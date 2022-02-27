 clock menu more-arrow no yes
There’s a 42% Gap Between the Most and Least Vaccinated School Districts in NYC

A majority of NYC’s public school students are fully vaccinated against COVID, but deep disparities remain.

By Christina Veiga, Chalkbeat; Alex Zimmerman, Chalkbeat and Thomas Wilburn, Chalkbeat
School vaccination rates across NYC vary from only 12% to 94%, data released Friday show. Above, James Gisondi brought his 12-year-old daughter Johanna Fonte to get vaccinated at Lehman High School in the Bronx.
James Gisondi brought his 12-year-old daughter Johanna Fonte to get vaccinated at Lehman High School in the Bronx.
Christina Veiga/Chalkbeat

This story was originally published by Chalkbeat, a nonprofit news organization covering public education. Sign up for their newsletters here: ckbe.at/newsletters.

Just over half of New York City public school students are fully vaccinated, according to data the education department released Friday.

In total, 59% of the city’s public school students have received at least one vaccine dose and nearly 52% are considered fully vaccinated.

The information is required under City Council law, and includes a breakdown of school-level vaccination rates and the number of students who have consented to in-school COVID testing. Updates will be shared every two weeks. The figures don’t include charter schools.

The data show that there are wide disparities by school and neighborhood. Schools in Brooklyn’s District 23, which includes Ocean Hill, Brownsville and parts of East New York, had the lowest rates of vaccination, with just 38% of students receiving at least one dose. Districts 16, which includes a significant chunk of Bedford-Stuyvesant, and 18, which includes Flatbush and Canarsie, both had vaccination rates of 43%. On Staten Island, the rate is 47%.

“In the coming months, we are working with our partner health care agencies on an outreach campaign to encourage vaccination in the communities with the lowest rates,” education department spokesperson Nathaniel Styer said in a statement.

Manhattan’s District 2 has the highest vaccination rate, with 80% of students receiving at least one dose. That district spans much of Lower Manhattan, some of Chinatown, and the Upper East Side. Not far behind: District 3 in Manhattan, which includes the Upper West Side and part of Harlem, at 77%. Next is District 26 in Bayside, Queens, where 74% of students have at least one dose.

At nearly 250 of the city’s schools, fewer than a third of students have received at least one dose. Out of the city’s nearly 1,600 district schools, the share of students who have been vaccinated with at least one dose ranges from from just 12% to 94%.

The city had previously released information about vaccination rates among children, but had not provided data specific to public students or where they go to school.

Nationally, about 26% of children ages 5-11 are fully vaccinated and 57% of those 12-17 are, according to a New York Times database. Children ages 5-11 became eligible for the vaccine in November; children under 5 are still ineligible.

Public health experts say that information is important to weigh as the state considers whether to lift a mandate to wear masks in schools. Gov. Kathy Hochul has said she will wait until after the mid-winter recess to make a decision. She has said she will weigh a combination of factors, including the positivity rate, vaccination rates, and hospital capacity. On Friday, New York City announced that students will no longer have to wear masks while outside on school grounds, including while playing school-sponsored sports.

Use the tool below to look up your school’s vaccination rate:

New York City Vaccination Rates by School

School First dose Fully vaccinated
School First dose Fully vaccinated
High School for Mathematics, Science and Engineering 93.8% 92.7%
Stuyvesant High School 94.4% 92.5%
Queens High School for the Sciences at York College 93.8% 92.5%
Baruch College Campus High School 94.4% 92.3%
The Bronx High School of Science 94.2% 92.2%
Eleanor Roosevelt High School 92.9% 90.0%
N.Y.C. Lab School for Collaborative Studies 92.0% 89.9%
Millennium High School 91.3% 89.8%
High School of American Studies at Lehman College 92.6% 89.6%
NYC iSchool 93.1% 89.3%
PS 321 William Penn 92.9% 89.3%
Brooklyn Technical High School 91.6% 89.2%
Bard High School Early College 91.6% 89.1%
Townsend Harris High School 91.7% 89.1%
Beacon High School 92.5% 89.0%
High School for Dual Language and Asian Studies 91.2% 88.7%
The Clinton School 92.3% 88.0%
Staten Island Technical High School 90.2% 87.6%
Brooklyn Latin School, The 89.5% 87.5%
New York City Lab Middle School for Collaborative Studies 91.4% 87.4%
N.Y.C. Museum School 91.1% 87.4%
Millennium Brooklyn HS 89.2% 87.0%
Bard High School Early College Queens 89.4% 86.5%
Baccalaureate School for Global Education 88.0% 86.5%
Manhattan / Hunter Science High School 89.9% 86.4%
School of the Future High School 89.3% 86.1%
Frank Sinatra School of the Arts High School 89.7% 86.1%
Manhattan Village Academy 89.1% 85.9%
Frank McCourt High School 89.3% 85.9%
MS 255 Salk School of Science 89.6% 85.8%
Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts 89.8% 85.7%
East-West School of International Studies 87.9% 85.6%
Institute for Collaborative Education 88.1% 85.0%
Columbia Secondary School 87.9% 85.0%
Queens High School for Language Studies 88.2% 84.6%
Thomas A. Edison Career and Technical Education High School 87.5% 84.5%
Central Park East High School 89.3% 84.3%
The Maurice Sendak Community School 86.5% 84.2%
The Anderson School 88.8% 84.1%
New Explorations into Science, Technology and Math 87.7% 83.7%
Repertory Company High School for Theatre Arts 86.7% 83.7%
West End Secondary School 88.4% 83.5%
Ballet Tech, NYC Public School for Dance 87.2% 83.2%
MS 243 Center School 85.0% 83.1%
PS 234 Independence School 90.1% 83.0%
PS 29 John M. Harrigan 87.6% 83.0%
IS 289 88.5% 82.9%
PS 107 John W. Kimball 86.9% 82.8%
The Children's School 87.2% 82.7%
Aviation Career & Technical Education High School 86.5% 82.7%
Manhattan Center for Science and Mathematics 87.2% 82.6%
PS 77 Lower Lab School 89.6% 82.4%
Spruce Street School 86.0% 82.4%
The 30th Avenue School (G&T Citywide) 85.8% 82.4%
PS 8 Robert Fulton 89.6% 82.3%
Park East High School 86.0% 82.1%
PS 58 The Carroll 87.4% 82.1%
JHS 54 Booker T. Washington 87.6% 82.0%
Special Music School 87.8% 82.0%
PS 183 Robert L. Stevenson 90.6% 81.9%
PS 39 Henry Bristow 88.3% 81.9%
Middle College High School at LaGuardia Community 85.8% 81.9%
Francis Lewis High School 85.2% 81.8%
Civic Leadership Academy 86.1% 81.7%
Professional Performing Arts High School 86.0% 81.6%
IS 187 The Christa McAuliffe School 84.9% 81.5%
Bayside High School 84.6% 81.2%
Queens Technical High School 85.0% 81.1%
PS 87 William Sherman 85.7% 81.0%
Talent Unlimited High School 85.2% 80.8%
High School for Construction Trades, Engineering and Architecture 84.4% 80.7%
Academy of Finance and Enterprise 84.2% 80.6%
JHS 104 Simon Baruch 85.2% 80.5%
The Windsor Terrace School 84.8% 80.5%
Queens Gateway to Health Sciences Secondary School 84.2% 80.5%
PS 184 Shuang Wen 85.1% 80.4%
PS 199 Jessie Isador Straus 84.4% 80.0%
East Side Middle School 86.1% 79.9%
PS 150 85.6% 79.9%
University Heights Secondary School 85.7% 79.7%
Veritas Academy 84.1% 79.7%
PS 42 Benjamin Altman 85.1% 79.4%
JHS 74 Nathaniel Hawthorne 83.3% 79.4%
JHS 167 Robert F. Wagner 83.9% 79.3%
Lower Manhattan Community Middle School 84.5% 79.3%
Energy Tech High School 85.7% 79.3%
Art and Design High School 82.5% 79.1%
PS 166 The Richard Rodgers School of The Arts and Technology 84.0% 78.9%
Academy of American Studies 81.8% 78.9%
PS 9 Sarah Anderson 83.8% 78.5%
Celia Cruz Bronx High School of Music 84.0% 78.5%
Brooklyn College Academy 81.9% 78.5%
Young Women's Leadership School, Astoria 83.6% 78.4%
High School for Arts and Business 82.1% 78.3%
Battery Park City School 83.9% 78.1%
Metropolitan Expeditionary Learning School 81.1% 78.1%
High School for Community Leadership 80.4% 78.1%
Maspeth High School 82.5% 78.0%
High School for Health Professions and Human Services 82.7% 77.9%
Magnet School of Math, Science and Design Technology 84.0% 77.9%
PS 41 Greenwich Village 85.2% 77.8%
Yorkville East Middle School 81.0% 77.8%
Young Women's Leadership School, Queens 81.7% 77.8%
Humanities Preparatory Academy 85.5% 77.7%
MS 245 The Computer School 83.7% 77.7%
PS 124 Yung Wing 86.3% 77.6%
JHS 158 Marie Curie 82.6% 77.6%
PS 105 The Blythebourne 84.6% 77.2%
Tag Young Scholars 83.5% 77.0%
PS 89 85.9% 76.9%
High School for Environmental Studies 83.1% 76.9%
Union Square Academy for Health Sciences 81.9% 76.8%
Essex Street Academy 81.4% 76.5%
Digital Arts and Cinema Technology High School 83.8% 76.5%
High School of Telecommunication Arts and Technology (HSTAT) 81.1% 76.3%
Information Technology High School 82.5% 76.3%
IS 237 81.5% 76.1%
IS 25 Adrien Block 79.8% 76.0%
High School of Applied Communication 78.8% 75.9%
Robert F. Wagner, Jr. Secondary School for Arts and Technology 81.1% 75.9%
Benjamin N. Cardozo High School 81.0% 75.9%
PS 160 William T. Sampson 82.0% 75.8%
East Side Community School 80.9% 75.7%
Young Women's Leadership School 81.6% 75.7%
The Math & Science Exploratory School 81.0% 75.7%
PS 11 William T. Harris 80.9% 75.6%
PS 290 Manhattan New School 81.4% 75.6%
Hunters Point Community Middle School 82.2% 75.5%
City College Academy of the Arts 80.9% 75.4%
Midwood High School 79.4% 75.4%
Academy for Careers in Television and Film 80.1% 75.4%
PS 6 Lillie D. Blake 83.9% 75.3%
York Early College Academy 81.5% 75.3%
PS 130 Hernando De Soto 84.7% 75.2%
Urban Assembly New York Harbor School 79.7% 75.2%
CSI High School for International Studies 77.0% 75.2%
IS 230 81.4% 75.1%
PS 384 81.8% 75.1%
Fort Hamilton High School 79.8% 74.9%
JHS 189 Daniel Carter Beard 80.6% 74.8%
PS 40 Augustus Saint-Gaudens 79.3% 74.7%
Urban Assembly Maker Academy 81.0% 74.7%
The School For Future Leaders 79.8% 74.6%
Manhattan Bridges High School 83.5% 74.5%
Epic High School - North 80.9% 74.5%
Marble Hill High School for International Studies 80.4% 74.4%
PS 69 Vincent D. Grippo School 82.8% 74.4%
University Neighborhood High School 79.5% 74.2%
Business Technology Early College High School 79.0% 74.2%
Jamaica Gateway to the Sciences 79.7% 74.2%
Flushing High School 80.3% 74.1%
All City Leadership Secondary School 81.7% 74.1%
MS 51 William Alexander 80.4% 73.9%
JHS 216 George J. Ryan 78.5% 73.9%
MS 131 79.6% 73.8%
Sixth Avenue Elementary School 80.7% 73.7%
JHS 67 Louis Pasteur 79.3% 73.6%
High School of Economics and Finance 79.8% 73.3%
The Boerum Hill School for International Studies 78.0% 73.1%
JHS 220 John J. Pershing 80.0% 73.1%
Urban Academy Laboratory High School 82.9% 73.0%
PS 24 Andrew Jackson 79.0% 73.0%
Robert H. Goddard High School of Communication Art 78.5% 73.0%
Epic High School - South 77.5% 73.0%
International High School at LaGuardia Community College 82.5% 72.9%
The Active Learning Elementary School 81.2% 72.9%
PS 333 Manhattan School for Children 75.2% 72.8%
Long Island City High School 79.1% 72.8%
Harvest Collegiate High School 79.7% 72.7%
The Cinema School 79.1% 72.6%
MS 247 Dual Language Middle School 76.3% 72.5%
IS 915 78.7% 72.5%
MS 839 79.0% 72.5%
The East Village Community School 78.0% 72.3%
Vanguard High School 76.5% 72.3%
PS 146 The Brooklyn New School 77.1% 72.2%
Academy for Software Engineering 76.9% 72.1%
New Voices School of Academic & Creative Arts 78.5% 72.1%
New Utrecht High School 76.6% 72.0%
Edward R. Murrow High School 76.2% 72.0%
William Cullen Bryant High School 78.2% 72.0%
JHS 201 The Dyker Heights 75.8% 71.8%
47 The American Sign Language and English Secondary School 80.7% 71.7%
PS 158 Bayard Taylor 79.3% 71.7%
Park Slope Collegiate 77.0% 71.7%
Leon M. Goldstein High School for the Sciences 75.8% 71.7%
World View High School 78.3% 71.6%
Newtown High School 79.4% 71.6%
Forest Hills High School 75.5% 71.6%
Gramercy Arts High School 77.6% 71.5%
IS 5 The Walter Crowley Intermediate School 78.6% 71.5%
PS 059 Beekman Hill International 79.8% 71.4%
Urban Assembly Gateway School for Technology 78.0% 71.3%
Belmont Preparatory High School 76.7% 71.3%
PS/IS 217 Roosevelt Island 76.8% 71.2%
PS 267 East Side Elementary School 80.2% 71.2%
MS 297 78.4% 71.2%
Brooklyn High School of the Arts 76.6% 71.1%
John Bowne High School 78.0% 71.1%
Richmond Hill High School 77.5% 71.1%
PS/IS 78 79.3% 71.1%
Murray Hill Academy 79.6% 71.0%
MS 442 Carroll Gardens School for Innovation 78.1% 71.0%
Sunset Park High School 76.9% 70.9%
The Urban Assembly School for Green Careers 78.1% 70.8%
MS 172 Irwin Altman 76.5% 70.8%
PS 3 Charrette School 77.8% 70.7%
The High School of Fashion Industries 76.8% 70.6%
JHS 185 Edward Bleeker 76.2% 70.6%
Muscota 75.5% 70.5%
Hillcrest High School 77.4% 70.4%
Pace High School 77.1% 70.3%
JHS 227 Edward B. Shallow 75.9% 70.3%
Queens School of Inquiry, The 74.4% 70.2%
IS 227 Louis Armstrong 74.5% 70.2%
PS 130 The Parkside 76.1% 70.1%
Fordham High School for the Arts 76.9% 70.0%
Williamsburg Preparatory School 76.9% 70.0%
Scholars' Academy 75.5% 70.0%
BELL Academy 74.1% 69.9%
Mott Hall II 75.4% 69.8%
Bronx Center for Science and Mathematics 76.9% 69.8%
JHS 88 Peter Rouget 76.3% 69.8%
Neighborhood School 80.1% 69.7%
Bedford Academy High School 76.2% 69.7%
PS 527 East Side School for Social Action 79.5% 69.5%
Tompkins Square Middle School 75.8% 69.4%
PS 126 Jacob August Riis 77.9% 69.4%
The Peck Slip School 76.3% 69.3%
Quest to Learn 74.0% 69.3%
Queens High School of Teaching, Liberal Arts and the Sciences 76.0% 69.2%
Chelsea Career and Technical Education High School 75.2% 69.1%
JHS 259 William McKinley 73.2% 69.1%
Manhattan Early College School for Advertising 77.0% 69.0%
Brooklyn Collaborative Studies 77.9% 69.0%
Robert F. Kennedy Community High School 75.3% 68.9%
Hillside Arts & Letters Academy 73.8% 68.7%
Gaynor McCown Expeditionary Learning School 75.0% 68.7%
Food and Finance High School 74.3% 68.6%
IS 73 The Frank Sansivieri Intermediate School 75.2% 68.5%
World Journalism Preparatory: A College Board School 72.0% 68.5%
Hostos-Lincoln Academy of Science 75.7% 68.4%
Academy of Arts and Letters 73.0% 68.4%
PS 94 The Henry Longfellow 75.4% 68.4%
Richard R. Green High School of Teaching 76.6% 68.3%
The River School 75.3% 68.2%
JHS 194 William Carr 72.8% 68.2%
Mott Hall V 74.1% 68.1%
Science, Technology and Research Early College High School 73.8% 68.0%
Riverdale / Kingsbridge Academy (Middle School / High School) 73.6% 67.9%
Discovery High School 75.1% 67.8%
IS 125 Thom J. McCann Woodside 75.8% 67.8%
Inwood Early College for Health and Information Technologies 77.7% 67.7%
The Mott Hall School 75.0% 67.7%
MS/HS 223 The Laboratory School of Finance and Technology 73.8% 67.6%
PS 144 Col Jeromus Remsen 74.7% 67.6%
Queens Metropolitan High School 72.4% 67.6%
Susan E. Wagner High School 73.0% 67.6%
Eximius College Preparatory Academy: A College Board School 74.7% 67.5%
Young Women's Leadership School of the Bronx 76.4% 67.5%
Ella Baker School 71.1% 67.4%
A. Philip Randolph Campus High School 76.6% 67.4%
IS 145 Joseph Pulitzer 75.5% 67.4%
MS 358 75.1% 67.3%
Martin Van Buren High School 74.9% 67.2%
Leadership and Public Service High School 79.4% 67.1%
Corona Arts & Sciences Academy 75.8% 67.1%
Flushing International High School 77.1% 67.1%
Bronx High School for Law and Community Service 74.4% 66.8%
MS 327 Comprehensive Model School Project 73.7% 66.7%
The High School For Language And Diplomacy 76.4% 66.5%
Cambria Heights Academy 73.0% 66.4%
Hudson High School of Learning Technologies 74.0% 66.3%
Urban Assembly School for Media Studies 76.0% 66.3%
PS 261 Philip Livingston 72.2% 66.3%
John Adams High School 73.4% 66.3%
Urban Assembly School for Criminal Justice 72.2% 66.2%
Curtis High School 74.2% 66.2%
New Design High School 74.3% 66.1%
Bronx Collegiate Academy 75.7% 66.1%
College Point Collaborative 73.7% 66.1%
Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis High School 76.6% 66.0%
PS 84 Lillian Weber 76.0% 65.9%
Franklin Delano Roosevelt High School 71.7% 65.9%
DeWitt Clinton High School 72.5% 65.8%
IS 318 Eugenio Maria De Hostos 73.2% 65.7%
Bronx School for Law, Government and Justice 73.0% 65.6%
Fordham Leadership Academy 73.4% 65.6%
Bronx Latin 73.7% 65.6%
Unity Center for Urban Technologies 77.0% 65.5%
Astor Collegiate Academy 72.0% 65.5%
Pelham Preparatory Academy 74.1% 65.5%
PS 101 School in the Gardens 69.0% 65.3%
Urban Assembly Academy of Government and Law 75.3% 65.2%
Cypress Hills Collegiate Preparatory School 72.9% 65.2%
Leaders High School 72.2% 65.2%
IS 61 Leonardo Da Vinci 75.0% 65.2%
JHS 202 Robert H. Goddard 70.3% 65.2%
PS 452 72.1% 65.1%
High School of Arts and Technology 71.7% 65.1%
Bronx High School for Medical Science 73.7% 65.1%
John Dewey High School 71.0% 65.1%
Queens Collegiate: A College Board School 71.7% 65.1%
PS 163 Flushing Heights 74.1% 64.9%
Urban Assembly School of Design and Construction (SDC) 71.7% 64.8%
Knowledge and Power Preparatory Academy International High School (Kappa) 74.1% 64.8%
Academy of Innovative Technology 72.6% 64.8%
PS 102 Bayview 71.6% 64.8%
PS 32 State Street 73.4% 64.8%
PS 69 Jackson Heights 73.7% 64.8%
MS 258 Community Action School 72.8% 64.7%
The Urban Assembly School for Law and Justice 72.8% 64.7%
Gotham Professional Arts Academy 71.1% 64.7%
Sunset Park Prep 71.9% 64.7%
High School for Civil Rights 70.3% 64.6%
PS 32 Samuel Mills Sprole 70.6% 64.5%
PS 116 Mary Lindley Murray 72.9% 64.4%
Landmark High School 74.3% 64.4%
Heritage School, The 68.6% 64.4%
Bronx Health Sciences High School 72.3% 64.4%
Medgar Evers College Preparatory School 69.9% 64.4%
Community Health Academy of the Heights 72.0% 64.3%
FDNY - Captain Vernon A. Richard High School for Fire and Life Safety 72.3% 64.3%
Pan American International High School 79.8% 64.3%
PS 188 Kingsbury 69.8% 64.3%
PS 198 Isador E. Ida Straus 71.5% 64.2%
Bronx River High School 72.7% 64.2%
Pan American International High School at Monroe 74.4% 64.2%
High School of World Cultures 74.2% 64.2%
Benjamin Banneker Academy 73.0% 64.2%
Yorkville Community School 70.6% 64.1%
Lower Manhattan Arts Academy 73.2% 64.1%
Lafayette Academy 72.5% 64.1%
PS 376 74.4% 64.1%
MS 137 America's School of Heroes 71.0% 64.1%
PS/IS 187 Hudson Cliffs 70.1% 64.0%
High School for Health Careers and Sciences 70.6% 64.0%
Validus Preparatory Academy 73.2% 64.0%
International High School for Health Sciences 78.0% 64.0%
Grover Cleveland High School 71.4% 64.0%
Westchester Square Academy 71.2% 63.9%
Stephen T. Mather Building Arts & Craftsmanship High School 72.6% 63.8%
Longwood Preparatory Academy 72.8% 63.8%
Collegiate Institute for Math and Science 72.9% 63.8%
Williamsburg High School for Architecture and Design (WHSAD) 71.2% 63.8%
Mott Hall Bronx High School 70.8% 63.7%
Bronx Academy for Software Engineering (BASE) 70.8% 63.7%
PS 159 68.5% 63.7%
Life Sciences Secondary School 70.0% 63.6%
Brooklyn Preparatory High School 71.4% 63.6%
The Urban Assembly School for Collaborative Health 69.1% 63.5%
Hamilton Grange Middle School 73.2% 63.4%
The Urban Assembly School for Emergency Management 71.3% 63.3%
Facing History School, The 71.5% 63.3%
Bronx Early College Academy for Teaching & Learning 68.6% 63.3%
JHS 190 Russell Sage 69.2% 63.3%
The Global Learning Collaborative 72.4% 63.2%
PS 130 67.6% 63.2%
PS 20 John Bowne 73.5% 63.1%
High School for Law, Advocacy and Community Justice 72.7% 63.0%
MS/HS 368 In-Tech Academy 72.4% 63.0%
High School of Computers and Technology 70.2% 63.0%
High School of Hospitality Management 72.4% 62.9%
Harry S Truman High School 70.0% 62.9%
PS 212 Midtown West 68.6% 62.8%
Walkabout Bronx High School 72.6% 62.8%
Orchard Collegiate Academy 71.5% 62.7%
Community School for Social Justice 71.1% 62.7%
City Polytechnic High School of Engineering, Architecture, and Technology 70.3% 62.7%
PS 196 Grand Central Parkway 67.0% 62.7%
MS 224 Manhattan East School for Arts & Academics 70.9% 62.6%
Jonas Bronck Academy 69.4% 62.6%
PS 120 Queens 73.0% 62.6%
Harold O. Levy School 68.2% 62.5%
Brooklyn Theatre Arts High School 71.3% 62.4%
PS 203 Oakland Gardens 71.5% 62.4%
The Brooklyn School for Math and Research 72.4% 62.4%
Morris Academy for Collaborative Studies 70.4% 62.3%
West Bronx Academy for the Future 69.2% 62.3%
John Jay School for Law 69.4% 62.2%
The Academy of Urban Planning and Engineering 73.0% 62.2%
Bronx Studio School for Writers and Artists 68.8% 62.1%
The Metropolitan Soundview High School 69.4% 62.1%
Science Skills Center High School for Science, Technology and the Creative Arts 67.8% 62.0%
PS 162 John Golden 67.1% 62.0%
High School for Teaching and the Professions 72.5% 61.9%
Channel View School for Research 68.0% 61.9%
The College Academy 70.9% 61.8%
The Queens College School for Math, Science and Technology 67.1% 61.7%
JHS 223 The Montauk 67.9% 61.6%
The High School for Enterprise, Business and Technology 69.9% 61.5%
The Marie Curie School for Medicine, Nursing, and Health Professions 70.5% 61.4%
PS 41 Crocheron 69.4% 61.4%
Humanities & Arts Magnet High School 69.5% 61.4%
The Children's Lab School 69.6% 61.3%
PS 242 Leonard P. Stavisky Early Childhood School 69.2% 61.3%
George Washington Carver High School for the Scien 70.1% 61.3%
Alfred E. Smith Career and Technical Education High School 68.7% 61.2%
Millennium Art Academy 69.4% 61.2%
Academy for Language and Technology 71.1% 61.2%
Brooklyn Lab School 68.5% 61.2%
PS 229 Dyker 66.5% 61.2%
Manhattan International High School 70.7% 61.1%
H.E.R.O. High (Health, Education, and Research Occupations High School) 69.6% 61.1%
IS 239 Mark Twain School for the Gifted & Talented 64.9% 61.0%
Albert Shanker School for Visual and Performing Arts 69.0% 61.0%
Metropolitan High School, The 70.2% 60.9%
PS 110 The Monitor 68.2% 60.9%
A-Tech High School 67.3% 60.8%
High School for Public Service: Heroes of Tomorrow 66.8% 60.8%
JHS 210 Elizabeth Blackwell 68.0% 60.7%
New Dorp High School 66.1% 60.7%
Institute for Health Professions at Cambria Heights 69.2% 60.6%
The Maxine Greene HS for Imaginative Inquiry 69.7% 60.5%
PS 9 Teunis G. Bergen 67.3% 60.5%
Urban Assembly School of Business for Young Women 73.0% 60.4%
Theatre Arts Production Company School 67.9% 60.4%
The Williamsburg High School of Art and Technology 67.4% 60.4%
The High School for Global Citizenship 67.6% 60.4%
Business Of Sports School 68.8% 60.3%
PS 169 Sunset Park 66.5% 60.3%
High School for Law Enforcement and Public Safety 67.2% 60.3%
Gregorio Luperon High School for Science and Mathematics 71.0% 60.2%
James Madison High School 64.8% 60.2%
Hawtree Creek Middle School 67.4% 60.2%
Pathways College Preparatory School: A College Board School 67.0% 60.2%
Bushwick Leaders High School for Academic Excellence 68.6% 60.2%
Jean Nuzzi Intermediate School 66.8% 60.0%
IS 10 Horace Greeley 66.5% 60.0%
Pelham Lab High School 68.6% 59.9%
Herbert H. Lehman High School 68.3% 59.9%
IS 468 Kingsborough Early College School 67.9% 59.9%
PS 2 Meyer London 67.3% 59.8%
International School for Liberal Arts 71.4% 59.7%
PS 20 Clinton Hill 66.4% 59.7%
Bronx Engineering and Technology Academy 69.3% 59.6%
Community Math & Science Prep 64.2% 59.5%
Washington Heights Expeditionary Learning School 67.0% 59.5%
Bronxdale High School 68.6% 59.5%
Port Richmond High School 68.2% 59.5%
High School for Innovation in Advertising and Media 69.7% 59.4%
JHS 127 The Castle Hill 67.5% 59.3%
PS 94 David D. Porter 65.7% 59.3%
Health Opportunities High School 70.2% 59.2%
Explorations Academy H.S. 66.2% 59.2%
PS 7 Louis F. Simeone 66.2% 59.2%
John F. Kennedy Jr. School 74.8% 59.2%
South Bronx Preparatory: A College Board School 69.1% 59.1%
Transit Tech Career and Technical Education High School 67.3% 59.1%
Wadleigh Secondary School for the Performing & Visual Arts 66.8% 59.0%
Abraham Lincoln High School 66.7% 59.0%
Ralph R. McKee Career and Technical Education High School 65.4% 59.0%
Bronx Leadership Academy II High School 70.1% 58.9%
Bronx Collaborative High School 67.5% 58.9%
Young Women's Leadership School of Brooklyn 68.3% 58.9%
PS 150 Queens 65.4% 58.9%
International High School at Union Square 70.9% 58.8%
JHS 118 William W. Niles 68.2% 58.8%
Victory Collegiate High School 67.5% 58.8%
PS 79 Francis Lewis 67.2% 58.8%
East Bronx Academy for the Future 68.1% 58.7%
PS 295 64.6% 58.6%
Urban Assembly School of Music and Art 62.3% 58.5%
High School for Law and Public Service 69.3% 58.4%
IS 181 Pablo Casals 65.5% 58.4%
University Neighborhood Middle School 70.3% 58.3%
Renaissance High School for Musical Theater and the Arts 65.9% 58.2%
Academy for Health Careers 66.0% 58.2%
JHS 217 Robert A. Van Wyck 66.4% 58.1%
MS 319 Maria Teresa 66.3% 58.0%
PS 372 The Children's School 63.6% 58.0%
Brooklyn Academy of Science and the Environment 67.4% 57.9%
Performing Arts and Technology High School 63.2% 57.9%
PS 176 Ovington 66.3% 57.9%
PS 22 Thomas Jefferson 67.7% 57.9%
The Academy for Excellence through the Arts 64.7% 57.9%
Esperanza Preparatory Academy 67.2% 57.8%
Mott Hall III 66.3% 57.8%
Bronx International High School 67.5% 57.7%
Cyberarts Studio Academy 67.6% 57.7%
IS 204 Oliver W. Holmes 67.1% 57.7%
Bronx High School of Business 70.2% 57.6%
Juan Morel Campos Secondary School 67.0% 57.6%
IS 136 Charles O. Dewey 63.7% 57.6%
PS 214 Cadwallader Colden 64.7% 57.6%
JHS 383 Philippa Schuyler 63.5% 57.6%
PS 23 Queens Children Center 65.5% 57.6%
Bronx Leadership Academy High School 70.2% 57.5%
PS 38 The Pacific 62.2% 57.5%
High School for Medical Professions 64.8% 57.5%
PS 219 Paul Klapper 63.3% 57.3%
High School for Media and Communications 65.4% 57.2%
Urban Assembly School for Applied Math and Science 67.4% 57.2%
PROGRESS High School for Professional Careers 70.0% 57.2%
Multicultural High School 69.8% 57.2%
Benjamin Franklin High School for Finance & Information Technology 64.2% 57.0%
EBC High School for Public Service - Bushwick 70.9% 57.0%
PS 33 Chelsea Prep 63.8% 56.9%
PS 24 Spuyten Duyvil 64.8% 56.9%
One World Middle School at Edenwald 62.8% 56.9%
Clara Barton High School 64.9% 56.8%
Bronx Bridges High School 68.2% 56.7%
High School for Energy and Technology 67.5% 56.7%
Bronx Envision Academy 66.9% 56.7%
IS 77 66.8% 56.7%
PS 212 67.6% 56.7%
Eagle Academy for Young Men 66.1% 56.6%
PS 133 William A. Butler 64.7% 56.6%
PS 282 Park Slope 60.5% 56.6%
The 47 American Sign Language & English Lower School 66.0% 56.5%
William E. Grady Career and Technical Education High School 66.0% 56.5%
The Children's Workshop School 66.8% 56.4%
Bronx Lab School 63.4% 56.4%
Academy for Conservation and the Environment 62.4% 56.4%
George Westinghouse Career and Technical Education 65.0% 56.3%
MS 936 Arts Off 3rd 66.3% 56.3%
Queens High School for Information, Research, and Technology 61.7% 56.3%
Brooklyn Institute for Liberal Arts 64.7% 56.2%
PS 169 Bay Terrace 61.2% 56.2%
PS 163 Alfred E. Smith 63.9% 56.1%
South Bronx International Middle School 66.2% 56.1%
PS 166 Henry Gradstein 65.4% 56.1%
Newcomers High School 69.9% 56.1%
MS 890 64.8% 56.0%
PS 209 Clearview Gardens 64.6% 56.0%
Fannie Lou Hamer Freedom High School 64.2% 55.9%
PS 107 Thomas A Dooley 65.0% 55.9%
Central Park East I 61.7% 55.6%
Brooklyn High School for Law and Technology 65.4% 55.6%
Academy for Excellence in Leadership 66.4% 55.6%
Bronx Career and College Preparatory High School 65.8% 55.5%
JHS 226 Virgil I. Grissom 64.1% 55.4%
Highland Park Community School 63.1% 55.3%
The Woodside Community School 68.3% 55.3%
Manhattan Academy For Arts & Language 73.8% 55.2%
East New York Family Academy 63.7% 55.2%
PS 46 Alley Pond 63.2% 55.2%
PS 177 68.7% 55.2%
Academy For Personal Leadership And Excellence 63.6% 55.1%
PS 21 Edward Hart 62.3% 55.1%
PS 131 Abigail Adams 67.0% 55.1%
IS 238 Susan B. Anthony Academy 64.2% 55.1%
IS 141 The Steinway 62.2% 55.1%
JHS 162 The Willoughby 63.8% 55.1%
MS 180 Dr. Daniel Hale Williams 63.0% 55.0%
Academy for Scholarship and Entrepreneurship: A College Board School 61.5% 55.0%
PS 173 Fresh Meadows 62.5% 54.9%
Tottenville High School 59.7% 54.9%
International Community High School 67.7% 54.8%
The School for Inquiry and Social Justice 62.6% 54.8%
Waterside School For Leadership 62.0% 54.8%
East Williamsburg Scholars Academy 64.5% 54.7%
High School for Youth and Community Development at Erasmus 65.0% 54.7%
JHS 157 Stephen A. Halsey 59.1% 54.7%
Bronx High School for the Visual Arts 61.9% 54.6%
Urban Assembly Institute of Math and Science for Young Women 62.9% 54.6%
PS 721 Stephen McSweeney School 66.7% 54.6%
DreamYard Preparatory School 62.9% 54.5%
Science and Technology Academy: A Mott Hall School 60.5% 54.5%
Murry Bergtraum High School for Business Careers 60.5% 54.4%
Bronx Academy of Health Careers 63.4% 54.4%
The Brooklyn Academy of Global Finance 65.0% 54.4%
PS 35 64.7% 54.4%
PS 811 66.9% 54.4%
MS 324 Patria Mirabal 64.9% 54.3%
The School of Creativity and Innovation 64.2% 54.3%
August Martin High School 63.4% 54.3%
Manhattan Business Academy 66.1% 54.2%
Blueprint Middle School 63.0% 54.2%
El Puente Academy for Peace and Justice 63.7% 54.2%
Urban Institute of Mathematics 61.6% 54.1%
Brooklyn Community High School for Excellence and 61.2% 54.1%
World Academy for Total Community Health High School 65.8% 54.1%
IS 93 Ridgewood 64.6% 54.1%
Eagle Academy for Young Men III 62.9% 54.1%
High School for Violin and Dance 65.0% 54.0%
The New School for Leadership and Journalism 65.1% 54.0%
The East New York Arts and Civics High School 64.0% 54.0%
Isaac Newton Middle School for Math & Science 60.0% 53.9%
Frederick Douglass Academy 62.9% 53.9%
Castle Bridge School 66.1% 53.9%
The Urban Assembly Unison School 60.1% 53.9%
Pathways in Technology Early College High School (P-TECH) 61.8% 53.9%
Mott Hall High School 61.8% 53.8%
PS 11 Purvis J. Behan 60.6% 53.8%
Dock Street School for STEAM Studies 57.9% 53.8%
PS 174 William Sidney Mount 58.5% 53.8%
The Emerson School 62.5% 53.8%
Manhattan School for Career Development 63.2% 53.8%
MS 101 Edward R. Byrne 60.7% 53.7%
Bronx School of Law and Finance 64.7% 53.6%
IS 250 The Robert F. Kennedy Community Middle School 62.0% 53.6%
PS 31 Bayside 60.4% 53.5%
The James J. Ambrose School 65.8% 53.4%
Mathematics, Science Research and Technology Magnet High School 63.0% 53.4%
PS 152 Gwendoline N. Alleyne School 64.4% 53.4%
Queens Transition Center 65.4% 53.4%
PS 122 Mamie Fay 59.0% 53.2%
Creston Academy 62.5% 53.1%
Bronx Theatre High School 63.2% 53.1%
JHS 98 Herman Ridder 61.1% 53.1%
Teachers College Community School 62.1% 53.0%
Schuylerville Preparatory High School 60.5% 53.0%
MS 45 Thomas C. Giordano 59.7% 52.9%
Crotona International High School 66.7% 52.9%
Emolior Academy 61.7% 52.9%
PS 206 Jose Celso Barbosa 60.4% 52.8%
PS 125 Ralph Bunche 61.3% 52.8%
English Language Learners and International Support Preparatory Academy (ELLIS) 66.1% 52.8%
PS 12 James B. Colgate 64.4% 52.8%
PS 205 Alexander Graham Bell 58.4% 52.8%
Careers in Sports High School 65.5% 52.7%
New World High School 62.2% 52.7%
Urban Assembly School for the Performing Arts 61.7% 52.6%
PS 132 The Conselyea School 59.2% 52.6%
The SEEALL Academy 58.8% 52.6%
Marsh Avenue School for Expeditionary Learning 60.0% 52.6%
Archimedes Academy for Math, Science and Technology 61.7% 52.5%
IS 281 Joseph B Cavallaro 58.2% 52.5%
Academy for Young Writers 61.2% 52.3%
JHS 8 Richard S. Grossley 58.9% 52.3%
Bronx Design and Construction Academy 64.5% 52.2%
High School for Contemporary Arts 63.4% 52.2%
IS 72 Rocco Laurie 56.6% 52.2%
IS 303 Leadership & Community Service 61.7% 52.1%
PS 222 Fire Fighter Christopher A. Santora School 59.8% 52.1%
Thurgood Marshall Academy for Learning and Social Change 61.3% 52.0%
PS 205 Clarion 59.2% 52.0%
PS 176 63.3% 52.0%
PS 721 Manhattan Occupational Training Center 65.9% 51.9%
School for Global Leaders 62.4% 51.8%
It Takes a Village Academy 61.6% 51.7%
Evergreen Middle School for Urban Exploration 62.0% 51.7%
Frederick Douglass Academy VII High School 61.5% 51.6%
PS 75 Emily Dickinson 62.6% 51.5%
Cornerstone Academy for Social Action Middle School 57.9% 51.5%
High School for Service & Learning at Erasmus 61.4% 51.5%
Cultural Academy for the Arts and Sciences 59.2% 51.5%
IS 117 Joseph H. Wade 59.7% 51.4%
Spring Creek Community School 59.0% 51.4%
PS 110 Florence Nightingale 55.4% 51.3%
Mott Haven Village Preparatory High School 61.5% 51.3%
Bronx Compass High School 62.1% 51.3%
Claremont International HS 64.4% 51.3%
Kappa III 59.6% 51.3%
Origins High School 58.6% 51.3%
Frederick Douglass Academy III Secondary School 65.7% 51.2%
Academy for College Preparation and Career Exploration: A College Board School 60.5% 51.2%
Wings Academy 58.8% 51.1%
PS 221 The North Hills School 58.2% 51.1%
Brooklyn Studio Secondary School 56.1% 51.0%
PS 184 Flushing Manor 59.1% 51.0%
Academy of Medical Technology: A College Board School 59.6% 51.0%
Antonia Pantoja Preparatory Academy: A College Board School 61.5% 50.9%
PS 204 Vince Lombardi 55.8% 50.9%
PS 11 Kathryn Phelan 62.3% 50.8%
School of Math, Science, and Healthy Living 58.1% 50.7%
PS/IS 119 The Glendale 57.5% 50.7%
Dos Puentes Elementary School 60.7% 50.6%
Kingsbridge International High School 62.3% 50.5%
Lyons Community School 61.4% 50.5%
IS 392 58.1% 50.5%
The Highbridge Green School 63.8% 50.4%
Elijah Stroud Middle School 56.2% 50.4%
PS 229 Emanuel Kaplan 58.4% 50.3%
PS 64 Joseph P. Addabbo 57.7% 50.3%
Paula Hedbavny School 57.5% 50.1%
PS 247 Brooklyn 56.3% 50.1%
JHS 278 Marine Park 55.4% 50.1%
High School of Language and Innovation 59.6% 50.0%
Brooklyn Arbor Elementary School 59.1% 50.0%
IS 171 Abraham Lincoln 61.0% 50.0%
Brooklyn School of Inquiry 55.6% 50.0%
PS 012 Lewis and Clark School 64.2% 50.0%
Frederick Douglass Academy II Secondary School 59.0% 49.9%
Earth School 57.1% 49.8%
Bronx Dance Academy School 59.0% 49.8%
PS 371 Lillian L. Rashkis 59.8% 49.8%
The Richard H. Hungerford School 61.5% 49.8%
MS 390 58.4% 49.7%
Bronx Aerospace High School 59.9% 49.7%
Central Park East II 63.1% 49.6%
New Directions Secondary School 58.1% 49.6%
Brooklyn School for Music & Theatre 59.1% 49.6%
Queens Satellite High School for Opportunity 64.8% 49.6%
JHS 143 Eleanor Roosevelt 61.7% 49.5%
Ralph A. Fabrizio School 56.7% 49.4%
Brooklyn Collegiate: A College Board School 60.8% 49.4%
MS 322 59.0% 49.3%
JHS 123 James M. Kieran 57.5% 49.3%
PS 139 Alexine A. Fenty 59.6% 49.3%
The Urban Assembly Bronx Academy of Letters 57.6% 49.2%
Vista Academy 56.4% 49.2%
Knowledge and Power Preparatory Academy VI 60.0% 49.2%
IS 254 58.4% 49.1%
PS 97 The Highlawn 54.7% 49.1%
Baychester Middle School 57.3% 49.0%
Brooklyn Community Arts & Media High School (BCAM) 58.6% 49.0%
PS 133 Queens 59.6% 49.0%
The Queens School for Leadership and Excellence 61.0% 49.0%
PS 84 Jose De Diego 56.6% 48.9%
Excelsior Preparatory High School 57.4% 48.9%
The Bronxwood Preparatory Academy 57.9% 48.8%
Liberty Avenue Middle School 57.2% 48.8%
PS 889 57.8% 48.8%
PS/IS 266 56.4% 48.8%
IS 2 George L. Egbert 54.8% 48.8%
West Prep Academy 55.8% 48.7%
Conselyea Preparatory School 57.4% 48.7%
JHS 62 Ditmas 56.7% 48.7%
PS/IS 104 The Fort Hamilton School 55.4% 48.7%
Harbor Heights 68.9% 48.6%
Brooklyn International High School 62.6% 48.6%
PS 34 Oliver H. Perry 53.9% 48.6%
Academy of Hospitality and Tourism 58.7% 48.6%
International High School at Lafayette 60.1% 48.6%
Academy of Public Relations 60.7% 48.5%
IS 190 E.S.M.T 58.7% 48.5%
Bronx High School for Writing and Communication Arts 59.7% 48.4%
JHS 50 John D. Wells 56.3% 48.4%
School for Classics High School 58.1% 48.4%
PS 89 Elmhurst 61.9% 48.4%
International High School at Prospect Heights 61.4% 48.3%
High School of Sports Management 56.1% 48.3%
IS 318 Math, Science & Technology Through Arts 60.6% 48.2%
Amistad Dual Language School 54.0% 48.1%
The Brooklyn Green School 57.1% 48.1%
PS 770 New American Academy 63.2% 48.1%
IS 96 Seth Low 54.3% 48.1%
Life Academy High School for Film and Music 60.8% 48.1%
Academy for New Americans 58.5% 48.1%
PS 811 58.9% 48.0%
PS 051 Elias Howe 54.3% 47.9%
W. H. Maxwell Career and Technical Education High School 56.0% 47.9%
Cobble Hill School of American Studies 61.8% 47.8%
Fort Greene Preparatory Academy 56.0% 47.6%
Rachel Carson High School for Coastal Studies 54.4% 47.6%
Gotham Collaborative High School 57.4% 47.5%
MS 250 West Side Collaborative Middle School 58.9% 47.4%
Sunset Park Avenues Elementary School 55.6% 47.4%
IS 228 David A. Boody 52.0% 47.4%
PS 398 53.2% 47.4%
PS 1 Alfred E. Smith 59.0% 47.3%
IS 339 57.7% 47.3%
Redwood Middle School 56.8% 47.3%
PS 171 Patrick Henry 52.8% 47.2%
Frederick Douglass Academy VIII Middle School 52.3% 47.2%
PS 101 The Verrazano 52.4% 47.2%
Academy of Applied Mathematics and Technology 58.0% 47.1%
New Millennium Bronx Academy of the Arts 56.0% 47.1%
PS 230 Doris L. Cohen 59.4% 47.1%
PS 186 Castlewood 58.9% 47.1%
School for Excellence 57.3% 47.0%
IS 98 Bay Academy 51.2% 47.0%
Preparatory Academy for Writers: A College Board School 56.2% 47.0%
High School for Excellence and Innovation 62.6% 46.9%
MS 582 54.7% 46.9%
IS 340 50.8% 46.9%
Soundview Academy for Culture and Scholarship 57.8% 46.8%
PS 58 The School of Heroes 56.9% 46.8%
Hamilton Heights School 54.9% 46.7%
PS/MS 194 54.5% 46.6%
Dr. Susan S. McKinney Secondary School of the Arts 53.4% 46.6%
IS 285 Meyer Levin 54.5% 46.5%
THE JUDITH S. KAYE HIGH SCHOOL 62.3% 46.4%
Urban Action Academy 55.0% 46.4%
PS 18 Winchester 60.2% 46.3%
IS 27 Anning S. Prall 55.7% 46.3%
PS 373 Brooklyn Transition Center 56.9% 46.3%
Eagle Academy for Young Men of Harlem 57.0% 46.2%
PS/IS 224 56.8% 46.2%
PS 56 Lewis H. Latimer 57.9% 46.2%
IS 349 Math, Science & Tech. 55.0% 46.2%
MS 302 Luisa Dessus Cruz 53.9% 46.1%
Queens Preparatory Academy 60.0% 46.0%
PS 224 55.1% 46.0%
MS 301 Paul L. Dunbar 54.7% 45.9%
PS 13 Clement C. Moore 56.9% 45.9%
Rockaway Collegiate High School 55.0% 45.8%
IS 232 57.1% 45.7%
Pelham Academy of Academics and Community Engagement 54.0% 45.7%
PS 233 57.8% 45.7%
PS 180 Hugo Newman 55.6% 45.6%
Women's Academy of Excellence 52.8% 45.6%
IS 313 School of Leadership Development 55.3% 45.6%
The Michael J. Petrides School 52.2% 45.6%
Lower East Side Preparatory High School 61.6% 45.5%
Harvey Milk High School 63.6% 45.5%
Boys and Girls High School 55.9% 45.5%
City Knoll Middle School 58.8% 45.4%
IS 219 New Venture School 54.2% 45.4%
MS 129 Academy for Independent Learning and Leadership 56.7% 45.4%
JHS 292 Margaret S. Douglas 52.4% 45.4%
The Brooklyn School for Social Justice 58.1% 45.4%
JHS 131 Albert Einstein 54.8% 45.2%
PS 993 56.7% 45.2%
Renaissance School of the Arts 57.1% 45.1%
PS 163 Bath Beach 50.7% 45.1%
The Urban Assembly School for Global Commerce 55.0% 45.0%
Bronx Writing Academy 55.6% 45.0%
PS 81 Robert J. Christen 54.3% 45.0%
MS 266 Park Place Community Middle School 56.0% 45.0%
JHS 78 Roy H. Mann 49.7% 45.0%
IS 528 Bea Fuller Rodgers School 56.8% 44.9%
The Bronx School of Young Leaders 53.5% 44.8%
Parkside Preparatory Academy 52.7% 44.8%
Brooklyn Science and Engineering Academy 53.2% 44.8%
PS 213 The Carl Ullman School 53.2% 44.8%
PS 124 Osmond A Church 54.5% 44.8%
PS 079 Horan School 61.3% 44.8%
PS/IS 25 South Richmond High School 53.4% 44.7%
PS 165 Robert E. Simon 53.5% 44.6%
Accion Academy 54.7% 44.6%
High School M560 - City As School 60.8% 44.4%
JHS 234 Arthur W. Cunningham 49.7% 44.3%
Eagle Academy for Young Men II 52.6% 44.3%
Kappa 54.0% 44.2%
MS 594 54.3% 44.2%
The Riverview School 52.9% 44.2%
JHS 291 Roland Hayes 55.6% 44.1%
PS 31 Samuel F. Dupont 53.2% 44.0%
PS 199 Maurice A. Fitzgerald 54.2% 44.0%
A.C.E. Academy for Scholars at the Geraldine Ferra 50.6% 44.0%
PS 370 50.6% 44.0%
School of Performing Arts 55.7% 43.9%
PS 131 Brooklyn 50.3% 43.9%
Andries Hudde 53.7% 43.9%
PS 49 Dorothy Bonawit Kole 49.9% 43.9%
PS 164 Caesar Rodney 53.3% 43.7%
PS 721 Brooklyn Occupational Training Center 56.8% 43.7%
South Bronx Academy for Applied Media 53.6% 43.6%
The Hunts Point School 55.7% 43.6%
PS 106 Parkchester 52.6% 43.6%
IS 347 School of Humanities 54.0% 43.6%
PS 94 51.0% 43.6%
Madiba Prep Middle School 52.8% 43.5%
PS 98 The Douglaston School 57.5% 43.5%
PS/IS 218 Rafael Hernandez Dual Language Magnet School 53.7% 43.4%
Fannie Lou Hamer Middle School 53.6% 43.4%
Washington Heights Academy 51.1% 43.3%
Bronx Green Middle School 53.2% 43.3%
PS 127 Mckinley Park 51.2% 43.3%
IS 381 54.2% 43.3%
IS 584 55.9% 43.2%
PS 811 Connie Lekas School 55.8% 43.2%
IS 206B Ann Mersereau 56.9% 43.1%
JHS 144 Michelangelo 51.8% 43.1%
PS 153 Helen Keller 51.8% 43.1%
PS 129 Patricia Larkin 52.2% 43.1%
PS 53 54.2% 43.1%
JHS 22 Jordan L. Mott 54.5% 42.9%
Kurt Hahn Expeditionary Learning School 50.0% 42.9%
PS 015 Institute for Environmental Learning 53.0% 42.8%
PS/IS 208 51.9% 42.8%
The Angelo Patri Middle School 54.0% 42.7%
IS 364 Gateway 50.0% 42.7%
PS 19 Marino Jeantet 55.6% 42.7%
JHS 80 The Mosholu Parkway 52.1% 42.6%
School for Human Rights, The 54.5% 42.6%
Rockaway Park High School for Environmental Sustainability 50.4% 42.5%
IS 59 Springfield Gardens 51.0% 42.5%
PS 77 48.6% 42.5%
PS 55 Maure 49.9% 42.4%
James Weldon Johnson 50.7% 42.3%
PS 95 The Gravesend 48.6% 42.2%
PS 127 Aerospace Science Magnet School 54.2% 42.2%
IS 61 William A Morris 50.9% 42.2%
PS 315 Lab School 51.8% 42.1%
Bronx Alliance Middle School 52.1% 42.1%
The Eagle Academy for Young Men of Staten Island 53.7% 42.1%
Brooklyn Arts and Science Elementary School 49.6% 42.0%
PS 316 Elijah Stroud 50.4% 41.9%
Mott Haven Community High School 56.2% 41.6%
The Academy of Talented Scholars 46.0% 41.6%
PS 226 55.3% 41.6%
Pelham Gardens Middle School 51.3% 41.5%
Frederick Douglass Academy VI High School 53.7% 41.5%
PS 85 Judge Charles Vallone 51.3% 41.4%
Professor Juan Bosch Public School 49.6% 41.3%
MS 126 John Ericsson 47.5% 41.3%
PS 86 48.9% 41.3%
Bronx Park Middle School 49.1% 41.2%
PS 48 Mapleton 47.7% 41.2%
PS 26 Rufus King 50.2% 41.2%
PS 102 The Bayview 47.6% 41.0%
IS 51 Edwin Markham 48.5% 41.0%
PS 111 Adolph S. Ochs 54.8% 40.9%
MS 267 Math, Science & Technology 51.5% 40.9%
Leaders of Tomorrow 48.8% 40.8%
Nelson Mandela High School 53.1% 40.8%
The School of Integrated Learning 47.2% 40.8%
IS 303 Herbert S. Eisenberg 44.1% 40.8%
PS 164 Queens Valley 47.4% 40.8%
PS 161 Arthur Ashe School 52.0% 40.8%
The Bilingual Bicultural School 49.8% 40.7%
PS 3 Raul Julia Micro Society 49.1% 40.7%
PS/MS 498 Van Nest Academy 46.7% 40.7%
The Science And Medicine Middle School 48.1% 40.7%
Teachers Preparatory High School 51.5% 40.7%
New Design Middle School 49.5% 40.6%
West Brooklyn Community High School 51.2% 40.6%
PS 149 Christa McAuliffe 53.8% 40.6%
Brooklyn Brownstone School 48.7% 40.5%
PS 206 Joseph F Lamb 44.9% 40.5%
MS 113 Ronald Edmonds Learning Center 50.2% 40.4%
PS 172 Beacon School of Excellence 51.2% 40.4%
Ampark Neighborhood 48.4% 40.2%
Middle School for Art and Philosophy 48.8% 40.1%
PS 159 Isaac Pitkin 49.7% 40.1%
PS 143 Louis Armstrong 51.8% 40.1%
PS/IS 268 50.1% 40.1%
Arturo A. Schomburg Satellite Academy Bronx 53.9% 40.0%
PS 153 Maspeth Elem 47.1% 39.8%
PS 9 47.9% 39.8%
PS 369 Coy L. Cox School 48.5% 39.7%
IS 192 The Linden 46.6% 39.6%
Emma Lazarus High School 59.4% 39.5%
PS 15 Patrick F. Daly 49.0% 39.5%
MS 61 Dr. Gladstone H. Atwell 47.3% 39.5%
PS 112 Lefferts Park 47.1% 39.5%
PS 95 Eastwood 51.3% 39.5%
Mott Hall Community School 50.3% 39.4%
PS 124 Silas B. Dutcher 48.4% 39.4%
Community Voices Middle School 47.9% 39.4%
J. M. Rapport School Career Development 56.4% 39.4%
PS 165 Edith K. Bergtraum 47.4% 39.3%
PS 234 47.3% 39.3%
PS 8 Luis Belliard 47.5% 39.2%
IS 75 Frank D. Paulo 42.4% 39.2%
Liberty High School Academy for Newcomers 59.1% 39.1%
PS/IS 30 Mary White Ovington 45.2% 39.1%
IS 24 Myra S. Barnes 42.8% 39.1%
The Lexington Academy 50.8% 39.0%
Queens Explorers Elementary School 49.1% 39.0%
PS 368 48.5% 39.0%
PS 20 Anna Silver 50.7% 38.9%
Frederick Douglass Academy V. Middle School 51.7% 38.9%
PS/IS 87 Middle Village 44.8% 38.9%
PS 231 46.5% 38.9%
PS 4 46.4% 38.9%
PS 018 Park Terrace 55.5% 38.8%
PS 33 Edward M. Funk 50.1% 38.8%
PS 17 Henry David Thoreau 46.7% 38.8%
PS 503 The School of Discovery 47.7% 38.5%
PS 506 The School of Journalism & Technology 51.8% 38.4%
PS 207 Elizabeth G. Leary 44.0% 38.4%
Professional Pathways High School 51.0% 38.4%
PS 108 Captain Vincent G. Fowler 46.6% 38.4%
MS 72 Catherine & Count Basie 48.8% 38.4%
PS 19 Asher Levy 46.7% 38.3%
PS 140 Nathan Straus 48.1% 38.3%
PS 29 Queens 49.9% 38.3%
PS/MS 200 The Magnet School of Global Studies and Leadership 46.0% 38.3%
PS 148 Queens 51.4% 38.3%
PS 191 Mayflower 48.5% 38.2%
PS 748 Brooklyn School for Global Scholars 44.2% 38.1%
Kappa V (Knowledge and Power Preparatory Academy) 49.5% 38.1%
Mott Hall Bridges Academy 44.8% 38.1%
PS 48 William G. Wilcox 43.2% 38.1%
East New York Middle School of Excellence 48.6% 38.0%
PS 280 50.7% 38.0%
PS 214 Michael Friedsam 46.6% 37.9%
Waterside Children's Studio School 44.8% 37.9%
Village Academy 45.2% 37.9%
PS 182 Samantha Smith 46.8% 37.9%
PS 121 Queens 46.7% 37.8%
PS 112 Jose Celso Barbosa 47.5% 37.7%
JHS 218 James P. Sinnott 48.1% 37.7%
PS 226 Alfred De B. Mason 44.5% 37.6%
PS 63 Old South 47.4% 37.6%
PS 84 Steinway 46.8% 37.6%
PS 175 City Island 48.3% 37.5%
Collaborative Arts Middle School 44.3% 37.3%
PS 39 Francis J. Murphy Jr. 44.3% 37.3%
Robert E. Peary School 48.1% 37.3%
PS 16 The Nancy DeBenedittis School 48.7% 37.2%
PS 110 49.3% 37.2%
PS 138 45.8% 37.2%
PS 211 47.4% 37.1%
Whitelaw Reid Academy of Arts and Business 47.6% 37.1%
PS 255 44.4% 37.1%
MS 35 Stephen Decatur 45.1% 37.0%
PS 771 43.7% 37.0%
PS 95 Sheila Mencher 45.3% 36.9%
PS 19 Judith K. Weiss 44.5% 36.9%
IS 211 John Wilson 44.9% 36.9%
PS/IS 210 Twenty-first Century Academy for Community Leadership 48.7% 36.8%
PS/IS 230 Roland Patterson 45.6% 36.7%
PS 376 46.0% 36.7%
PS 96 Joseph Lanzetta 48.9% 36.6%
North Bronx School of Empowerment 49.3% 36.6%
PS 811 Mickey Mantle School 45.9% 36.6%
PS 154 Queens 47.6% 36.5%
PS 100 Glen Morris 47.8% 36.5%
PS 232 Lindenwood 42.0% 36.5%
Urban Assembly Academy for Future Leaders 44.2% 36.4%
PS 146 Howard Beach 43.2% 36.4%
PS 62 Chester Park School 47.7% 36.2%
PS 65 The Raymond York Elementary School 44.6% 36.2%
PS 76 A. Philip Randolph 47.7% 36.1%
PS 222 Katherine R. Snyder 39.9% 36.1%
Queens United Middle School 45.4% 36.1%
IS 49 Berta A. Dreyfus 46.2% 36.1%
PS 145 The Bloomingdale School 45.1% 36.0%
PS 17 45.4% 36.0%
PS 089 Cypress Hills 47.4% 35.9%
PS 188 47.6% 35.9%
Mott Hall IV 46.3% 35.8%
PS 60 Woodhaven 45.9% 35.8%
PS 99 Kew Gardens 45.4% 35.8%
Van Siclen Community Middle School 46.9% 35.7%
Khalil Gibran International Academy 42.5% 35.6%
Ronald Edmonds Learning Center II 45.0% 35.6%
PS 186 Dr. Irving A Gladstone 41.6% 35.6%
PS 273 45.5% 35.6%
New Heights Middle School 44.5% 35.5%
Legacy School of the Arts 45.4% 35.5%
PS 723 44.4% 35.5%
PS 63 The STAR Academy 45.3% 35.4%
PS 71 Rose E. Scala 41.6% 35.4%
Brooklyn Frontiers High School 48.8% 35.4%
Pioneer Academy 47.0% 35.4%
PS 64 Robert Simon 41.2% 35.3%
PS 102 Jacques Cartier 49.3% 35.3%
JHS 14 Shell Bank 41.7% 35.3%
New York City Academy for Discovery 45.3% 35.3%
PS 5 Ellen Lurie 42.1% 35.1%
PS 583 46.0% 35.1%
Elm Tree Elementary School 47.1% 35.1%
Harlem Renaissance High School 51.5% 35.0%
PS 66 40.8% 35.0%
PS 149 Sojourner Truth 44.0% 34.9%
PS 161 Pedro Albizu Campos 48.7% 34.9%
PS 185 Walter Kassenbrock 41.8% 34.9%
PS 66 Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis 46.2% 34.9%
MS 246 Walt Whitman 46.3% 34.8%
PS 279 Captain Manuel Rivera, Jr. 45.4% 34.7%
PS 138 Brooklyn 42.0% 34.7%
PS 179 Kensington 41.8% 34.7%
East Elmhurst Community School 46.9% 34.7%
PS 235 Janice Marie Knight School 40.4% 34.6%
PS 50 Talfourd Lawn Elementary School 43.7% 34.5%
Forsyth Satellite Academy 54.2% 34.4%
Ebbets Field Middle School 39.8% 34.4%
PS 092 Harry T. Stewart Sr. 50.6% 34.4%
The Gordon Parks School 41.0% 34.2%
PS 14 Fairview 48.9% 34.1%
PS 96 41.6% 34.1%
PS 38 George Cromwell 42.2% 34.1%
Edward A. Reynolds West Side High School 54.2% 34.0%
The Bronx Mathematics Preparatory School 42.4% 34.0%
PS 121 Nelson A. Rockefeller 42.1% 34.0%
Innovation Diploma Plus 57.1% 33.9%
The Dr. Emmett W. Bassett School 44.4% 33.9%
Sunset School of Cultural Learning 43.8% 33.9%
PS 212 Lady Deborah Moody 39.7% 33.9%
PS/IS 295 44.4% 33.9%
The Riverside School for Makers and Artists 45.8% 33.8%
PS 128 Audubon 45.3% 33.7%
PS/MS 20 P.O.George J. Werdann, III 43.1% 33.7%
PS/MS 280 Mosholu Parkway 42.3% 33.7%
Goldie Maple Academy 42.1% 33.7%
PS 108 Assemblyman Angelo Del Toro Educational Complex 44.3% 33.6%
PS 1 The Bergen 44.2% 33.6%
PS/IS 113 Anthony J. Pranzo 41.6% 33.6%
PS/MS 147 Ronald McNair 40.8% 33.6%
PS 24 42.1% 33.5%
Voyages Prep - South Queens 47.1% 33.5%
PS 753 School for Career Development 44.1% 33.4%
PS 56 Norwood Heights 42.2% 33.3%
Learners and Leaders 45.2% 33.3%
The Bellaire School 43.9% 33.3%
The Harbor View School 39.3% 33.3%
PS/MS 31 The William Lloyd Garrison 42.1% 33.2%
PS 140 The Eagle School 44.6% 33.2%
The Ivan Lafayette Early Childhood School of the Arts 49.2% 33.2%
PS 469 The Bronx School for Continuous Learners 42.9% 33.1%
PS 037 Multiple Intelligence School 42.7% 33.0%
PS 83 Luis Munoz Rivera 39.4% 32.9%
PS 160 Walt Disney 40.4% 32.9%
The Middle School of Media, Law and Fine Arts 44.3% 32.9%
PS 129 John H. Finley 41.9% 32.8%
PS/IS 157 The Benjamin Franklin Health & Science 41.6% 32.8%
South Brooklyn Community High School 44.8% 32.8%
PS 193 Alfred J. Kennedy 39.7% 32.8%
PS 214 42.6% 32.7%
PS 117 J. Keld / Briarwood School 38.9% 32.7%
IS 7 Elias Bernstein 36.7% 32.7%
Bronx Community High School 47.4% 32.6%
PS 307 Daniel Hale Williams 41.9% 32.4%
MS 53 Brian Piccolo 40.8% 32.4%
PS 54 Hillside 45.5% 32.4%
PS 97 Bronx 40.1% 32.2%
PS 65 The Academy of Innovative Learning 37.4% 32.2%
PS 69 Daniel D. Tompkins 38.6% 32.2%
PS 89 Bronx 42.4% 32.1%
PS 169 Robert F. Kennedy 41.4% 32.1%
PS 36 Unionport 42.9% 32.0%
PS 217 Colonel David Marcus School 39.4% 32.0%
PS 28 The Thomas Emanuel Early Childhood Center 42.6% 32.0%
The Locke School of Arts and Engineering 38.3% 31.9%
River East Elementary 41.1% 31.9%
IS 34 Tottenville 35.2% 31.9%
PS 81 Jean Paul Richter 43.4% 31.8%
PS 155 41.5% 31.8%
PS 168 41.1% 31.8%
PS 178 Dr. Selman Waksman 42.0% 31.7%
PS 76 William Hallet 43.1% 31.7%
PS 54 Charles W. Leng 40.0% 31.7%
Luisa Pineiro Fuentes School of Science and Discovery 46.4% 31.6%
PS 139 Rego Park 36.4% 31.6%
PS 35 The Clove Valley School 36.0% 31.6%
Young Voices Academy of the Bronx 38.7% 31.5%
PS 7 Samuel Stern 40.4% 31.4%
MS 394 39.3% 31.4%
Brownsville Collaborative Middle School 42.9% 31.4%
Linden Tree Elementary School 40.9% 31.3%
North Queens Community High School 45.0% 31.3%
Space Shuttle Columbia School 36.5% 31.3%
Bronx Little School 44.6% 31.2%
PS 215 Morris H. Weiss 36.2% 31.2%
PS 40 Samuel Huntington 42.5% 31.1%
PS/IS 116 William C. Hughley 38.4% 31.1%
The Stephanie A. Vierno School 38.9% 31.1%
PS 90 Horace Mann 41.6% 31.0%
PS 5 Port Morris 42.9% 30.9%
PS 56 Harry Eichler 41.5% 30.9%
PS 123 Suydam 41.4% 30.9%
Bedford Park Elementary School 39.1% 30.8%
PS 119 Amersfort 40.9% 30.7%
PS 220 Edward Mandel 35.4% 30.7%
PS 70 41.9% 30.7%
IS 68 Isaac Bildersee 39.1% 30.6%
Brooklyn Environmental Exploration School (BEES) 41.1% 30.5%
PS 97 Forest Park 43.4% 30.4%
PS 36 38.5% 30.4%
PS 85 Great Expectations 42.6% 30.3%
Satellite East Middle School 38.2% 30.3%
Riverdale Avenue Middle School 39.3% 30.3%
PS 52 John C. Thompson 36.2% 30.3%
PS 175 The Lynn Gross Discovery School 34.7% 30.2%
PS 256 37.9% 30.2%
PS 48 P.O. Michael J. Buczek 39.1% 30.1%
PS 68 Cambridge 42.2% 30.1%
PS 140 39.2% 30.1%
Brighter Choice Community School 37.2% 30.0%
Queens Academy High School 46.5% 30.0%
The CIVIC School of Bayside Hills 46.0% 30.0%
PS 254 The Rosa Parks School 43.0% 30.0%
PS 171 Peter G. Van Alst 37.7% 30.0%
Bushwick Community High School 48.0% 30.0%
PS 133 Fred R Moore 40.1% 29.9%
PS 147 Isaac Remsen 37.1% 29.9%
PS 241 Emma L. Johnston 39.9% 29.9%
Lucero Elementary School 44.1% 29.8%
PS 16 Wakefield 41.3% 29.8%
PS 249 The Caton 37.3% 29.8%
Aspirations Diploma Plus High School 45.3% 29.8%
MS 935 37.2% 29.8%
PS/IS 384 Frances E. Carter 37.6% 29.8%
PS 30 Hernandez/Hughes 41.4% 29.7%
PS 304 Early Childhood School 38.7% 29.7%
PS 28 Mount Hope 39.8% 29.7%
PS 192 The Magnet School for Math and Science Inquiry 36.4% 29.7%
Thurgood Marshall Academy Lower School 37.4% 29.6%
PS 250 George H. Lindsay 38.0% 29.6%
Concord High School 47.5% 29.6%
PS 8 Isaac Varian 38.1% 29.5%
PS 245 37.4% 29.5%
PS 123 37.6% 29.5%
PS 112 Dutch Kills 37.1% 29.5%
PS 10 38.5% 29.5%
Satellite Academy High School 50.0% 29.3%
PS 13 M. L. Lindemeyer 37.5% 29.2%
PS 106 Edward Everett Hale 39.1% 29.2%
School of Earth Exploration and Discovery Harlem 39.3% 29.1%
Helen M. Marshall School 45.4% 29.1%
PS 15 Roberto Clemente 36.7% 29.0%
STEM Institute of Manhattan 33.3% 29.0%
PS 152 Evergreen 37.9% 29.0%
Mount Eden Children's Academy 38.3% 29.0%
PS 178 Saint Clair Mckelway 35.3% 29.0%
Independence High School 46.0% 28.9%
Milton Fein School 38.6% 28.9%
PS 196 Ten Eyck 35.7% 28.9%
PS 82 Hammond 39.2% 28.9%
PS 186 Walter J. Damrosch School 38.5% 28.9%
PS 34 Franklin D. Roosevelt 39.9% 28.8%
PS 115 Alexander Humboldt 39.9% 28.8%
PS 264 Bay Ridge Elementary School For The Arts 37.0% 28.8%
PS 209 Margaret Mead 34.9% 28.8%
PS 277 Gerritsen Beach 32.4% 28.7%
PS 315 36.9% 28.7%
PS 141 33.9% 28.7%
PS 128 The Lorraine Tuzzo, Juniper Valley Elementary School 34.3% 28.6%
Naples Street Elementary School 34.9% 28.6%
PS 120 Carlos Tapia 34.9% 28.4%
James Baldwin School, The: A School for Expeditionary Learning 43.4% 28.3%
The Barbara Esselborn School 34.5% 28.3%
Cascades High School 45.2% 28.2%
Jill Chaifetz Transfer High School 38.0% 28.2%
PS 94 Kings College School 38.2% 28.2%
PS 83 Donald Hertz 35.5% 28.2%
Brownsville Academy High School 38.0% 28.2%
PS 160 Walter Francis Bishop 35.8% 28.2%
Grant Avenue Elementary School 38.1% 28.1%
PS 46 Edgar Allan Poe 40.3% 28.1%
School of Science & Technology 34.6% 28.1%
PS 50 Frank Hankinson 33.2% 28.1%
PS 72 Dr. William Dorney 35.3% 27.9%
VOYAGES Preparatory 49.5% 27.9%
PS 45 John Tyler 37.2% 27.9%
PS 105 The Bay School 37.5% 27.8%
PS 223 Lyndon B. Johnson 37.7% 27.8%
PS 48 William Wordsworth 40.0% 27.8%
The David Marquis School of the Arts 33.9% 27.8%
Samara Community School 40.2% 27.7%
PS 3 The Bedford Village 38.8% 27.7%
PS 8 Shirlee Solomon 32.1% 27.7%
The Vida Bogart School for All Children 38.5% 27.7%
PS 26 Jesse Owens 35.0% 27.6%
PS 35 Nathaniel Woodhull 37.3% 27.6%
PS 145 Andrew Jackson 37.1% 27.6%
PS 188 The Island School 38.1% 27.5%
PS 205 Fiorello LaGuardia 37.5% 27.5%
Archer Elementary School 38.1% 27.5%
PS/MS 114 Belle Harbor 32.7% 27.4%
The Longwood Academy of Discovery 37.7% 27.3%
PS 121 Throop 37.1% 27.2%
PS 346 Abe Stark 33.7% 27.2%
PS 47 Chris Galas 36.0% 27.2%
PS 100 Isaac Clason 39.9% 27.1%
Liberation Diploma Plus 39.9% 27.1%
PS 146 Edward Collins 41.0% 26.8%
School of the Future Brooklyn 39.2% 26.8%
PS 204 Morris Heights 38.5% 26.7%
PS 108 Philip J. Abinanti 33.6% 26.7%
PS 206 The Horace Harding School 33.1% 26.7%
Staten Island School of Civic Leadership 33.6% 26.7%
PS 4 Duke Ellington 37.5% 26.6%
Bronx Delta School 37.0% 26.6%
Bronx Arena High School 46.2% 26.6%
PS 88 Seneca 32.0% 26.6%
PS 596 31.6% 26.6%
PS 196 39.9% 26.4%
PS 2 Alfred Zimberg 34.7% 26.4%
PS 36 Margaret Douglas 36.4% 26.3%
PS 46 Arthur Tappan 37.7% 26.3%
PS 154 Harriet Tubman 35.8% 26.3%
PS/MS 29 Melrose School 36.5% 26.3%
PS 35 Franz Siegel 40.9% 26.3%
New Bridges Elementary 33.2% 26.3%
PS 109 36.3% 26.3%
Manhattan Comprehensive Night and Day High School 46.2% 26.2%
PS 75 School of Research and Discovery 37.0% 26.2%
PS 41 Francis White 38.7% 26.2%
PS 183 Dr. Richard R. Green 34.3% 26.2%
PS 17 Henry D. Woodworth 34.2% 26.1%
PS 7 Abraham Lincoln 37.5% 26.1%
PS 65 34.6% 26.1%
PS 26 The Carteret School 30.6% 26.1%
PS 153 Adam Clayton Powell 35.8% 26.0%
PS 193 Gil Hodges 31.8% 26.0%
PS 115 Daniel Mucatel School 33.5% 25.9%
PS 32 Belmont 36.9% 25.8%
PS 177 The Marlboro 33.6% 25.8%
PS 154 Jonathan D. Hyatt 34.3% 25.7%
PS 377 35.2% 25.7%
PS 274 Kosciusko 35.8% 25.7%
PS 103 Hector Fontanez 36.3% 25.6%
PS 189 The Bilingual Center 32.6% 25.6%
PS 30 Westerleigh 29.6% 25.6%
PS 152 Dyckman Valley 36.3% 25.5%
PS 138 Samuel Randall 34.2% 25.5%
PS 536 41.7% 25.5%
PS 288 The Shirley Tanyhill 34.4% 25.5%
PS 236 Mill Basin 28.4% 25.5%
PS 130 Abram Stevens Hewitt 32.9% 25.4%
The Bronx STEM and Arts Academy 39.7% 25.4%
PS 340 34.3% 25.4%
PS 54 Samuel C. Barnes 33.3% 25.4%
PS 201 The Discovery School for Inquiry and Research 34.8% 25.4%
PS 192 Jacob H. Schiff 34.5% 25.3%
PS 279 Herman Schreiber 32.9% 25.3%
PS 19 The Curtis School 34.2% 25.3%
PS 28 Wright Brothers 37.4% 25.2%
PS 99 Isaac Asimov 28.9% 25.2%
PS 396 39.8% 25.1%
PS 105 Sen Abraham Bernstein 33.9% 25.0%
PS 111 Seton Falls 37.0% 25.0%
PS 176 Cambria Heights 33.9% 25.0%
PS 123 Mahalia Jackson 42.4% 24.9%
PS 86 Kingsbridge Heights 34.3% 24.9%
PS 375 Jackie Robinson School 29.6% 24.9%
PS 142 Amalia Castro 35.1% 24.8%
PS 98 Shorac Kappock 34.8% 24.8%
PS 173 32.9% 24.8%
PS 57 Crescent 37.7% 24.8%
Urban Scholars Community School 34.8% 24.8%
PS 134 Henrietta Szold 34.9% 24.7%
PS 159 Luis Munoz Marin Biling 37.0% 24.7%
PS 4 Maurice Wollin 28.6% 24.7%
PS 29 Bardwell 29.1% 24.7%
PS 306 32.3% 24.6%
PS 47 John Randolph 37.2% 24.6%
PS 312 Bergen Beach 30.4% 24.6%
PS 207 Rockwood Park 29.3% 24.6%
PS 134 Hollis 31.5% 24.6%
PS 9 Ryer Avenue Elementary School 34.2% 24.5%
PS 23 The New Children's School 34.5% 24.5%
PS 71 Forest 31.8% 24.5%
PS/MS 04 Crotona Park West 32.8% 24.4%
PS 70 Max Schoenfeld 35.6% 24.4%
Brooklyn Bridge Academy 37.0% 24.4%
PS 239 36.6% 24.4%
PS 91 Bronx 35.1% 24.3%
PS 78 Anne Hutchinson 33.4% 24.3%
Cornerstone Academy for Social Action 35.0% 24.3%
PS 18 Edward Bush 33.7% 24.3%
PS 208 Elsa Ebeling 29.7% 24.3%
PS/IS 155 Nicholas Herkimer 38.2% 24.3%
PS/IS 45 Horace E. Greene 34.8% 24.3%
Bronx Haven High School 45.5% 24.2%
East Brooklyn Community High School 41.6% 24.2%
Research and Service High School 40.5% 24.1%
PS 360 31.9% 24.1%
PS 87 Bronx 31.1% 24.0%
PS 108 Sal Abbracciamento 35.1% 24.0%
PS 33 Timothy Dwight 37.5% 23.9%
PS 136 Roy Wilkins 30.0% 23.9%
PS 246 Poe Center 34.7% 23.8%
PS 68 Bronx 33.9% 23.8%
Concourse Village Elementary School 34.8% 23.7%
PS 114 Luis Llorens Torres Schools 36.1% 23.7%
PS 184 Newport 30.7% 23.7%
PS/MS 138 Sunrise 30.6% 23.7%
PS 86 The Irvington 35.8% 23.7%
PS 236 Langston Hughes 33.5% 23.6%
Sheridan Academy for Young Leaders 40.6% 23.6%
School for Environmental Citizenship 35.3% 23.6%
PS 81 Thaddeus Stevens 34.6% 23.6%
PS 62 Inocensio Casanova 34.7% 23.5%
PS 238 Anne Sullivan 31.3% 23.5%
PS 25 Bilingual School 34.7% 23.4%
PS 73 Bronx 34.3% 23.4%
PS 61 Francisco Oller 35.4% 23.4%
PS 289 George V. Brower 28.5% 23.4%
PS 290 Juan Morel Campos 28.4% 23.4%
PS 253 30.4% 23.4%
PS 151 Mary D. Carter 33.2% 23.4%
PS 151 Lyndon B. Johnson 34.1% 23.4%
PS 242 The Young Diplomats Magnet Academy 39.7% 23.3%
PS 189 37.1% 23.3%
PS 5 Dr. Ronald McNair 33.0% 23.3%
PS 254 Dag Hammarskjold 27.7% 23.3%
Brooklyn Democracy Academy 32.2% 23.3%
Jamaica Children's School 33.2% 23.3%
PS 42 Eltingville 26.5% 23.3%
Providing Urban Learners Success In Education High School 43.5% 23.2%
PS 380 John Wayne Elementary 33.2% 23.2%
PS 306 Ethan Allen 33.9% 23.2%
PS 60 Alice Austen 27.9% 23.2%
PS 21 Philip H. Sheridan 32.0% 23.1%
PS 153 Homecrest 28.9% 23.1%
PS 134 28.0% 23.1%
PS 116 Elizabeth L Farrell 37.1% 23.1%
PS 41 Gun Hill Road 33.9% 23.0%
Brooklyn Landmark Elementary School 29.3% 23.0%
PS 23 Richmondtown 27.5% 23.0%
PS 42 Claremont 34.7% 22.9%
PS 109 Sedgwick 30.6% 22.9%
Bronx Regional High School 41.0% 22.9%
PS 373 32.3% 22.9%
PS 128 Bensonhurst 28.7% 22.8%
Port Richmond School for Visionary Learning 30.1% 22.8%
Elementary School for Math, Science, and Technology 32.4% 22.7%
The Matilda Avenue School 31.8% 22.7%
PS 181 Brooklyn 29.4% 22.7%
PS 163 Arthur A. Schomburg 35.6% 22.6%
PS 257 John F. Hylan 27.8% 22.6%
PS 255 Barbara Reing School 27.1% 22.5%
PS 175 Henry H Garnet 36.0% 22.4%
PS 335 Granville T. Woods 29.1% 22.4%
PS 111 Jacob Blackwell 34.2% 22.4%
PS 377 Alejandrina B. De Gautier 32.1% 22.4%
PS 67 Mohegan School 35.6% 22.3%
PS 118 Lorraine Hansberry 31.0% 22.3%
PS 396 30.1% 22.3%
PS/IS 137 Rachel Jean Mitchell 30.2% 22.2%
PS/IS 178 Holliswood 26.0% 22.1%
PS 199 The Shakespeare School 31.4% 22.0%
Olympus Academy 34.6% 22.0%
PS 200 Benson School 25.8% 22.0%
PS 91 Richard Arkwright 29.2% 22.0%
Baychester Academy 33.3% 21.9%
PS 59 William Floyd 30.1% 21.9%
PS 76 The Bennington School 33.7% 21.8%
Red Hook Neighborhood School 28.7% 21.8%
PS 32 The Gifford School 27.3% 21.8%
PS 18 John Peter Zenger 34.1% 21.7%
PS 014 Senator John Calandra 29.5% 21.7%
PS 182 32.4% 21.7%
PS 150 Charles James Fox 33.1% 21.7%
PS 75 Mayda Cortiella 33.5% 21.7%
PS 161 Juan Ponce De Leon School 37.5% 21.6%
PS 308 Clara Cardwell 36.8% 21.6%
PS 11 Highbridge 29.9% 21.5%
PS 44 David C. Farragut 33.8% 21.5%
PS 268 Emma Lazarus 33.2% 21.5%
PS 69 Journey Prep School 34.1% 21.4%
PS 22 Graniteville 29.0% 21.4%
PS 6 West Farms 32.4% 21.3%
Brooklyn High School for Leadership and Community 37.6% 21.3%
PS 243 The Weeksville School 29.9% 21.3%
PS 49 Willis Avenue 30.1% 21.2%
The Family School 28.8% 21.2%
PS 309 The George E. Wibecan Preparatory Academy 30.8% 21.2%
PS 225 The Eileen E. Zaglin 26.6% 21.2%
PS 194 Raoul Wallenberg 27.6% 21.2%
PS 146 Ann M. Short 32.6% 21.1%
PS 23 Carter G. Woodson 30.6% 21.1%
PS 18 John G. Whittier 29.7% 21.1%
PS 43 Jonas Bronck 36.2% 21.0%
PS 251 Paerdegat 29.0% 21.0%
PS 361 East Flatbush Early Childhood School 29.4% 21.0%
Young Leaders Elementary School 34.9% 20.8%
PS/IS 54 34.2% 20.8%
PS 198 Brooklyn 29.1% 20.8%
PS 1 Courtlandt School 32.3% 20.7%
PS 48 Joseph R. Drake 32.9% 20.6%
PS 297 Abraham Stockton 30.9% 20.6%
Metropolitan Diploma Plus High School 35.3% 20.5%
PS 51 26.9% 20.5%
PS 15 Jackie Robinson 27.7% 20.5%
PS 53 Basheer Quisim 31.2% 20.4%
PS 226 29.0% 20.4%
PS 195 31.3% 20.4%
PS 21 Crispus Attucks 30.1% 20.4%
PS 326 27.2% 20.4%
PS 156 Waverly 29.4% 20.4%
PS 126 Dr Marjorie H Dunbar 32.1% 20.3%
East New York Elementary School of Excellence 26.8% 20.3%
PS 938 29.0% 20.3%
PS 93 Albert G. Oliver 31.7% 20.2%
The New American Academy at Roberto Clemente State 32.6% 20.2%
PS 200 The James McCune Smith School 30.3% 20.1%
PS 59 The Community School of Technology 31.7% 20.1%
PS 291 36.1% 20.1%
PS 244 Richard R. Green 28.4% 20.1%
PS 345 Patrolman Robert Bolden 29.4% 20.1%
PS/MS 42 R. Vernam 28.2% 20.1%
PS 132 Juan Pablo Duarte 32.9% 20.0%
PS 270 Johann DeKalb 34.7% 20.0%
Fairmont Neighborhood School 29.3% 19.9%
PS 74 Future Leaders Elementary School 31.0% 19.9%
PS 112 Bronxwood 28.2% 19.8%
PS 190 Sheffield 27.4% 19.7%
Christopher Avenue Community School 27.1% 19.7%
PS 30 Wilton 29.1% 19.6%
PS 110 Theodore Schoenfeld 29.8% 19.6%
PS 207 27.3% 19.6%
PS 46 Edward C. Blum 30.4% 19.6%
PS 194 Countee Cullen 27.9% 19.5%
PS 157 Grove Hill 31.0% 19.5%
PS 191 Paul Robeson 31.6% 19.5%
The Jermaine L. Green STEM Institute of Queens 25.7% 19.5%
PS 4 27.0% 19.5%
PS 92 Mary McLeod Bethune 28.3% 19.4%
PS 197 John B. Russwurm 30.6% 19.4%
PS 91 The Albany Avenue School 28.4% 19.4%
PS 188 Michael E. Berdy 25.4% 19.4%
The Kathleen Grimm School for Leadership and Sustainability 21.7% 19.4%
PS 16 John J. Driscoll 31.7% 19.3%
PS 310 Marble Hill 31.0% 19.2%
PS 96 Richard Rodgers 27.7% 19.2%
Norma Adams Clemons Academy 26.7% 19.2%
Brooklyn Academy High School 28.2% 19.1%
PS 58 35.4% 19.0%
PS 38 Rosedale 23.6% 19.0%
PS 63 Author's Academy 28.0% 18.9%
PS 149 Danny Kaye 27.2% 18.9%
Brooklyn Gardens Elementary School 26.7% 18.9%
PS/IS 323 28.6% 18.9%
PS 43 28.0% 18.9%
PS 107 31.3% 18.8%
PS 273 Wortman 28.7% 18.8%
PS 36 Saint Albans School 25.4% 18.8%
PS 135 Sheldon A. Brookner 26.8% 18.7%
PS 34 John Harvard 28.1% 18.6%
PS 088 S. Silverstein Little Sparrow School 22.8% 18.5%
PS 209 23.1% 18.5%
PS 40 George W. Carver 26.4% 18.5%
PS 276 Louis Marshall 23.4% 18.5%
PS 11 Thomas Dongan School 25.5% 18.5%
PS 65 Mother Hale Academy 28.3% 18.4%
PS 20 Port Richmond 26.3% 18.4%
PS 78 27.3% 18.4%
PS 90 Edna Cohen School 27.9% 18.3%
PS 203 Floyd Bennett School 25.7% 18.3%
PS 45 Clarence Witherspoon 25.3% 18.3%
PS 55 Benjamin Franklin 28.3% 18.2%
The Walton Avenue School 29.4% 18.2%
PS 219 Kennedy-King 24.5% 18.2%
PS 67 Charles A. Dorsey 27.5% 18.1%
PS 216 Arturo Toscanini 22.3% 18.1%
PS 399 Stanley Eugene Clark 22.3% 18.0%
Wave Preparatory Elementary School 26.3% 18.0%
PS 251 Queens 23.4% 18.0%
PS 179 31.1% 17.9%
The STEAM Bridge School 27.1% 17.9%
The School of Science and Applied Learning 31.0% 17.9%
PS 199 Frederick Wachtel 21.7% 17.8%
PS 114 Ryder Elementary 23.0% 17.7%
PS 158 Warwick 28.5% 17.7%
PS 132 Ralph Bunche 24.4% 17.5%
PS 360 29.7% 17.4%
PS 93 William H. Prescott 21.7% 17.4%
Dr. Jacqueline Peek-Davis School 26.2% 17.4%
PS 272 Curtis Estabrook 23.8% 17.4%
PS 181 Brookfield 26.8% 17.4%
PS 195 William Haberle 23.8% 17.2%
PS 298 Dr. Betty Shabazz 25.9% 17.1%
PS 221 Toussaint L'Ouverture 23.2% 16.9%
PS 277 33.2% 16.8%
PS 36 J. C. Drumgoole 19.6% 16.8%
PS 155 William Paca 24.9% 16.6%
PS 398 Walter Weaver 24.4% 16.6%
PS 57 Hubert H. Humphrey 28.4% 16.6%
PS 319 27.4% 16.4%
PS 202 Ernest S. Jenkyns 27.1% 16.4%
PS 233 Langston Hughes 24.3% 16.2%
PS 170 28.6% 16.1%
PS 213 New Lots 26.0% 16.1%
PS 150 Christopher 23.1% 16.1%
PS 21 Margaret Emery-Elm Park 25.2% 16.1%
PS 132 Garret A. Morgan 24.5% 16.0%
PS 595 30.8% 16.0%
PS 104 The Bays Water 22.6% 16.0%
PS 253 23.0% 16.0%
PS 299 Thomas Warren Field 29.0% 15.9%
PS 197 The Ocean School 25.8% 15.7%
Mosaic Preparatory Academy 27.5% 15.6%
PS 262 El Hajj Malik El Shabazz Elementary School 18.9% 15.6%
The Fresh Creek School 23.0% 15.6%
PS 80 The Thurgood Marshall Magnet School of Multimedia and Communication 23.9% 15.6%
PS 3 The Margaret Gioiosa School 19.2% 15.4%
PS 5 Huguenot 18.6% 15.3%
PS 46 Albert V. Maniscalco 20.3% 15.3%
PS 66 School of Higher Expectations 26.8% 15.2%
PS 156 Laurelton 24.8% 15.2%
PS 161 The Crown 21.8% 15.0%
PS 397 Foster-Laurie 20.3% 15.0%
PS 6 Corporal Allan F. Kivlehan School 17.7% 15.0%
PS 197 The Kings Highway Academy 20.0% 14.9%
PS 56 The Louis Desario School 16.8% 14.9%
PS 195 Manhattan Beach 17.1% 14.8%
Riverdale Avenue Community School 25.4% 14.8%
PS 52 Queens 22.1% 14.8%
PS 134 George F. Bristow 28.8% 14.6%
PS 224 Hale A. Woodruff 25.0% 14.5%
PS 52 Sheepshead Bay 18.8% 14.4%
PS 140 Edward K Ellington 21.7% 14.4%
PS 38 Roberto Clemente 23.8% 14.3%
Lighthouse Elementary School 17.0% 14.1%
PS 13 Roberto Clemente 22.4% 14.0%
PS 287 Bailey K. Ashford 24.1% 13.9%
PS 55 Henry M. Boehm 17.7% 13.7%
PS 329 Surfside 22.8% 13.5%
PS 256 Benjamin Banneker 21.5% 13.3%
PS 44 Thomas C. Brown 21.4% 13.2%
PS 92 Adrian Hegeman 24.0% 13.1%
PS 31 William T. Davis 22.6% 13.1%
PS 16 Leonard Dunkly 21.4% 11.9%
Fort Hill Collaborative Elementary School 17.0% 11.7%
PS 25 Eubie Blake School 17.4% 11.6%
PS 328 Phyllis Wheatley 17.9% 11.5%
PS 44 Marcus Garvey 22.9% 11.4%
Cynthia Jenkins School 20.1% 11.2%
The Gregory Jocko Jackson School of Sports, Art, and Technology 17.0% 10.7%
PS 327 Dr. Rose B. English 21.4% 10.7%
PS 165 Ida Posner 19.7% 10.2%
PS 100 The Coney Island School 12.3% 9.9%
PS 1 Tottenville 12.0% 9.9%

