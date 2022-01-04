 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Join The City
Wednesday, January 5, 2022 Reporting For New Yorkers

Site search

Follow THE CITY online:

Filed under:

Hochul Signals Aim to Let Eviction Moratorium Expire, Albany Sources Say

By Rachel Holliday Smith and Josefa Velasquez
Governor Kathy Hochul announcing legislative session on Aug 31, 2021, dedicated to rent relief and extending the eviction moratorium through mid- January 2022
Governor Kathy Hochul announcing legislative session on Aug 31, 2021, dedicated to rent relief and extending the eviction moratorium through mid- January 2022
Darren McGee/Office of the Governor

Gov. Kathy Hochul is considering letting a pandemic-spurred hold on evictions lapse after it expires on Jan. 15, sources in the state legislature told THE CITY.

A pause on evictions has been in place by executive order since the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak, then becoming law in June 2020. Hochul extended the stay on evictions during her first days as governor in early September.

In recent weeks, she and her advisors have been pushing state lawmakers to let the law lapse next week — making the argument that businesses and schools have reopened and people are returning to work, four people familiar with the discussions told THE CITY.

Hochul’s inclination to let the moratorium end is shared by landlords who have complained about the measures since they were first enacted in March 2020.

Now even some tenant advocates are dropping a push to extend it, instead putting their weight behind pressing lawmakers to pour more money into rent relief and passing legislation to enshrine “good cause” eviction protections.

Tenant advocates protest looming eviction proceedings at Brooklyn Housing Court, Aug. 6, 2020.
Tenant advocates protest looming eviction proceedings at Brooklyn housing court, Aug. 6, 2020.
Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

“We’re putting our energy on preparing for an inevitable sunset of the moratorium,” said Cea Weaver, campaign coordinator with the statewide tenant movement Housing Justice for All.

Jay Martin, executive director of the Community Housing Improvement Program, a group representing mostly small and mid-sized landlords, told THE CITY the state should be focused solely on funding debts owed by tenants — because extending the moratorium is “not going to do anything to help those folks who can’t pay their rent.”

The plan to let the law sunset comes as state lawmakers gather in Albany, and virtually, for the start of the 2022 legislative session Wednesday. Hochul is poised to deliver her first State of the State address laying out her priorities — as New York contends with record-high COVID cases and a surge in hospitalizations.

In a conversation with THE CITY ahead of the new legislative session, Sen. Zellnor Myrie (D-Brooklyn), a member of the State Senate’s housing committee, said “no person should be put out on the street at such a perilous time,” but deferred to the committee’s chair, Sen. Brian Kavanagh (D-Manhattan), on the fate of the moratorium.

It’s unclear if the Democratic-dominated State Senate or Assembly plan to let the measure expire. Kavanagh did not return calls for comment from THE CITY and a spokesperson for Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie did not immediately comment.

Avi Small, a spokesperson for Hochul, said in a statement to THE CITY:

“Governor Hochul has taken aggressive action to address the housing crisis, including paying or obligating $2.1 billion in rent relief funding, making $100 million in rent supplements available, signing an increase in rental voucher amounts into law, and investing $25 million for free legal services for tenants.”

He added: “This moratorium was passed during an extraordinary session in close collaboration with the legislature, and with session starting tomorrow the Governor looks forward to working with Legislators on housing and other related issues. Amidst the COVID crisis, tenant issues will be at the forefront of the work the Governor and Legislature will do together this year.”

Funds Running Out

The possible lapse comes as New York is slated to receive just a fraction of the $1 billion in additional aid the Hochul administration requested from the federal government for the state’s $2.7 billion emergency relief rental program (ERAP), a pandemic-spurred fund aiding debt-burdened renters and landlords.

Last week, the U.S. Department of the Treasury alerted state officials that New York will receive only $27.2 million in additional funding for the program, according to correspondence included in court records first reported by Law360 Tuesday afternoon.

Hochul inherited the beleaguered program, which stopped accepting most applications in mid-November as it neared exhaustion, from her predecessor, ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who resigned in disgrace in August.

The Legal Aid Society filed a class action lawsuit in state Supreme Court last month seeking to force the state’s Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) to reopen the application process.

Allowing more people to apply through the ERAP portal is key, according to Justin La Mort, supervising attorney at Manhattan-based nonprofit Mobilization for Justice, because even if the moratorium ends, those with pending applications cannot be evicted at least until the state determines if a tenant qualifies for relief.

“The protections of ERAP only apply if you have a pending application, but no one can apply,” La Mort said.

Tennant advocates protest outside Manhattan civil court against the resumption of evictions, Dec. 11, 2021.
Tennant advocates protest outside Manhattan civil court against the resumption of evictions, Dec. 11, 2021.
Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

He stressed that the Housing Court system has a huge backlog, which means any new eviction proceeding will be delayed by months.

Still, the potential end of the moratorium spells major trouble for many low-income New Yorkers, said Leah Goodridge, managing attorney for housing policy at Mobilization for Justice, especially those with an active case whose landlords have a judgment to evict.

“Because of the eviction moratorium, they couldn’t do anything about it. And now they can,” she said.

Many of her clients “generally have no other place to go” besides the shelter system, where, the New York Times recently reported, COVID cases are surging.

“The shelters are scary places to be in generally, and at this time especially, it’s even more threatening to people,” Goodridge said.

Weaver, with Housing Justice for All, said it’s important for tenants to understand that, ahead of a potential surge of eviction cases, just because your landlord tells you to leave does not mean you have to go.

“The only person who can evict you is a judge and court marshal,” she said. “It’s important that people not self-evict if their landlord brings a case.”

Next Up In Housing

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS. SUPPORT NEW YORK.

THE CITY is an independent, nonprofit newsroom dedicated to hard-hitting reporting that serves the people of New York. Please consider joining us as a member today.

GOT A TIP?

We’re here to listen. Email tips@thecity.nyc or visit our tips page for other ways to share.

The Latest

Eric Adams’ New Jail Commissioner Pushes Out Acclaimed Head of Investigations

Commissioner Louis Molina on Monday asked Deputy Commissioner for Intelligence and Investigation Sarena Townsend to immediately step down. Townsend was lauded by a federal monitor overseeing the department, but unions wanted her gone.

By Reuven Blau

2021 Saw Another Surge of Anti-Asian Hate Crimes in Subway

Through the end of November — the latest figures provided by the Hate Crime Task Force — 30 of the 84 reported subway bias incidents targeted Asians, a 233% jump from 2020.

By Jose Martinez

The Big Stories of 2022: What We’re Keeping an Eye On

New York gets a new mayor, a fresh City Council, new political district lines and a bunch of regulations for legal weed. Here’s what the headlines might be about in the new year.

By Rachel Holliday Smith

Hochul in the Middle: Governor Watches Left and Right While Charting 2022 Election Path

With the primary for governor and the next legislative session running simultaneously, progressives and moderates alike will be working to derail frontrunner Gov. Kathy Hochul as she navigates an expected barrage of left-leaning bills.

By Clifford Michel

Divided Redistricting Commission Stalemates, Sends Dueling Lines to Legislature

The new 10-member commission was meant to wrestle control of the election map-making process from party control, but they failed again to reach a consensus.

By Clifford Michel

COVID Schools Crisis Tests Eric Adams in First Days as Mayor

School attendance plunged to 67% on the first day back to classes, as unvaccinated children fill hospital intensive care units.

By Katie Honan, Josefa Velasquez and 1 more

Sign up for the newsletter Get THE CITY Scoop

Sign up and get the latest stories from THE CITY delivered to you each morning