Wednesday, March 16, 2022 Reporting For New Yorkers

Get Your Rent Questions Answered on Monday, March 21

Join THE CITY’s Open Newsroom for an off-the-record conversation with housing experts as we talk about rent hikes, ERAP, evictions and more.

By THE CITY
A residential building in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, July 22, 2021.
The rent is getting too dang high for many New Yorkers.
Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

This article is adapted from our Rent Update newsletter sent March 7, 2022. You can sign up here to get it or fill out the form at the bottom of this post.

In just under a week, we’ll take your rent questions — live!

Here’s your reminder to RSVP for our free virtual Open Newsroom event on Monday, March 21 at 6:30 p.m. and send us your questions.

We lined up three experts who know a lot about evictions, ERAP and housing issues of all kinds: Leah Goodridge, managing attorney for housing policy at Mobilization for Justice; Nakeeb Siddique, director for housing at the Legal Aid Society’s Brooklyn office; and Lakisha Morris, director of operations at Catholic Charities.

What do you want to ask them about your lease or living situation? In this off-the-record conversation, we want to hear from you and answer as many questions as we can as we cope with New York’s rent crisis.

The conversation will be moderated by THE CITY’s Rachel Holliday Smith, who writes the Rent Update newsletter and has authored numerous articles on the subject.

You can submit questions in advance by sending a note to opennewsroom@thecity.nyc.

Will we see you on Monday? We hope so!

