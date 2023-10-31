This piece is the first in a series of deep dives that will take you through THE CITY’s impact and values, give you a behind-the-scenes look at our newsroom, and introduce you to our reporters.

Over the past several months, THE CITY has been at the forefront of the migrant crisis with reporting that shapes a more nuanced, compassionate public discourse.

Recently, our work has:

Spotlit a top Adams advisor’s alleged violent assault of migrant shelter guards, leading to public outcry for the advisor to step down.



Exposed a shelter employee who scammed more than a dozen migrant families into handing over cash for apartments that didn’t exist. The case is now under investigation by the NYPD.

Analyzed how the influx of migrants will impact competitive City Council elections, why the issue has New York Democrats concerned, and how the race will serve as a litmus test for the 2024 congressional elections.

Our work doesn’t just inform the public conversation and hold wrongdoers to account. We also drive impact for migrants themselves. Take our recent investigation into rampant sexual harassment and abuse at a non-profit run shelter for migrant families.

When a staff member related to the shelter’s director started harassing women there, many were hesitant to speak out in fear of retaliation by shelter leadership. But THE CITY built trust with those women, and broke the story wide open while protecting our at-risk sources.

Our investigation prompted the city government to kill a planned multi-million dollar contract for the same nonprofit to run another shelter. Since then, two new instances of abuse have come to light.

Without THE CITY's thoughtful, local coverage, it would be impossible to grasp the full extent of the migrant crisis or mobilize efforts for effective solutions.

