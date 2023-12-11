The mayor’s poll numbers are down and the vultures are out, but there’s still a year and a half before voters are supposed to have their say again. Hosts Chrissy, Katie and Harry discuss all that, and much more.
The mayor's poll numbers are down and the vultures are out, but there's still a year and a half before voters are supposed to have their say again.
Show Notes: Here’s the Quinnipiac poll with those brutal numbers for Adams, and Harry’s column about it.
If you like what you’re hearing, please spread the word, and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever podcasts are found.