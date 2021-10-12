 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Join The City
Tuesday, October 12, 2021 Reporting For New Yorkers

Site search

Follow THE CITY online:

Filed under:

Not Just the Mayor: NYC’s Other City- and Borough-Wide Seats in November’s Election

Sure, New Yorkers will choose a new mayor on Nov. 2, but there are other big city jobs up for grabs. Races for city comptroller, public advocate, five borough presidents and Manhattan district attorney are all on the ballot. Here’s a guide to who’s running.

By Rachel Holliday Smith Updated
Early voters line up outside of the Brooklyn Museum before the polls open on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020
Early voters line up outside of the Brooklyn Museum before the polls open on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020
Peter Senzamici/THE CITY

Yes, we’ll choose a new mayor in the general election on Nov. 2. But there are other big city jobs up for grabs on the ballot, too.

The city comptroller, public advocate, five borough presidents and Manhattan district attorney are all up for election.

While it’s likely that the winners of the Democratic primaries in June will prevail, nothing is for certain until Election Day. Registered Democrats outnumber Republicans nearly 7-to-1 in New York City, according to the most recent state vote tallies. But nearly a million active voters aren’t registered to a party, about 20% of the total.

Here’s our brief guide to all the citywide and borough offices you may have overlooked as Democrat Eric Adams and Republican Curtis Sliwa duke it out for Gracie Mansion.

(Reminder: To find out who exactly is on your ballot for all offices, use this tool from the city’s Board of Elections to find a sample ballot. Type in your address, click “Look Up,” then click “View Sample Ballot.”)

Candidates who will appear on the Nov. 2 ballot are listed below in alphabetical order:

Comptroller

Related: What does a comptroller do?

Daby Benjamine Carreras (Republican and “Save Our City” parties): Carreras is a money manager and East Harlemite. He has previously run for City Council, State Assembly and once served as vice president of the Manhattan Republican Party.

Brad Lander (Democrat): Lander currently serves as the City Council member representing Carroll Gardens, Park Slope and Kensington. Prior to government work, he directed a community planning center at Pratt Institute.

Paul A. Rodriguez (Conservative): Rodriguez is a Queens native who now works in fundraising, but previously was on Wall Street as a stock analyst, broker and risk manager, according to his campaign website.

John A. Tabacco Jr. (Libertarian and Independent): Tabacco is the host of “Liquid Lunch,” a markets and news talk show on BizTV. The Staten Islander was arrested this summer for refusing to wear a mask at a Board of Elections office on the island.

Public Advocate

Related: What does a public advocate do?

Devin Balkind (Libertarian): Balkind, a Manhattan native, is a civic technologist and open source advocate who runs a nonprofit that aims to improve the city through better use of tech. He ran for public advocate in 2017 and 2019, his campaign website says.

Anthony Herbert (Conservative and Independent): Herbert is a longtime anti-violence activist, media consultant and government staffer at the federal, state and local levels.

Dr. Devi Nampiaparampil (Republican and “Save Our City” parties): Nampiaparampil, who goes by “Dr. Devi,” is a physician and professor at the NYU School of Medicine and television health commentator.

Jumaane Williams (Democrat): Williams has served as public advocate since 2019 and previously represented Flatbush and surrounding neighborhoods in the City Council.

Borough President

Related: Don’t know what a borough president does? We’ve got a guide on New York’s mini-mayors here.

The Bronx

Brooklyn

Manhattan

Queens

Staten Island

Manhattan District Attorney

Alvin Bragg (Democrat): Bragg, a Harlem native, served most recently as chief deputy attorney general for New York State. He also led a special state unit that investigated police-involved killings and served as a federal prosecutor.

Thomas Kenniff (Republican): Kenniff is a criminal defense attorney, former prosecutor and Iraq War veteran who served as a judge advocate general in the military. He is a current member of the Army National Guard and a founding partner at his law firm, Raiser & Kenniff.

Only Manhattan has a competitive race for district attorney this year. Eric Gonzalez, the incumbent Brooklyn DA, will be on the ballot for residents of Kings County, but he has no challengers.

If you have any questions about the election process, the candidates or any other information when it comes to voting in New York, let us know by replying to this email or sending a note to civicnewsroom@thecity.nyc.

You can also let us know what you’re thinking and sign up for our Civic Newsroom newsletter here.

More From THE CITY

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS. SUPPORT NEW YORK.

THE CITY is an independent, nonprofit newsroom dedicated to hard-hitting reporting that serves the people of New York. Please consider joining us as a member today.

GOT A TIP?

We’re here to listen. Email tips@thecity.nyc or visit our tips page for other ways to share.

The Latest

What to Know About the 2021 New York City Council Races

What does a City Council member do, exactly? How will the massive change-over in the Council help shape the city’s future? And who will become our next speaker?

By Rachel Holliday Smith

Who’s on the Ballot for NYC Mayor in November? It’s More Than Adams and Sliwa.

Seven other candidates will appear on the ballot with the Democrat and Republican, while the influential Working Families Party declined to use its line or endorse anyone. Here’s your guide to the race.

By Rachel Holliday Smith

De Blasio’s ‘Open Streets’ Stalled at Fraction of Promised Hundred Miles

Most stretches of roadway advertised as car-free aren’t, a citywide survey from the advocacy group Transportation Alternatives finds, with sharp inequities between the boroughs. Volunteers say they still need help hauling barricades.

By Gabriel Sandoval

NYC Fails on COVID Testing in Hard-Hit Inwood, Residents Charge

There are no longer any city-run brick-and-mortar testing or vaccination sites above West 181st Street. And the van that serves the area isn’t enough for more than 87,000 residents, local leaders say.

By Clifford Michel

MTA to Allow Live Remote Public Commenting for Board Meetings After Outcry

The new format, which also doubles the public comment period to 60 minutes, was especially welcomed by disabled riders who said the MTA’s unreliable paratransit services kept them from testifying about the MTA’s unreliable paratransit services.

By Jose Martinez

Native American New Yorkers Grow in Number, Latest Census Shows

More than 180,000 reported "American Indian" heritage, amounting to 2% of the city’s population. Participants in a weekend Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebration said New York City should do more to honor the holiday.

By Gabriel Sandoval

Sign up for the newsletter Get THE CITY Scoop

Sign up and get the latest stories from THE CITY delivered to you each morning