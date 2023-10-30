Co-hosts Christina Greer, Katie Honan and Harry Siegel discuss kids in tents, city hall’s crude insult comedy, Eric Adams’ strong political hand and much more.

Some show notes, starting with election stuff!

Look up your early voting and election day votings sites and also what will be on your ballot. Read up on the handful of hot City Council races, dig into why your judicial votes probably won’t matter, Decipher what the two statewide referendums on your ballot are about — and here’s a bonus link to Wikipedia’s explanation of why it’s “referendums” rather than “referenda” in language that’s nearly as impenetrable as New York’s referendums. Get answers to everything else you might want to know about this year’s election.

But wait, there’s more!

Listen to Bishop Matthew Heyd explain why just two of the 50 houses of worship that said they’d partner with the city to shelter migrants have done so (jump to the 22:00 mark if you want to get right to it). Read Ben Max — who will join the pod next week for election-night analysis — on why everyone on the Left seems to want someone else on the Left to step up and challenge Eric Adams.

If you like what you’re hearing, please spread the word, rate us, and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever podcasts are found.