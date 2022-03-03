 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Join The City
Thursday, March 3, 2022 Reporting For New Yorkers

Site search

Follow THE CITY online:

Filed under:

Dough Owed: Tax Man Seizes Brooklyn Pizza Joint Backed by Mayor Eric Adams’ Ex-Con Pal

Forno Rosso eatery, backed by Robert Petrosyants, owes nearly $300,000 in unpaid taxes, according to state records.

By Katie Honan
Additional reporting by Rachel Holliday Smith
Then-Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams celebrates the opening of Forno Rosso in 2014 with Zhan “Johnny” Petrosyants (third from right).
Then-Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams celebrates the opening of Forno Rosso in 2014 with Zhan “Johnny” Petrosyants (third from right).
Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce/Twitter

A Brooklyn restaurant backed by a convicted-fraudster with long ties to Mayor Eric Adams was seized this week by the state for owing nearly $300,000 in taxes.

Officials from the state’s tax department took over Forno Rosso on Gold Street on Wednesday, placing bright-orange “SEIZED” stickers on the front door.

The Italian-style eatery — whose ribbon-cutting Adams attended — is partially financed by Robert Petrosyants, one of the twin brother restaurateurs who pleaded guilty in 2014 to participating in a money-laundering scheme. Adams has said considers the brothers among his closest friends and has said they deserve a second chance.

“Yes, I’m going to talk to people who have stumbled and fell,” the mayor once said when questioned about his friendship with the Petrosyants brothers.

Now, the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance says the restaurant’s owners owe hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid taxes on businesses across New York City, including $292,673.96 for Forno Rosso.

The tax records list Akiva Ofshtein, a longtime lawyer for the Petrosyantses, as the debtor.

Ofshtein said in an email to THE CITY that he is the sole owner of Forno Rosso.

But Robert Petrosyants and Ofshtein were sued in October by the owners of 327 Gold St., where Forno Rosso is located. The lawsuit includes a lease, which Petrosyants signed, that runs through April 2022and lists him as a guarantor for the company leasing the premises, Prime Four Inc.

The Downtown Brooklyn restaurant Forno Rosso was seized by state officials for failure to pay taxes, March 2, 2022.
The Downtown Brooklyn restaurant Forno Rosso was seized by state officials for failure to pay taxes, March 2, 2022.
Rachel Holliday Smith/THE CITY

In his email, Ofshtein claimed “the lease misstates and is inaccurate as to Robert’s ownership” Petrosyants did not respond to an email seeking comment.

The landlords claim they’re owed more than $363,000 in rent — and say the restaurant has been stiffing them on payment since April 2020, even though they remained open throughout the pandemic, according to the suit.

Forno Rosso received $550,600 in federal Paycheck Protection Payment loans, records show, which the landlords allege in the suit Petrosyants’ business distributed to other restaurants, including their Midtown restaurant Osteria La Baia.

A spokesperson for the state’s tax department did not respond to an email and calls seeking comment.

In an email, Ofshtein said he is working with the state to pay back the taxes that are owed and said the landlord wouldn’t work with them to negotiate a fair settlement.

“Unfortunately, yesterday, 15 hard working New Yorkers lost their job,” he wrote. “COVID-19, and then omicron was a double whammy that Forno Rosso could not recover from.”

Long History

The 40-year-old twins, who live in Fort Lee, N.J., pleaded guilty in 2014 for roles in a medical billing check-cashing scheme that prosecutors said was designed to “evade anti-money laundering reporting requirements.”

Robert Petrosyants got six months in federal prison for the conviction, while Johnny Petrosyants was sentenced to five years of probation and 150 hours of community service.

Adams has appeared often with the pair since his earliest days as Brooklyn borough president. Besides attending the ribbon-cutting for Forno Rosso in 2014, he also hosted at least one fundraiser at another of their restaurants, the controversial Woodland, on Flatbush Avenue in 2018.

Adams recently defended their friendship, pointing to his time spent as a teen in a juvenile detention facility and saying their past convictions shouldn’t discredit them as people.

“I’m perfectly imperfect, and this is a city made up of perfectly imperfect people,” he told reporters at City Hall in February when asked about the brothers. “I don’t know if you know it, but I have a criminal history. I was arrested as a 15-year-old.”

He added, “You would be surprised at the types of people that I mentor to put them back on track.”

Adams frequently hangs out with Johnny Petrosyants at restaurants and Zero Bond, the members-only club in NoHo, according to POLITICO New York.

Former Mayor Bill de Blasio and then-Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams posed with Woodland NYC co-owner Zhan “Johnny” Petrosyants (third from right) in 2015.
Former Mayor Bill de Blasio and then-Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams posed with Woodland NYC co-owner Zhan “Johnny” Petrosyants (third from right) in 2015.
Woodland NYC/Facebook

On Thursday, a spokesperson for the mayor declined to comment on the tax issues. He described the mayor’s relationship with the Petrosyantses, particularly Johnny, as “one of friendship and mentorship and support.”

“It’s a personal relationship, and there is no business relationship, and has never been a business relationship,” the spokesperson, Max Young, said in a statement.

The mayor’s chief of staff, longtime Brooklyn Democratic Party lawyer Frank Carone, also represented the brothers when they had issues with their liquor license in 2019, after neighbors complained about noise at Woodland, according to court documents.

In a signed affidavit, a lawyer with the State Liquor Authority said that she felt threatened by Carone following a hearing in the case, alleging he shouted “f—ing liar” and “f–k you” repeatedly while she and others were in a waiting room.

Carone, via the mayor’s office, declined to comment on the affidavit.

Outside Forno Rosso on Wednesday night, locals stopped to gawk at the closed pizzeria, including a couple who lived next door and said they eat there three times a week.

“They seized that Italian place we ate at the other night!” a passerby said into his phone while walking a dog.

Tammy, who lives at a nearby housing complex and declined to give her last name, said it was a great spot to treat yourself.

“If you’re a mom and everything and you need a little break, it’s the best place to come,” she told THE CITY while walking by with her young son. “It’s just surprising. It was just open two, three days ago!”

Next Up In Restaurants

Local news powered by New Yorkers.

We cover the uncovered, hold the powerful accountable, and make sense of the greatest city in the world.

GOT A TIP?

We’re here to listen. Email tips@thecity.nyc or visit our tips page for other ways to share.

The Latest

Retired NYC Workers Celebrate Medicare Coverage Switch Court Win

Court rules retirees can keep current insurance free of charge, as alternative to a planned cost-cutting transfer to Medicare Advantage.

By Sam Mellins, New York Focus

MLB Lockout Batters Yankee Stadium-Area Businesses Still Reeling From the Pandemic

Bronx bars and souvenir stores barely clawing their way out of COVID shutdowns face a delayed start to the season at best.

By Claudia Irizarry Aponte

MTA Will Retool More Express Buses for Leg Room After Complaints

By Jose Martinez

New York Republicans Urge Support for Ukraine Refugees, After Taking Immigration Hard Line Alongside Trump

By George Joseph

It’s Not Easy Being Green: First Ever ‘Boro Taxi’ Driver Hits Brakes as Industry Tanks

Ride-hailing apps like Uber and Lyft have decimated the market for green taxis.

By Jose Martinez

Hochul Campaign Donors Blow Past Corporate Contribution Limits

Circumventing a law designed to close a so-called LLC loophole, donors to candidates across the state are using multiple companies to give far over the $5,000 cap.

By Sam Mellins, New York Focus

Sign up for the newsletter Get THE CITY Scoop

Sign up and get the latest stories from THE CITY delivered to you each morning