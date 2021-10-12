Who’s on the Ballot for NYC Mayor in November? It’s More Than Adams and Sliwa.

The two major parties have their candidates for New York’s next mayor. But Democrat Eric Adams and Republican Curtis Sliwa aren’t the only mayoral hopefuls on the Nov. 2 general election ballot.

Seven other candidates notched ballot spots through other parties, according to city Board of Elections records. Here’s your guide to the full lineup, in alphabetical order:

Eric Adams (Democratic Party): Adams is a former NYPD captain who once served as a state Senator and is currently Brooklyn borough president. He won the June Democratic primary after eight rounds of ranked choice voting tallying, with 50.4% of the vote. His chances to win the general election are high since registered Democrats outnumber Republicans nearly 7-to-1 in the city.

Raja Flores (Humanity United Party): Flores is a Manhattan native and thoracic surgeon at Mt. Sinai Hospital who chose to run independently after seeing the results of “bad policy” from both major parties on health and public housing, in particular, he told THE CITY in May.

Quanda Francis (Empowerment Party): Francis, a Brooklyn native, is president of the fintech firm Sykes Capital Management and once worked for the Small Business Administration and the NYPD, according to her LinkedIn profile, campaign website and this profile from Bklyner.

Fernando Mateo (Save Our City Party): Mateo is a restaurateur and once served as a spokesperson for associations of city livery drivers and bodega owners. He ran for the Republican nomination in June’s primary and lost by about 40 percentage points. While he will appear on the ballot under the “Save Our City” party, he is no longer campaigning.

William Pepitone (Conservative Party): Pepitone, a Brooklyn native, is a retired NYPD officer who served for more than 30 years in the force, according to his campaign website. He was motivated to run for mayor after seeing “the riots and destruction during the summer of 2020,” the website notes.

Stacey Prussman (Libertarian Party): Prussman is a stand-up comedian, radio host, motivational speaker and animal rights activist from Brooklyn. Her platform includes shoring up CUNY’s budget, decriminalizing sex work and reducing speed cameras.

Cathy Rojas (Party for Socialism and Liberation): Rojas is a Queens public school teacher and socialist organizer. She launched her campaign in June at a Harlem church that was once occupied by the activist group the Young Lords in 1969, according to Liberation, the party’s newspaper.

Curtis Sliwa (Republican Party and Independent): Sliwa is the outspoken founder of the Guardian Angels volunteer anti-crime group, and a longtime talk radio host and pundit. The Brooklyn native identifies now as a “Never Trump” Republican, but voted as an independent for years. He will appear on both the Republican and Independent lines in November.

Skiboky Stora (Out Lawbreaker Party): Stora is a formerly homeless New Yorker who survived being shot in the shelter system, his campaign website says. He has said he is a member of the “Donald Trump Movement” and is running to fight corruption in New York.

In years past, the Working Families Party has run a candidate on its third-party line, but will not participate in the mayoral race in November, spokesperson Ravi Mangla said. The WFP’s placeholder candidate Deborah Axt — who appeared on the WFP line in June’s primary — declined the spot on the mayoral ballot for Nov. 2 and the party’s New York officers chose not to endorse any candidate in the general election.

To find out who exactly is on your ballot for all offices, not just mayor, you can use this tool from the city’s Board of Elections to find a sample ballot. Type in your address, click “Look Up,” then click “View Sample Ballot.”

The tool will also tell you your polling location for both early voting and Election Day voting.

If you have any questions about the election process, the candidates or any other information when it comes to voting in New York, let us know by replying to this email or sending a note to civicnewsroom@thecity.nyc.

