Not Just the Mayor: NYC’s Other City- and Borough-Wide Seats in November’s Election

Yes, we’ll choose a new mayor in the general election on Nov. 2. But there are other big city jobs up for grabs on the ballot, too.

The city comptroller, public advocate, five borough presidents and Manhattan district attorney are all up for election.

While it’s likely that the winners of the Democratic primaries in June will prevail, nothing is for certain until Election Day. Registered Democrats outnumber Republicans nearly 7-to-1 in New York City, according to the most recent state vote tallies. But nearly a million active voters aren’t registered to a party, about 20% of the total.

Here’s our brief guide to all the citywide and borough offices you may have overlooked as Democrat Eric Adams and Republican Curtis Sliwa duke it out for Gracie Mansion.

(Reminder: To find out who exactly is on your ballot for all offices, use this tool from the city’s Board of Elections to find a sample ballot. Type in your address, click “Look Up,” then click “View Sample Ballot.”)

Candidates who will appear on the Nov. 2 ballot are listed below in alphabetical order:

Comptroller

Daby Benjamine Carreras (Republican and “Save Our City” parties): Carreras is a money manager and East Harlemite. He has previously run for City Council, State Assembly and once served as vice president of the Manhattan Republican Party.

Brad Lander (Democrat): Lander currently serves as the City Council member representing Carroll Gardens, Park Slope and Kensington. Prior to government work, he directed a community planning center at Pratt Institute.

Paul A. Rodriguez (Conservative): Rodriguez is a Queens native who now works in fundraising, but previously was on Wall Street as a stock analyst, broker and risk manager, according to his campaign website.

John A. Tabacco Jr. (Libertarian and Independent): Tabacco is the host of “Liquid Lunch,” a markets and news talk show on BizTV. The Staten Islander was arrested this summer for refusing to wear a mask at a Board of Elections office on the island.

Public Advocate

Devin Balkind (Libertarian): Balkind, a Manhattan native, is a civic technologist and open source advocate who runs a nonprofit that aims to improve the city through better use of tech. He ran for public advocate in 2017 and 2019, his campaign website says.

Anthony Herbert (Conservative and Independent): Herbert is a longtime anti-violence activist, media consultant and government staffer at the federal, state and local levels.

Dr. Devi Nampiaparampil (Republican and “Save Our City” parties): Nampiaparampil, who goes by “Dr. Devi,” is a physician and professor at the NYU School of Medicine and television health commentator.

Jumaane Williams (Democrat): Williams has served as public advocate since 2019 and previously represented Flatbush and surrounding neighborhoods in the City Council.

Borough President

The Bronx

Brooklyn

Manhattan

Queens

Donovan Richards (Incumbent, Democrat)

Thomas Zmich (Republican, Conservative and “Save Our City”)

Staten Island

Manhattan District Attorney

Alvin Bragg (Democrat): Bragg, a Harlem native, served most recently as chief deputy attorney general for New York State. He also led a special state unit that investigated police-involved killings and served as a federal prosecutor.

Thomas Kenniff (Republican): Kenniff is a criminal defense attorney, former prosecutor and Iraq War veteran who served as a judge advocate general in the military. He is a current member of the Army National Guard and a founding partner at his law firm, Raiser & Kenniff.

Only Manhattan has a competitive race for district attorney this year. Eric Gonzalez, the incumbent Brooklyn DA, will be on the ballot for residents of Kings County, but he has no challengers.

