Did you know that the MTA had plans in the works to run new subway lines to Starrett City, the Kings Plaza mall and Queens College? That contrary to the movie “Who Killed Roger Rabbit,” the disappearance of the Los Angeles red car mass transit system had nothing to do with a plot to have cars and freeways take over the city?

In his new book, The Lost Subways of North America, author and cartographer Jake Berman has compiled nearly two dozen historical portraits of cities from Atlanta to Washington, D.C. to show how the great and not-so-great mass transit systems of the U.S. and Canada came to be and what their history tells us about America’s future.

In this episode of FAQ NYC Off Cycle, THE CITY Executive Editor Alyssa Katz interviews Berman about the art of mapmaking, the secrets to the success of the few cities where riding the subway or other mass transit is the norm instead of the exception, and the future of New York City’s subways.

