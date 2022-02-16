 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Join The City
Wednesday, February 16, 2022 Reporting For New Yorkers

Site search

Follow THE CITY online:

Filed under:

How Does Eric Adams’ $98 Billion First Budget Add Up?

By Greg David, Yoav Gonen and Katie Honan
Mayor Eric Adams delivers his executive budget at City Hall, Feb. 16, 2022.
Mayor Eric Adams delivers his executive budget at City Hall, Feb. 16, 2022.
Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday proposed a preliminary $98.5 billion budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1 — slightly less than the $98.7 billion ultimately adopted last June under former Mayor Bill de Blasio following an infusion of federal COVID relief funds.

Adams proposes keeping the budget lean through such measures as moving NYPD officers in desk jobs onto patrol, letting jobs go unfilled and mandating 3% cuts at most city agencies — with an estimated reduction in the municipal worker headcount of more than 10,000 employees by the end of the 2023 fiscal year.

Those cuts will save $1.1 billion in the coming fiscal year, according to City Hall documents.

The proposed budget would also add $926 million for new or expanded programs, including 30,000 additional summer youth jobs and a number of maternal health initiatives — spending that’s more than offset with previously unanticipated revenues.

Roughly $250 million of the new spending would come from a signature Adams proposal highlighted in his campaign for City Hall: an expanded income tax credit for low-income families, though far shy of the billions of dollars in child tax credits that city families received last year from federal funds that expired in December.

Low-income straphangers will also be eligible for half-price MetroCards, a program launched by former City Council Speaker Corey Johnson that will receive additional funding.

“As we build back from two years of uncertainty and trauma, we must ensure our finances promote growth and resilience for the long term,” said Adams in presenting his budget. “We must push back against government waste and inefficiency.”

Adams proposed a funding reserve of $6.1 billion, or about 6% of the annual budget.

However, the mayor’s touting of that number as the largest reserve in the city’s history drew an immediate challenge as “not credible” from City Comptroller Brad Lander.

Former Comptroller Scott Stringer frequently argued that the city needed a reserve of as much as 18% of its budget, or $18 billion.

Lander called the additions to the backup funds in the first Adams budget — $55 million in the general reserve — “scant” and criticized the failure to plan for additional reserves in the rest of the mayor’s term.

State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli echoed the call for higher reserves.

A ‘Manageable’ Future

Andrew Rein, president of the nonprofit Citizens Budget Commission, praised the mayor’s initiatives to reduce spending across city agencies, including a reduction of 7,000 unneeded vacant positions in fiscal 2023 to trim the city’s budget.

But he called for more savings in case of any upcoming economic setbacks.

“Even in these times we need to be preparing for the next downturn,” he said. “The city should put at least $500 million into the rainy day fund each year.”

Capitalizing on record Wall Street profits last year but recognizing the lagging recovery in jobs, Adams projected an additional $2 billion for revenues for the current fiscal year that ends June 30, but only an increase of an additional $2.5 billion over the next three years.

Mayor Eric Adams released details of his executive budget, Feb. 16, 2022.
A document detailing the proposed Adams budget.
Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

De Blasio frequently increased spending by as much as 8% a year as the city saw soaring tax revenues before the COVID pandemic.

In a stark contrast to the de Blasio administration, during which the budget increased at three times the inflation rate, the average annual increase in spending over the next four years is projected at only $400 million.

The budget for the upcoming year is balanced and the gaps that will need to be closed over the next three years average $2.5 billion — which the mayor called “manageable,” an adjective most fiscal experts would agree with.

NYPD Funding Flat

The mayor did not allocate any money for raises for city workers even though the contracts with municipal unions begin expiring this year, raising questions of where he will get the money for the increases workers are expected to demand, especially with inflation accelerating.

It also doesn’t begin to address the $1 billion in programs that are currently being paid for with federal aid that’s set to end in several years.

And while public safety remains a major concern, Adams — who is often critical of the “defund the police” movement — said the department’s budget would not diminish.

Instead, he wants to work with the roughly 35,000 officers he currently has in the department to move some back to patrol.

“There may be a slight decrease in the next few months but it’s basically going to remain flat,” he said of NYPD funding.

City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Queens) and Finance Committee Chair Justin Brannan (D-Brooklyn), who will later present their own budget proposal and will ultimately lead a Council vote, praised the mayor’s budget for what they said was the promotion of equity.

“We must continue investing in New York City’s families and workforce, while ensuring affordable housing, health equity, small businesses and mental health care are priorities,” they wrote in a joint statement.

More From THE CITY

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS. SUPPORT NEW YORK.

THE CITY is an independent, nonprofit newsroom dedicated to hard-hitting reporting that serves the people of New York. Please consider joining us as a member today.

GOT A TIP?

We’re here to listen. Email tips@thecity.nyc or visit our tips page for other ways to share.

The Latest

As Disabilities Commissioner Exits, Constituents Want More Access to City Hall

Victor Calise, one of the city’s longest-serving commissioners, will leave his post March 4 to take a job in the private sector. New Yorkers living with physical and mental challenges see the opening as an opportunity for the office to do more.

By Katie Honan

NYC High School Graduation Rates Up as State Requirements Lowered

Graduation rates in New York City ticked up to 81% last school year, about 2 percentage points higher than the previous year.

By Reema Amin, Chalkbeat and Alex Zimmerman, Chalkbeat

Landlords Wage Crusade Against ‘Good Cause’ Anti-Eviction Bill

A group called Homeowners for an Affordable New York is dialing voters and patching them through to their local reps.

By Clifford Michel

Christina Lee’s Alleged Killer Had Arrests but No Mental Health Intervention

At a vigil near stabbing victim’s Chinatown building, Asian leaders and groups demand action on mental illness and women’s safety.

By Greg B. Smith and Clifford Michel

NYC Black Unemployment Stuck Above 15%

"A startling trend," says head of a leading anti-poverty organization. Adams and Hochul haven’t detailed how they might help.

By Greg David

Headless Body: Adams’ Key Criminal Justice Office Has No Leader

For all his attention to crime and punishment, the new mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice is in limbo.

By Reuven Blau

Sign up for the newsletter Get THE CITY Scoop

Sign up and get the latest stories from THE CITY delivered to you each morning