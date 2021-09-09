How 9/11 Grips NYC, 20 Years Later

In the midst of one crisis destined to define our times, we’re confronted with a grim milestone of another unprecedented tragedy that’s shaped the city we’ve become. Some 20 years after 9/11, our team looked at how the terror attacks reverberate — and how they’ve taken on an additional resonance as we grapple with a new set of unexpected challenges.
Sep 7, 2021, 6:10pm EDT
September 9
How Towers Tragedy Reverberates in Staten Island, a Ferry Ride Away From Ground Zero
While the physical damage of the Trade Center attacks was concentrated in Lower Manhattan, the emotional fallout could be felt miles away in neighborhoods where victims had lived. In the city’s least populous borough, the loss is "ingrained in our DNA."
September 9
COVID Death Toll Among 9/11 First Responders and Survivors Nears Grim Milestone
Almost 100 people enrolled in the World Trade Center Health Program have died from the virus, though advocates believe many others beyond the registry have succumbed. Meanwhile, thousands left vulnerable by 9/11 illnesses have contracted COVID.
September 8
Lessons From NYC’s Children of 9/11 Help the Kids of COVID as School Resumes
The terror attacks showed how schools can offer mental health support after an unprecedented crisis, experts say. But because no two disasters are the same, the city faces new challenges in helping students forever upended by the pandemic.
September 8
NYC Murals Paint Enduring Pictures of Remembrance, 20 Years After 9/11
From handball courts to building walls, New Yorkers have filled neighborhoods across the city with heartfelt tributes to those lost. Some murals have weathered the years, while new works bring the art of mourning to the present.
September 7
How Bullying and Spying on Muslims After 9/11 Spawned a Justice-Seeking Generation
The exposure of the NYPD’s sprawling surveillance program is seen as a turning point for many in the Muslim and South Asian communities — a moment that galvanized neighbors to organize and become more civically engaged.
