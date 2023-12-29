In the second episode of a three-part, year-end series of stories about a “New York minute” from a salon hosted by Alex Brook Lynn and Harry Siegel, THE CITY’s own Katie Honan of Queens talks soap operas, and the comedian and Bronx native David Ray Martinez talks families.

THE CITY’s Katie Honan telling a story at the Thirst storytelling event. Photo by Harry Siegel.

Those native New Yorkers are followed by a pair of transplants, with J.T. Price, a fiction writer and editor of the Brazenhead Review, recounting a robbery and, finally, a story about Alex from her better half, Adam Levy.

Alex Brook Lynn, sketched by Rusty Zimmerman / www.freeportraitproject.org

