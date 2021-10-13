 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Join The City
Wednesday, October 13, 2021 Reporting For New Yorkers

Site search

Follow THE CITY online:

Filed under:

‘Rushed’ Trump Golf Course Succession Passes City Board With Dissents

By Katie Honan and Claudia Irizarry Aponte Updated
Julie Bero, Chief Strategy Officer with the Mayor’s Office, explains in a public meeting her support of Affiniti Ferry Point managing a Bronx golf course formerly run by the Trump Organization, Oct. 13, 2021.
Julie Bero, Chief Strategy Officer with the Mayor’s Office, explained in a public meeting her support of Affiniti Ferry Point managing a Bronx golf course currently run by the Trump Organization.
Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

A city panel approved a new operator Wednesday to take over a Bronx public golf course run by ex-President Donald Trump’s company — but two members cast “no” votes, citing concerns about what one called a “rushed” process.

Also objecting: a lawyer for Trump, who told the board that the course’s designer, golf legend Jack Nicklaus, ultimately gets to decide which firm meets his exacting standards.

THE CITY broke news of the new no-bid deal last month and the Parks Department’s unusual choice of concessionaire: a homeless shelter operator with a blemished record.

Mayor Bill de Blasio ordered Trump’s concession to run the Ferry Point Park golf course canceled as a result of Trump’s role in fanning the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

An Atlanta company, Bobby Jones Links, is now entitled to take over starting Nov. 15, after shelter operator CORE Services Group pulled out of their partnership under scrutiny. Members of the city’s Franchise and Concession Review Committee voted 4 to 2 to grant Affiniti Ferry Point LLC a 13-year contract to operate the 18-hole golf course.

The former president told the Daily News this week in an email that the mayor wanted to “CONFISCATE the project from me for no reason whatsoever, and terminate my long-term arrangement with the city. De Blasio wants to take it away after all of the work was so successfully done, and so much money was spent.”

While fighting in court to block the Parks Department from ending his 20-year contract, Trump’s lawyers say their client is entitled to $30 million as a cancellation fee.

‘Concerns Abound’

Franchise board representatives for Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. and City Comptroller Scott Stringer both voted no, after unsuccessfully requesting that the vote be delayed.

The representative for Diaz, Mirtha Camille Sabio, said that “concerns abound” and that the borough president could not “in good conscience” vote for the concession.

Diaz’s office cited concerns about the Parks Department’s original choice of CORE Services Group and the fate of jobs for current staff, many of whom live in The Bronx. Sabio also encouraged Bobby Jones Links to engage more with elected officials.

Then-Mayor Michael Bloomberg announces the opening of the Trump Golf Links in Ferry Point, Oct. 16, 2013.
Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr., to the right of the podium, at a 2013 event announcing the opening of Trump Golf Links in Ferry Point Park, with Mayor Mike Bloomberg (center), Donald Trump and others.
Spencer T Tucker/ Mayoral Photography Office

The comptroller’s office, meanwhile, said a too-speedy process left little chance for scrutiny.

“Today this Committee finds itself reviewing, yet again, another rushed award of a concession agreement from the Department of Parks and Recreation without full transparency about how the agency made its determination to select the proposed concessionaire,” John Katsorhis, a representative for Stringer, said at a public-hearing on the vote Tuesday.

“This shortened time frame is a situation created by the city when it terminated the prior agreement without having a proper plan in place for the concession’s continued operation.”

He said the Parks Department didn’t provide all necessary documentation about the future concessionaire until Tuesday morning, leaving insufficient time for review.

A representative from the Department of Parks and Recreation said at the meeting the new operator would retain most, if not all, of the current staff. And they said the lawsuit filed in June by Trump’s team looking to block the new concessionaire shouldn’t impact anyone’s vote.

“The fact that this matter is in litigation should not impact our process to move forward,” the representative said.

‘Lame Duck’ Decision

At a hearing Tuesday ahead of the vote, lawyers for the Trump Organization said that the Jan. 6 insurrection didn’t hurt business at the golf course — a point they’re also pressing in court.

“Year after year, leading golf-industry publications have praised Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point, and ranked it as one of the premier public courses in the country,” lawyer Kenneth Caruso said in prepared remarks.

Trump Organization lawyer Kenneth Caruso spoke out in a public hearing against the city pushing the family out of managing the Ferry Point, Bronx golf course, Oct. 13, 2021.
Trump Organization lawyer Kenneth Caruso spoke in a public hearing objecting to pushing Donald Trump’s family out of managing the Ferry Point golf course.
Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

Calling de Blasio a “lame duck,” he asked the committee to consider the long-term impact and cost of switching operators of the golf course.

“We submit, the taxpayers of this City should not be required to pay $30 million, or some amount (in the City’s calculation) even approaching $30 million, just to get rid of the name ‘Trump’ at a golf course,” he said.

And he claimed that Nicklaus retains veto power over who runs his Ferry Point links. Caruso said Nicklaus “approves only a professional who will operate the course to Jack Nicklaus’ level of quality; who will not tarnish or dilute the Jack Nicklaus name and brand.”

Nicklaus was not immediately available for comment. A spokesperson for the Department of Parks and Recreation, Crystal Howard, said: “All relevant parties are engaged in an ongoing dialog on the matter.”

Caruso told THE CITY in a statement Wednesday that “the city’s position has no legal merit and we will continue to vigorously defend our right to possession and control of the property for the remainder of the 20-year term.”

He added that the Trump Organization shared the comptroller’s sentiments “and are deeply concerned with this process, the future of Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point and the lengths that this mayor will go to in order to retaliate against the Trump name — even if it means writing a check from taxpayers’ pockets for $30 million.”

Next Up In The Bronx

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS. SUPPORT NEW YORK.

THE CITY is an independent, nonprofit newsroom dedicated to hard-hitting reporting that serves the people of New York. Please consider joining us as a member today.

GOT A TIP?

We’re here to listen. Email tips@thecity.nyc or visit our tips page for other ways to share.

The Latest

Sen. Chuck Schumer Aims to Deliver Infrastructure Dollars to Help Food Couriers

During a ride-along with the labor group Los Deliveristas Unidos in Harlem Wednesday, the Senate majority leader announced he’d like to assign funds from the $1 trillion infrastructure bill to build rest area kiosks for food-app cyclists and drivers.

By Claudia Irizarry Aponte

Candidates for New York’s Next Governor: Who’s Running to Run This State?

Kathy Hochul is hoping to win a full term, but other Democrats are lining up for a primary challenge. And Republicans have been campaigning and raising cash for months before she took over from Andrew Cuomo.

By Rachel Holliday Smith

Mets Station Accessibility Project Up In the Air as AirTrain Derails

The Mets-Willets Point complex — which serves anyone going to Citi Field, the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, the Queens Museum or Queens Night Market — is still inaccessible for LIRR passengers who can’t navigate stairs.

By Jose Martinez

Flood Insurance Hikes Haunt Homeowners Still Recovering From Ida and Henri

A revamp of FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program aiming for fairness will have most New Yorkers paying more, an analysis by THE CITY finds. Ideas are flowing for how to help households pay.

By Samantha Maldonado

Mayor de Blasio’s $1 Million Bill: He Owes Lawyers, Lobbyists and Taxpayers

The mayor, who’s eying a run for governor, will leave office with debts ranging from legal bills from probes of his fundraising tactics to his tab for using NYPD security during his short-lived presidential campaign, THE CITY’s examination found.

By Greg B. Smith

Will New York Require COVID Vaccines for Students? State Pediatricians Hope So.

The New York chapters of the American Academy of Pediatrics "unequivocally support" mandating COVID vaccines for students once the shot is fully federally approved for those younger than 16.

By Reema Amin, Chalkbeat

Sign up for the newsletter Get THE CITY Scoop

Sign up and get the latest stories from THE CITY delivered to you each morning