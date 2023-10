After THE CITY exclusively reported that New York State’s Office of Cannabis Management has ceased holding trials of operators cited for unlicensed pot product sales despite a proliferation of illegal storefronts, the Daily News followed with an editorial, headlined “Not fine with no fines,” demanding that the state legislature increase fines and fund stepped-up enforcement. “The consequences for flouting the law now seem to be close to zero,” lamented the News, citing THE CITY’s coverage.