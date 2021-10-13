Candidates for New York’s Next Governor: Who’s Running to Run This State?

New York had a decade of Andrew Cuomo. And we’re just getting used to Kathy Hochul. Who will voters choose to lead the state next?

Cuomo’s replacement, his lieutenant governor, Hochul, hopes to turn her short stint as chief executive into a proper four-year term via the 2022 election.

She has already registered her gubernatorial campaign, announcing her intention to run even before she was sworn in Aug. 24. The Buffalo native is already aiming to raise $25 million and led the first major poll in the race.

But she will be far from the only Democrat vying for the job.

Even before Cuomo resigned in disgrace this August, several of his fellow party members said they were considering a run, including city Public Advocate Jumaane Williams. Sources tell THE CITY Attorney General Letitia James, whose office’s investigation led to Cuomo’s resignation, will announce her intentions soon. Mayor Bill de Blasio hasn’t ruled out a gubernatorial bid after he leaves office Dec. 31.

Meanwhile, Republicans have been suiting up for a fight for months, if not years, and are already fundraising and mobilizing. U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin of Long Island and former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino are among the GOP candidates who have filed 2022 campaigns with the state, records show.

Officially, fewer than a dozen campaigns have registered with the state Board of Elections to fundraise towards a run for governor in 2022. But many other serious contenders — and some longer-shot hopefuls — are gearing up for the race without yet making it official.

To help you parse who’s in and who’s out, here’s a guide on the 2022 gubernatorial candidates. as we know them so far. We’ve linked to websites for all declared candidates. We’ll keep updating this piece as the campaign moves along:

The Democrats

Kathy Hochul

Hochul will serve as New York’s governor through the 2022 election, at least until Jan. 1, 2023. Her latest role in government, becoming the first woman to hold the state’s top job, is the pinnacle of years working in public service, mostly in Western New York. As THE CITY reported in this piece about her career, Hochul served as Erie County clerk, then briefly represented Buffalo in Congress in 2011 after winning a special election. She ran with Cuomo for lieutenant governor in 2014 and 2018, though it was recently revealed that, before the report detailing sexual harassment that led to his resignation, Cuomo wanted to kick her off the 2022 ticket.

She launched her election bid as she took office to replace Cuomo, and records show her campaign committee had $1.7 million on hand as of mid-August.

Hochul is the only Democrat so far to have officially registered with the state Board of Elections, but several others are known to be exploring or considering a run.

The Democrats unofficially in the race include:

Steve Bellone, county executive in Suffolk County: The Daily News reported this spring that he was mulling a run as Cuomo faced calls to resign.

Bill de Blasio, mayor of New York City: He’s long hinted that he is thinking about a 2022 campaign and said in early September he wants to “keep serving” when asked if he’d seek the governorship.

Letitia James, state attorney general: Her team has been exploring the possibility of a run by reaching out to lobbyists, labor unions and county leaders, THE CITY has reported. James’ office led the investigation that spurred Cuomo’s departure.

Mike Spano, mayor of Yonkers: He’s formed an exploratory committee for 2022, Yonkers Times reported.

Jumaane Williams, New York City public advocate: He’s spoken about a run for governor for months and announced in late September that he is forming an exploratory committee for a potential run.

The Republicans

Republican hopefuls have been more proactive in launching runs. Among them:

Rob Astorino: He served as county executive in Westchester between 2010 and 2017 and got his professional start in talk radio and television. He was the Republican nominee for governor in 2014, garnering 40% of the vote against Cuomo and then-lieutenant Hochul, who together won with 54%. Astorino registered his 2022 campaign with the state BOE in May, records show.

Mike Carpinelli: Hecurrently serves as sheriff of Lewis County and has spent his career in law enforcement in Kingston and Rochester. He is “President Trump’s favorite sheriff,” his campaign website reads, and has spoken out against mask mandates and New York’s gun control laws. He launched his campaign in August 2020, state BOE records show.

Derrick Gibson: He’s a former construction and automotive business owner from Forest Hills, Queens, who has turned to podcasting and political activism. Gibson calls himself a “true conservative” who was “on the front lines for President Donald Trump at all the ‘Stop the Steal’ rallies,” his campaign site reads. The Daily Beast has reported Gibson invited a member of the far-right group the Proud Boys onto his podcast this summer. He registered his 2022 campaign with the state in February 2020.

Andrew Giuliani: The son of former Mayor Rudy Giuliani, is a golfer turned Trump administration official who later became a television pundit for Newsmax. He launched his campaign in May of this year, BOE records show. Despite his famous surname, Giuliani’s chances to win the election are long: In a straw poll this summer, he garnered no votes from state Republican leadership.

Lee Zeldin: He’s the current Congressional representative for eastern Long Island, a former state senator and member of the U.S. Army Reserves. Zeldin has long been an ally of Donald Trump and was one of 147 Republicans who voted to overturn the 2020 election results. Zeldin is the money leader among the GOP candidates, with $3.2 million on hand as of July, the latest campaign finance records show. He also has the early backing of GOP county leaders in the state and is their “presumed nominee,” POLITICO New York reported. He launched his campaign committee in April of this year, BOE records show.

The Maybes

Some possible contenders have yet to say definitively what they’re thinking about a run. Among them:

Alessandra Biaggi: The state senator representing parts of The Bronx and Westchester considered a gubernatorial run but is now looking at a possible bid for lieutenant governor, instead, CNBC reported.

George Pataki: The three-term former Republican governor told NY1 in August that “you never say never in politics” when asked about a possible return to the Executive Mansion.

Christine Quinn: The former City Council speaker wouldn’t rule out a run when asked about the possibility on PIX11.

Tom DiNapoli, the state comptroller’s, was rumored to be thinking about a run earlier this year as Cuomo faced pressure to step down. But DiNapoli ruled out a run in an interview with WAMC in July.

Speculation has also swirled around influential House Reps. Tom Suozzi (D-Queens/L.I.) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-The Bronx/Queens), but neither has yet indicated a real interest in the governorship.

Cuomo himself is not barred from running for his old job again. Without being impeached, he is still allowed to hold office in New York State — and, at last count, his active campaign account still holds about $18 million. He could use that money to play kingmaker. One thing’s for sure: None of his campaign cash will be going to James.

Several other people have started campaign committees registered with the state, records show, but little could be found about their campaigns or platforms. They are: Nicolae Albert Bunea, John Jay Hathaway, Abbey S. Laurel-Smith, Dr. Kris Alan Lord and Gregory Alan Vernon.