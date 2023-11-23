Remember that time that Andrew Cuomo tried to push aside Carl McCall? Co-host Christina Greer does. With the former governor reportedly considering a run against newly embattled Mayor Eric Adams, she and Katie Honan talk about that episode and plenty more— including how you can celebrate Thanksgiving the old-fashioned way, by checking out THE CITY’s social media feeds on Cyber Monday to support the newsroom and the podcast while copping pigeon shirts, hats, mugs and more in the process.

