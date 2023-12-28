An awful lot can happen in a New York Minute. In this first episode of a year-end mini-series, you’ll be hearing a pair of stories about the drug trade from Clifford Michel, formerly of THE CITY, and former kingpin Steve Lynn. Those are followed by a pair of stories about glamor, gloom and gumption from the filmmaker and writer Hugo Perez and the singer and actress Flo Ankah. Those were all shared at a storytelling salon hosted by Alex Brook Lynn as part of her long-running Thirst series along with Harry Siegel at the loft of Annie Nocenti in TriBeCa, where portrait painter Rusty Zimmerman of the Free Portrait Project sketched several of the storytellers.

Cliff Schecter, sketched by Rusty Zimmerman / www.freeportraitproject.org

Hugo Perez, sketched by Rusty Zimmerman / www.freeportraitproject.org

