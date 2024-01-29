Episode 328: Once a Cop, Always a Cop – FAQ NYC

The hosts discuss the brouhaha over a police officer pulling over Public Safety Chair Yusef Salaam in the middle of an online City Council hearing, lawmakers’ plan to pass a new police reporting law over the veto of Mayor Eric Adams, the increasingly hot war between the city’s executive and legislative branches, and much more.

Plus, Craig Gurian of the Anti-Discrimination Center explains his group’s settlement with the city that sharply cuts the share of affordable housing units that can be set aside for people inside of a given community district — and why that’s a good thing.

