As much as $1.6 million worth of personal protective equipment was damaged so badly it had to be tossed during the Coronavirus pandemic after being stored improperly for months outside a state-operated nursing home in Queens, a new probe by the state inspector general found.

The probe was launched in the summer of 2021 in response to a report by THE CITY that dozens of pallets containing boxes of masks, gowns, face shields and other protective gear were being stored outside the New York State Veterans’ Home at St. Albans. protected solely by blue tarps.

On Tuesday, the Offices of State Inspector General Lucy Lang put much of the blame for the debacle on the state Health Department, whose officials were slow to respond to distress signals by nursing home officials for months about their lack of storage space.

This included a March 2021 email from a St. Albans official to the health department’s Office of Facilities Management [HFM] just one month after the nursing home began storing boxes of PPE outside that referred to the storage situation as “dire.”

Lang’s office determined that such “missed opportunities, breakdowns in recordkeeping, [and] deficiencies in inter- and intra-agency communications” resulted in “large-scale and avoidable inefficiencies and waste.”

The investigation estimated that the state health department had to incinerate between $560,000 and $1.6 million worth of wet or mold-covered PPE — at an additional cost of $21,000.

Poor record-keeping at the nursing home, which THE CITY previously reported had significant problems keeping its patients and staff safe during the height of the pandemic, prevented a more precise figure, IG officials said.

They made recommendations they asserted would help spark better communications and record-keeping by the state agencies involved.

They also noted that nobody had bothered to report the storage issue to the state’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, whose officials said they could have more quickly remedied the problem.

An email to the director of the veterans home wasn’t immediately returned.

Missed Opportunities

The report found that the state Department of Health was informed as early as Feb. 23, 2021 — during weekly meetings with officials at a handful of state-run veterans nursing homes — that the St. Albans facility couldn’t handle its supply of PPE.

The storage issue arose from a requirement by the state’s Office of General Services that the nursing homes order a six-month supply in bulk, covering December 2020 to May 2021, based on the homes’ consumption rates for PPE at the height of the pandemic.

Health officials were anticipating a third coronavirus wave that winter, and were seeking to avoid the PPE shortages that had plagued hospitals and health care facilities in the spring of 2020.

June 2021: PPE was left exposed to the elements outside the New York State Veterans’ Home at St. Albans in Queens. Credit: Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

But St. Albans officials weren’t informed that their order wouldn’t arrive immediately, so they were surprised when three months’ worth of supplies arrived outside the facility in February 2021.

That’s when they filled up unused rooms inside the nursing home, including a barbershop, library and rehabilitation center, and left a huge stockpile out near the parking lot.

The state health facilities administrator confirmed getting warnings about the nursing home’s storage issues, but told investigators that she believed St. Albans was managing the problem.

The report notes that the reps at other state veteran homes, who were in on the same conversations, recalled sensing greater alarm over the situation based on what they were hearing from officials at St. Albans.

The Queens nursing home also sought to stop further shipments from arriving, but was told by the state Health Department that because of the nature of the contract, halting the order was impossible.

On May 18, 2021 — about three months into the storage crisis — a state health facilities advisor toured the outside area where the PPE was being stored under blue tarps.

The St. Albans official who led the tour told investigators that he asked the advisor for approval to rent warehouse space that would cost more than $100,000, but never heard back.

The advisor, who is unnamed in the report, told investigators he didn’t see any damage to the outdoor boxes and didn’t recall being asked for help regarding additional storage.

“Regardless of these discrepancies in recollection, the Inspector General finds it incredible that notwithstanding discussions between St. Albans and HFM, which took place over a nearly four-month period, it was purportedly not until after THE CITY article that the HFM director and administrator learned that PPE was outside in the parking lot under tarps,” the report concluded. “It seems hard to imagine they had meaningful conversations about the PPE in the parking lot without the realization to all parties that the PPE was outside under tarps.”

State health officials, who wouldn’t comment on the poor condition of the boxes of PPE when asked about it by THE CITY in June 2021, didn’t respond Tuesday to a question about whether any staffers were disciplined or retrained based on the report’s findings.

“When the Department of Health learned of the storage issues at the facility it oversees, the Department referred to the NYS Inspector General for their review, received their report, agreed to and have already begun implementing their recommendations,” said DOH spokesperson Cadence Acquaviva.

The report notes that, as of September 2023, an additional $779,000 of PPE from the St. Albans bulk order had to be jettisoned because it had expired.