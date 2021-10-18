 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Join The City
Tuesday, October 19, 2021 Reporting For New Yorkers

Site search

Follow THE CITY online:

Filed under:

Trump Vows to Stay Put After de Blasio’s Bronx Golf Course Eviction Deadline

By Katie Honan
The Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point opened in 2013.
The Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point opened in 2013.
Spencer T Tucker/Mayoral Photography Office

A lawyer for Donald Trump told a judge Monday that the ex-president’s firm might not budge from the city-owned Bronx golf course it runs, despite Mayor Bill de Blasio’s orders to scram by Nov. 14.

Attorney Kenneth Caruso declared the Trump Organization has a right to keep operating the 18-hole Ferry Point Park golf course whether it wins or loses its lawsuit against the city, since Trump could appeal a defeat to a higher court.

Trump Ferry Point LLC sued the city in June, after de Blasio ordered Trump’s concession to run the public golf course canceled, citing the then-president’s role in fanning the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

Caruso wrote Manhattan State Supreme Court Justice Debra A. James, urging an immediate halt to de Blasio’s termination of its 20-year contract to operate the Jack Nicklaus-designed, tournament-quality course.

Robert Funkhouser, an attorney for the city, fired back that Trump isn’t entitled to a pause — specifically because the firm stands to get a payout under a deal with the city Department of Parks and Recreation should he court nix de Blasio’s attempt to cancel the ex-president’s deal for cause.

The Parks Department had told Trump it has the right to yank the deal because the former commander in chief’s actions damaged the golf course’s reputation so badly that tournaments will shun the Bronx links.

Trump’s lawyers call that nonsense, pointing to a record number of rounds played at the holes this year as well as the rarity of tournaments at public golf courses.

Trump’s team has asserted that his organization would be due $30 million from the city if de Blasio’s cancellation goes through. City lawyers have not provided any estimate of their own of how much taxpayers might have to hand over to Trump if he wins.

Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers leads a rally against then-President Donald Trump’s tax plan, Nov. 21, 2017.
Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers leads a rally against then-President Donald Trump’s tax plan, Nov. 21, 2017.
Ed Reed/Mayoral Photography Office

In written testimony submitted last week to a city approval board, the executive vice president for the Trump Organization, Ron Lieberman, said the city was trying to “steal” the firm’s more than $30 million investment into the golf course.

“This administration and mayor are trying to terminate our contract and steal this investment from us all to settle a political vendetta against the former president who is no longer involved with the day to day operation of our company and has not been for more than five years,” he wrote.

Workers in Limbo

The city’s Franchise and Concession Review Committee approved a new operator for the greens last week, although two members voted against the “rushed” no-bid process.

That operator, the Atlanta-based Bobby Jones Links, had originally intended to team up with a CORE Services Group, a New York City-based homeless shelter operator bidding to take over from Trump, only to part ways after THE CITY broke news of the collaboration.

The New York Times subsequently revealed the homeless-services operator’s CEO earned more than $1 million a year and had steered at least $32 million in government money to related security, food, and maintenance firms. De Blasio, who initially defended the contract with CORE, later said the selection of the shelter operator “doesn’t make sense.”

The Trump Golf Links in The Bronx, March 15, 2021.
The Trump Golf Links in The Bronx, March 15, 2021.
John Hanson Pye/Shutterstock

Trump’s lawyers on Monday reiterated their concern for roughly 150 current employees, saying even if a new operator keeps the workers, they will have to go on unemployment for months due to the city’s planned closure through March.

A Parks Department official said last week that most, if not all, of the current employees would keep their jobs. And Funkhouser noted that the Trump Organization has known about the city’s plan since March.

“Rather than facilitate the hiring of its employees by the new Licensee, [Trump Ferry Point] has instead threatened the new Licensee (and others) with litigation,” he wrote.

A spokeswoman for Bobby Jones Links declined to comment on the allegation Trump’s firm threatened to sue it.

Next Up In The Bronx

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS. SUPPORT NEW YORK.

THE CITY is an independent, nonprofit newsroom dedicated to hard-hitting reporting that serves the people of New York. Please consider joining us as a member today.

GOT A TIP?

We’re here to listen. Email tips@thecity.nyc or visit our tips page for other ways to share.

The Latest

NYC’s Congressional Incumbents Outpacing Progressive Challengers in Fundraising Fights

Three years after Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took down a powerful House mainstay, left-leaning newcomers are still trying to oust the city’s old guard. Veteran lawmakers are well funded — but are headed for an unpredictable election year, thanks to redistricting.

By Clifford Michel

Watch the Only NYC Public Advocate Debate Before the Nov. 2 Election

Incumbent Democrat Jumaane Williams will face off against Republican Devi Nampiaparampil for the office that’s second in line to the mayor. More here on how to watch Tuesday at 7 p.m. — and what a public advocate does.

By THE CITY

What’s Killing Hawks, Owls, Ducks and Squirrels in New York City Parks?

Rat poison appears to be playing a role in the demise of creatures like Central Park’s beloved Barry the Owl, necropsy reports obtained THE CITY show. But causes of death aren’t always clear — including a duck that may have drowned in Queens.

By Katie Honan

MTA Gets Rolling With Hiring Spree But Impact on Commute May Be Slow Going

Transit officials are starting to chip away at a worker shortage that has for months caused tens of thousands of bus and subway trips to be canceled or delayed, frustrating passengers. Meanwhile, overtime is rising for bus and subway workers.

By Jose Martinez

Who’s Got Competition in the City Council? Look Up Who’s Running in Your District

We broke down the closest City Council races ahead of the general election on Nov. 2 — and mapped who will be on the ballot in your neighborhood.

By Rachel Holliday Smith and Clifford Michel

Colombian ‘Chiva’ Bus Owners Hoping Pandemic Hasn’t Killed the Party

New York City’s party bus owners are looking to get on their "discotheques on wheels" rolling again after a prolonged pandemic pit stop. But a comeback is far from assured.

By Christopher Alvarez

Sign up for the newsletter Get THE CITY Scoop

Sign up and get the latest stories from THE CITY delivered to you each morning