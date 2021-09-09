How 9/11 Grips NYC, 20 Years Later

Two decades after 9/11, our team looked at how the terror attacks reverberate — and how they’ve taken on an additional resonance as we grapple with a new set of unexpected challenges.

In the midst of one crisis destined to define our times, we’re confronted with a grim milestone of another unprecedented tragedy that’s shaped the city we’ve become. Some 20 years after 9/11, our team looked at how the terror attacks reverberate — and how they’ve taken on an additional resonance as we grapple with a new set of unexpected challenges.