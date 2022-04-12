Brian Benjamin Has Resigned. What Does This Mean for the Lt. Gov. Race?

New York’s lieutenant governor, Brian Benjamin, turned himself in to federal authorities on Tuesday as they unsealed his indictment related to a campaign contribution scheme first exposed by THE CITY.

Hours later, he resigned from office. But what happens to his post now is a question mark.

Even though Benjamin has stepped down, his name will almost certainly be on the ballot for New York’s June 28 primary, election experts told THE CITY.

That’s because the state’s Democratic Party already nominated him as their candidate for the race, which he accepted in mid-February. The deadline for turning down the nomination passed on February 25 and there are only a handful of ways he could be removed from the ballot now, said John Conklin, director of public information for the state’s Board of Elections.

Those include “death, declination or disqualification,” he said. Declination, or refusing the nomination, could only happen in Benjamin’s case if he were running for a different office, Conklin said.

Benjamin, who previously represented Harlem in the State Senate, could be disqualified from running in the election if he left the state and established residency somewhere else.

“It’s not just a matter of leaving the state. It’s moving out of the state,” said Sarah Steiner, an election attorney in New York. “If you don’t live in the state, you can’t run in the state.”

The only other qualifications to run are age (you must be at least 30 years old) and having United States citizenship.

With Benjamin’s resignation, what had largely been a predictable race for lieutenant governor became newly chaotic. New York state law allows candidates for lieutenant governor to run and win independently from candidates for governor in the primary.

That means that candidates on separate tickets in the primary could end up paired together after the general. It happened in 1982 when Mario Cuomo, who became governor, ended up serving with Alfred DelBello, who ran for lieutenant governor with gubernatorial candidate Ed Koch, the mayor of New York City at the time.

Who might end up in office with the next governor? As of mid-April, there are four candidates besides Benjamin registered to run for the lieutenant spot with the state Board of Elections:

Who’s Running?

Ana María Archila

Archila co-founded the immigrant-rights organization Make the Road New York and is running with the Working Families Party candidate Jumaane Williams.

She moved to the U.S. from Colombia at age 17 and made national news in 2018 by confronting Sen. Jeff Flake inside an elevator before the Senate Judiciary Committee’s vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Archila has already begun fundraising off of the arrest news, sending a message to supporters by email that said “our elected officials should be held to the highest ethical standard to preserve the public trust” and that Benjamin “has violated that compact.”

In an interview with THE CITY Tuesday, Archila emphasized that she wants to model how to be accountable to “regular people,” with an aim to “alleviate the pressures” they’re facing — with a focus on affordable housing, childcare and support for immigrant communities.

If she were elected, she’d be the first Latina and queer person to serve in the role, she noted.

“I would bring into the Lieutenant Governor’s office the perspectives and the experiences of people who have been relegated to the margins,” Archila said. “Being the first is nice, but being the one that makes a difference for people is actually much nicer.”

Alison Esposito

Esposito is an NYPD deputy inspector who Republican Lee Zeldin chose as his running mate.

The 24-year veteran of the police department currently serves in the 70th Precinct in Brooklyn, according to Politics NY.

Esposito did not reply to a request for comment from THE CITY on Tuesday, but on Twitter shared a message from the New York State GOP that said Benjamin “is corrupt & dishonest – of course he fits right in with Kathy Hochul … It’s time for New Yorkers to show them both the door.”

Quanda Francis

Francis is tech entrepreneur and a former 2021 mayoral candidate who says she is considering an independent run for lieutenant governor.

“We will not rule out a run for Lt. Governor,” she said in an email on Tuesday. “We are exploring all options at this point, including running on multiple party lines, which includes the one we plan to establish.”

The president of Sykes Capital Management, Francis once worked for the Small Business Administration and the city’s police department, according to her LinkedIn profile, mayoral campaign website and a profile from Bklyner.

She received 3,792 votes in the mayoral contest last year, city Board of Elections records show, or 0.3% of the total.

Diana Reyna

Reyna is a former deputy borough president who served under then-Borough President Eric Adams in Brooklyn and former City Council member representing parts of Bushwick, Williamsburg and Ridgewood. She is running with centrist Democrat Rep. Tom Suozzi.

She and Suozzi issued a joint statement Tuesday that said the indictment of Benjamin is also “an indictment on Kathy Hochul’s lack of experience and poor judgement [sic].”

“The Suozzi/Reyna ticket will clean up this corrupt mess,” they said.

Anything Can Happen

Politics watchers say the race is much more open now, even with Benjamin’s name likely remaining on the ballot.

Steiner says the indictment and resignation gives an opening.

“If I were the other candidates for lieutenant governor, I would up my game,” she said. “Because you’ve got a shot now.”

Once in the second-in-command seat, chances are not bad that a lieutenant gets the top job, if recent history is any guide. David Paterson and Hochul herself got that promotion — not through elections, but by resignations.

“Anything you can ever think of, will happen,” said Steiner of New York politics. “And everything that you haven’t brought up will also happen.”