 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Join The City
Wednesday, March 2, 2022 Reporting For New Yorkers

Site search

Follow THE CITY online:

Filed under:

MTA Will Retool More Express Buses for Leg Room After Complaints

By Jose Martinez
An MTA express bus turns onto Sixth Avenue off 34th Street, Dec. 16, 2021.
An MTA express bus turns onto Sixth Avenue off 34th Street, Dec. 16, 2021.
Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

What’s new will be old again.

After being hit with commuter complaints about the lack of leg room on the latest MTA express buses, the transit agency has agreed to adjust seat configurations on more than 250 of its newest coaches by reverting to a more spacious layout used by models assembled between 2012 and 2016.

The new buses, which are part of a $150 million order from Prevost, a Canadian subsidiary of Volvo, began hitting city streets in December 2020, but quickly encountered resistance from riders who suffered from the squeeze.

“I’ve been asking for years, ‘When are we getting the new buses, when are we getting the new buses?’” said Monica Antonio, 62, who commutes four days a week on express buses between Midtown Manhattan and Midwood, Brooklyn, and has arthritis in both knees. “And now we got them, and they’re horrible.”

THE CITY first reported in December that the MTA pumped the brakes on the rollout of express buses that were part of an October 2019 order from Prevost, and asked the bus manufacturer to find fixes only on those that had not yet been assembled.

Prevost will now also be required to reconfigure 132 diesel buses that have already been delivered, according to the MTA, reversing the earlier plan to limit the alterations to vehicles that hadn’t been completed yet.

Made Room for Wheelchairs

Craig Cipriano, the interim president of the MTA’s New York City Transit division, told THE CITY in December that the initial design of the new buses resulted from an effort to create more space for riders who use wheelchairs. He said loss of leg room was limited to seven or eight driver’s-side rows at the front of the bus.

But the MTA has now tweaked its plan on how many of the new buses will be reconfigured.

“As riders continue to return to public transit, the MTA is committed to improving leg-room conditions on express buses while maintaining our commitment to accessibility,” Kayla Shults, an MTA spokesperson, said Wednesday.

The reconfiguration will be done in two phases, according to the MTA.

The first, which the agency says will be completed by mid-March, involves moving seats “for immediate comfort improvements” to the area ahead of the wheelchair priority seating space.

A rider on the BxM2 express bus with a clear lack of leg room, Dec. 16, 2021.
A rider on a BxM2 express bus with a clear lack of leg room, Dec. 16, 2021.
Jose Martinez/THE CITY

The second phase will require buses to be taken out of service for what the MTA calls “a short maintenance window” so Prevost can reconfigure all the seats on the coaches that roll between Manhattan and neighborhoods with limited or no subway access.

Once the work is completed, 257 new express buses will have the same leg room as the older coaches had as they racked up what the MTA called more than 93 million miles of travel with “overwhelmingly positive feedback.”

‘Basic but Important’

“I didn’t think they were going to really address the problem,” said Vittorio Bugatti, whose Express Bus Advocacy Group pressed the MTA about the space crunch. “But I’m happy they have come up with an actual resolution to fix this problem and make the riders happy, because leg room is one of the most basic but important things for any service.”

Aimee Cegelka, 48, who uses express buses to travel between Rego Park, Queens, and Midtown Manhattan, said she and her husband usually sit apart from each other because of the lack of leg room.

“The squeeze on the new buses is so tight, it’s just like having my knees up my nose,” Cegelka, who is 5 feet 8 inches tall, told THE CITY. “I can barely fit a piece of paper between my knees and the seat in front of me.”

While ridership on MTA local, limited, express and Select Bus Service routes has climbed back to close to 60% of what it was prior to the pandemic, according to agency data, some riders noted space on the buses will be even more important as workers increasingly return to their offices.

“More businesses are starting back up in their offices,” said Randi Weiner, who has commuted on express buses between Queens and Manhattan for more than two decades. “At least the MTA is taking a step forward on these buses, because if they don’t, it’s going to be very, very uncomfortable.”

Next Up In Transportation

Local news powered by New Yorkers.

We cover the uncovered, hold the powerful accountable, and make sense of the greatest city in the world.

GOT A TIP?

We’re here to listen. Email tips@thecity.nyc or visit our tips page for other ways to share.

The Latest

MLB Lockout Batters Yankee Stadium-Area Businesses Still Reeling From the Pandemic

Bronx bars and souvenir stores barely clawing their way out of COVID shutdowns face a delayed start to the season at best.

By Claudia Irizarry Aponte

New York Republicans Urge Support for Ukraine Refugees, After Taking Immigration Hard Line Alongside Trump

By George Joseph

It’s Not Easy Being Green: First Ever ‘Boro Taxi’ Driver Hits Brakes as Industry Tanks

Ride-hailing apps like Uber and Lyft have decimated the market for green taxis.

By Jose Martinez

Hochul Campaign Donors Blow Past Corporate Contribution Limits

Circumventing a law designed to close a so-called LLC loophole, donors to candidates across the state are using multiple companies to give far over the $5,000 cap.

By Sam Mellins, New York Focus

Adams Reaped Early Campaign Cash From Top Aide’s Associates Now Sued for Fraud

More than $40,000 came from employees of New Jersey companies funded by Frank Carone, Adams’ chief of staff, that are now fighting a lawsuit alleging insurance fraud.

By Katie Honan

Candidates for New York’s Next Governor: Who’s Still Running to Run This State?

Kathy Hochul is hoping to win a full term, but other Democrats are lining up for a primary challenge. And Republicans have been campaigning and raising cash for months before she took over from Andrew Cuomo.

By Rachel Holliday Smith

Sign up for the newsletter Get THE CITY Scoop

Sign up and get the latest stories from THE CITY delivered to you each morning