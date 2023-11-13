If you like what you’re hearing, please spread the word, rate us, and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever podcasts are found.
Show notes:
- Mayor Adams, who only takes open questions from reporters once a week now, said that “what I’m really hoping is that these periodic leaks stop” when asked about the FBI probe as he ducked out of the annual memorial on Sunday for the 265 people who died on Flight 587 when it crashed on the Rockaway peninsula in late 2001.
- Want to know what it’s all about? Read up on Who’s Investigating the Eric Adams Campaign and Why: A Frequently Updated Guide, and Who Will Challenge Eric Adams for Mayor? An Early Guide.
- And with Al Sharpton reportedly pushing the Biden White House to back off of a possible ban, read Kali Holloway’s essay on The Ridiculously Racist History of Menthol Cigarettes.