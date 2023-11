Mayor Eric Adams, who won office talking about making New York feel safer, is cutting spending on core services even as his own poll numbers are plummeting and as critics are talking, however cynically, about “a city in crisis.” Co-hosts Christina Greer and Harry Siegel discuss all that, the last big cases to emerge from the Adult Survivors Act and much more.

If you like what you’re hearing, please spread the word, and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever podcasts are found.