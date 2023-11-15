This piece is the third in a series of deep dives that will take you through THE CITY’s impact and values, give you a behind-the-scenes look at our newsroom, and introduce you to our reporters.

Here at THE CITY, we’ve been at the forefront of reporting on the ongoing scandal around Mayor Eric Adams’ campaign finances.

Why? Because we care about the health of New York City’s democracy, and we know our readers do too. After all, when it comes to campaign finance laws, your vote is at stake – and so is your money.

That’s true even in New York, where we have what is supposed to be the gold standard for keeping big money out of elections.

Here’s how it’s supposed to work: if a candidate gets a donation, the government uses public money to match that donation, dollar for dollar, up to $250. That means more equal resources for all candidates, not just those who have big money behind them… but only if everyone plays by the rules. And some of our mayor’s donors did not.

Because our “gold standard” system isn’t perfect. It’s possible — and illegal — to take big money, break it up into a bunch of smaller donations, and get matching funds many times over.

When that happens, it’s big money stealing your tax dollars.

Here at THE CITY, it’s our job to expose this kind of wrongdoing when we see it.

We’ve been busy combing through public records for red flags, pounding the pavement to find sources, and talking with experts to figure out who actually funded the mayor’s campaign — and why.

The FBI has opened an investigation into the Adams campaign. We’ll continue to cover that story. But we have an investigation of our own, too – and we need your help to keep it going.

