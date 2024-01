Gov. Kathy Hochul’s 2024 State of the State policy agenda includes a pledge to direct the state Department of Labor to develop gudiance for how employers can help protect workers from extreme heat on the job. Hochul’s agenda cites a statistical finding developed by THE CITY: “When the temperature hits 85 degrees, workers in the City are 7% more likely to be injured on the job. At 95 degrees, this percentage goes up to 8%.”