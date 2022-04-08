 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Donate
Friday, April 8, 2022 Reporting For New Yorkers

Site search

Follow THE CITY online:

Filed under:

Judge Says Trump Firm Can Keep Running Bronx Golf Course After de Blasio Broke Contract

By Claudia Irizarry Aponte and Katie Honan
The Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point, Bronx, Jan. 6, 2022.
The Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point, Bronx, Jan. 6, 2022.
Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

The Trump Organization can continue to operate a city-owned Bronx golf course, a judge ruled Friday.

Former Mayor Bill de Blasio terminated a Trump company’s contract for the Ferry Point Park golf course last year citing the former president’s role in stirring up the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The city attempted to argue that the Trump name, and by association the golf course, was tarnished as a result of the Jan. 6, 2021 attempted insurrection and would not be able to profit or to operate tournaments — which city lawyers claimed was a requirement under the Trump Organization’s 20-year contract with the city Parks Department.

The Trump Organization meanwhile maintained it had a right to stay — or it was entitled to a $30 million contract termination fee if removed.

Donald Trump speaks alongside former Mayor Michael Bloomberg at the opening of the Trump Golf Links in The Bronx, Oct. 16, 2013.
Donald Trump speaks alongside former Mayor Michael Bloomberg at the opening of the Trump Golf Links in The Bronx, Oct. 16, 2013.
Spencer T Tucker/NYC Mayor’s Office

In her decision, Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Debra James agreed that the contract is unambiguous in that the Trump Organization shall operate world-class tournaments — but not that it requires the “petitioner act so as to attract professional golf tournaments.”

She vacated the city’s termination of the contract and sent the matter back to the city Parks Department.

The Trump Organization cheered the decision on Friday.

“We would like to thank the court for its well-reasoned decision based on law and facts,” a spokesperson wrote in a statement, calling the de Blasio administration’s decision last year “nothing more than a political vendetta.”

“Former Mayor Bill de Blasio used his position to weaponize the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation and the New York City Law Department all in an effort to advance his own partisan agenda, score political points and interfere with free enterprise,” the Trump rep said.

The city Law Department said the Adams administration is reviewing further legal options. Anyone holding a city concession is held to a high standard. We are disappointed in the Court’s decision,” said an agency spokesperson.

Spokespersons for Mayor Eric Adams and the city Parks Department deferred to the Law Department.

De Blasio, now a private citizen, did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Bobby Jones Links, the firm that was poised to take over the course concession, also did not return requests for comment.

Giving Golf a Bad Name

The city had announced it was terminating all of its contracts with the groups associated with Donald Trump in January 2021, days after the Capitol insurrection.

The city purged its deals with the Trump Organization, which at the time included two ice rinks, the Central Park carousel and the Bronx golf course.

“Inciting an insurrection against the U.S. government clearly constitutes criminal activity,” de Blasio said at the time. “The City of New York will no longer have anything to do with the Trump Organization.”

The The Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point, Jan. 6, 2022.
The The Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point, Jan. 6, 2022.
Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

The Parks Department then moved to sign a deal with a new operator for the golf course last September — identified

The Parks Department removed that nonprofit, CORE Services Group, following THE CITY’s reporting, leaving its partner, the Atlanta-based Bobby Jones Links, as the sole proposed operator.

Ken Caruso, an attorney for the Trump Organization, told THE CITY in September that the contract cancellation was “a mere pretext that Mayor de Blasio used as a cover for his political retaliation.”

“The city has no right to award the license to another operator,” he said. “The Trump Organization’s long-term license for this property is legally binding, enforceable, and remains in full force and effect.”

In a Nov. 4 injunction, James sided with the Trump Organization, finding that Trump Ferry Point LLC had shown it was likely to prevail on the merits of its case.

The Trump Organization can now continue to operate the links at the foot of the Whitestone Bridge in The Bronx, which it has been doing since the start of the season last month.

Next Up In The Bronx

Local news powered by New Yorkers.

We cover the uncovered, hold the powerful accountable, and make sense of the greatest city in the world.

GOT A TIP?

We’re here to listen. Email tips@thecity.nyc or visit our tips page for other ways to share.

The Latest

NYCHA Administrator Suspended After Apparently Engaging in Sexual Acts on a Work Zoom

"Oh my God! No!" shouts one of his co-workers in an exclusive video obtained by THE CITY.

By Greg B. Smith

NYC Cuts Off Wells Fargo From New Bank Contracts Following Discrimination Claims

Mayor Eric Adams and Comptroller Brad Lander join forces to say they will not put city deposits into accounts with the financial giant, after advocates point to disproportionate denials of mortgages to Black applicants.

By George Joseph

What’s In Kathy Hochul’s $220 Billion Budget Deal?

Booze-to-go cups, a gas tax holiday that could hit the MTA, and bail reform highlight Albany’s "conceptual agreement" — for now.

By Josefa Velasquez

Albany Looks to Gas Tax Holiday to Placate Drivers in What Could Be a Blow to Mass Transit

Under the plan being pushed by the governor and Albany leadership, certain taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel would be suspended from June 1 through the end of the year.

By Jose Martinez

Adams Administration Set $190K Salary for Husband of Brooklyn Democratic Boss

Edu Hermelyn quit his job with the city public assistance agency within weeks, after THE CITY asked about his political post alongside spouse Rodneyse Bichotte. He’s now running for election.

By George Joseph and Yoav Gonen

Ex-Tech Commissioner Tisch Set to Be Adams Pick for Sanitation Chief

Jessica Tisch, a real estate scion who’s had various positions around City Hall, will take over the role from current Commissioner Edward Grayson, who is retiring.

By Katie Honan and Reuven Blau

Sign up for the newsletter Get THE CITY Scoop

Sign up and get the latest stories from THE CITY delivered to you each morning