution, two are about voting access (same-day registration and no-excuse absentee ballots) and one would change the claim threshold for the city’s Civil Court.

Read up on all of the races, not just for mayor.

Here’s our guide on all of the citywide and borough-wide races to know about: comptroller, public advocate, all five borough presidents and Manhattan district attorney.

Do you know if your City Council district might be on tap for a close race? Check our map of who’s running — and which neighborhoods are most competitive in the general election.

Get your choice for mayor down.

If you’re still undecided on who to pick for the city’s top job, here are two things that can help out:

We revamped our popular “Meet Your Mayor” quiz to help you understand the differences between the mayoral frontrunners, Democrat Eric Adams and Republican Curtis Sliwa. Answer a few quick questions and learn who’s your best match. Keep in mind: Adams and Sliwa aren’t the only mayoral candidates on the ballot. Here’s our guide to the independent and third-party hopefuls who will appear on the ballot.

No ranked choice voting!

Unlike in the June primary, the general election will not use the ranked choice voting method to add up votes. You’ll choose just one candidate for each office, regular shmegular.

Why? Voting access advocates we spoke with said because candidates can (and often do) appear on multiple party lines for the general election — for example, both the Republican and Conservative party lines — tabulating votes using RCV would be too complicated.

In New York City, RCV has so far been used only in primaries and some city special elections.

What we’re reading:

THE CITY reported on the ties between Eric Adams and a lobbying firm representing city correction workers. That’s worrying advocates who want to see Rikers Island closed.

A big idea for the next administration: How will the city handle “managed retreat,” or the process of buying out homes too at risk from extreme weather? THE CITY took a look at how the city approaches that now, and what the future may look like.

Daily News columnist Harry Siegel takes a critical look at New York’s partisan primary system, and wonders if we can’t find a better way.

Who might be the next City Council Speaker? NY1 provided a list of seven possibilities. Among them: Outgoing Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer — likely to return to her old Upper West Side district in 2022 — who confirmed she’s seeking the job.

If you have any questions about the election process, let us know sending a note to civicnewsroom@thecity.nyc.