Friday, September 10, 2021

Engine 310 in the aftermath of the World Trade Center collapse on Sept 11th, 2001

How 9/11 Grips NYC, 20 Years Later

Two decades after 9/11, our team looked at how the terror attacks reverberate — and how they’ve taken on an additional resonance as we grapple with a new set of unexpected challenges.

Contributors: CITY Staff

In the midst of one crisis destined to define our times, we’re confronted with a grim milestone of another unprecedented tragedy that’s shaped the city we’ve become. Some 20 years after 9/11, our team looked at how the terror attacks reverberate — and how they’ve taken on an additional resonance as we grapple with a new set of unexpected challenges.

Sep 7, 2021, 6:10pm EDT

