 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Join The City
Sunday, September 26, 2021 Reporting For New Yorkers

Site search

Follow THE CITY online:

Filed under:

Ida Aid Coming for Undocumented Immigrants Via Newly Launched New York Fund

Hochul comes to Queens Monday to announce $27 million in cash assistance for flooding victims excluded from FEMA help — including many still rebuilding their homes just blocks from where the governor will speak.

By Josefa Velasquez
Gov. Kathy Hochul stands with Sen. Chuck Schumer, Borough President Donovan Richards and Mayor Bill de Blasio on 183rd Street in Hollis, Queens after Hurricane Ida on Sept. 2, 2021.
Gov. Kathy Hochul stands with Mayor Bill de Blasio and other elected officials in Hollis, Queens, after Hurricane Ida on Sept. 2, 2021.
Hiram Alejandro Durán/THE CITY

Weeks after record rainfall from Hurricane Ida remnants wrecked basement apartments and claimed 13 lives locally, Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Bill de Blasio are expected to announce financial aid Monday for undocumented New Yorkers locked out of federal assistance.

The $27 million fund, to be paid for jointly by the state and city, will be aimed at people ineligible for aid through the Federal Emergency Management Agency because of their immigration status, officials told THE CITY.

“When I saw the devastation of Hurricane Ida, I pledged that we would do everything in our power to help impacted communities recover, and this funding is a fulfillment of that promise,” Hochul said in a statement.

“With these resources dedicated to undocumented New Yorkers who are ineligible for FEMA relief and partnerships with organizations on the ground, we can close gaps in aid and help New Yorkers in need. I urge eligible New Yorkers to apply to get the funding they need to rebuild,” she added.

The governor will make the aid announcement at the Queens Museum alongside the head of de Blasio’s Office of Immigrant Affairs and near many of the neighborhoods pummeled hardest by the floodwaters, her office said.

THE CITY reported in the wake of the punishing Sept. 1 storm that undocumented immigrant victims frantically sought financial help replacing possessions and repairing their homes, after discovering they do not qualify for potentially tens of thousands of dollars from FEMA.

“A program like this is a moral imperative not just in New York City, but everywhere in the country,” said Bill Neidhardt, a spokesperson for de Blasio. “We know the climate crisis is disproportionately hurting immigrant communities and communities of color globally, and our response to climate-driven disasters must address that.”

Parallel to FEMA payouts, the new fund will provide cash assistance to undocumented New Yorkers compensate for property damage or displacement from the storm.

The deluge peaked at more than three inches in a single hour, overwhelming street drainage systems and cascading rainwater and sewage into homes. The city came to a screeching halt as roadways turned into rivers and subway stations into waterfalls.

An ‘Inhumane Reality’

The Ida fund follows a recent pandemic precedent: In June, New York’s state legislature established a $2.1 billion Excluded Workers Fund for those who labor in the cash economy — particularly undocumented immigrants — and were ineligible to collect federal COVID unemployment payments.

Environmental activists held a “die-in” outside City Hall to advocate for passage of a bill banning the use of fracked gas in new developments, Sept. 23, 2021.
Environmental activists held a “die-in” outside City Hall to advocate for passage of a bill banning the use of fracked gas in new developments.
Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

In the storm’s wake, local lawmakers representing hard-hit communities pressed the administration of President Joe Biden as well as the governor’s office to help undocumented Ida victims to access aid.

Assemblymember Catalina Cruz (D-Queens), who represents portions of hard hit Corona, called the fund a “much needed humanitarian effort” for people who would otherwise be “left destitute.”

In Ida’s immediate aftermath, her office fielded calls from two dozen households excluded from applying for FEMA help because of their immigration status. Cruz, who was once undocumented after emigrating from Colombia, decided to raise the issue with the Hochul administration.

“Many in our community lost everything after the devastating floods caused by Ida. They turned to FEMA for help, because recovery is their job and responsibility. Instead, some of our constituents were met with the inhumane reality that they were excluded from much needed support because they lacked a Social Security number,” she told THE CITY.

‘Move Forward With Their Lives’

Assemblymember Jessica González-Rojas (D-Queens), who represents neighboring portions of Corona, told THE CITY that she had raised the exclusion of undocumented New Yorkers to Biden and the head of FEMA when the president toured the region and pledged assistance.

González-Rojas said she was “thrilled” that the city and state worked together on the aid plan.

“My district was hit hard by Ida and I witnessed firsthand the devastation that ensued. Every single family should be able to access the necessary resources to build back from this storm, no matter their immigration status,” she said.

The state’s Office of New Americans will help manage the fund, alongside with several local nonprofits, according to the governor’s office.

New Yorkers whose households were excluded from FEMA assistance will have until Nov. 26 to apply for the funds.

“Through this fund, neighbors and loved ones in dire need of relief will be able to begin repairing their homes and move forward with their lives,” said Theo Oshiro, co-executive director of the immigration advocacy group Make the Road New York, which will help connect people to the funding.

Next Up In Queens

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS. SUPPORT NEW YORK.

THE CITY is an independent, nonprofit newsroom dedicated to hard-hitting reporting that serves the people of New York. Please consider joining us as a member today.

GOT A TIP?

We’re here to listen. Email tips@thecity.nyc or visit our tips page for other ways to share.

The Latest

Overwhelmed Public Hospital Doctor Trainees Detail Grueling Pandemic Work Conditions

Officials at city-run hospitals concede they’re not equipped to deal with staff suicides as medical residents tell the City Council they’re understaffed and overburdened. The hearing came in the wake of reports on the recent deaths of three Lincoln Hospital residents.

By Claudia Irizarry Aponte

NYC Teachers and School Staff Get Vaccine Mandate Deadline Delay

A federal judge temporarily blocked an order that could have barred tens of thousands of teachers and other workers from classes this week. But a panel of three jurists is expected to review the case Wednesday.

By Christina Veiga, Chalkbeat

After NYC Jail Officials Ignored Suicide Prevention Plan, Five Detainees Took Their Own Lives

A federal monitor’s latest damning dispatch landed as local members of Congress called on President Biden to stem the chaos at Rikers Island. Meanwhile, Mayor de Blasio promised to visit the beleaguered jail for the first time in four years.

By Reuven Blau

NYC School Safety Agent Shortage Looms as Vaccination Mandate Deadline Nears

Hundreds, if not thousands of guards could come off the payroll for refusing to get their shots — putting student safety in jeopardy, principals say. Meanwhile, 10,000 teachers have yet to upload proof of vaccination, according to education officials.

By Amy Zimmer, Chalkbeat

NYC Schools Brace for Up to 10,000 Missing Teachers as Vaccine Mandate Takes Effect

As the vaccine mandate for New York City teachers is set to take effect next week, schools are bracing for this Tuesday when thousands of educators might be barred from their classrooms.

By Amy Zimmer, Chalkbeat and Christina Veiga, Chalkbeat

Homeless Youth Would Get an Easier Path to Housing Help, Under City Council Bill 

New Yorkers in youth homeless shelters would finally get credit for time spent there instead of having to enter the chaotic and dangerous adult system to receive housing vouchers.

By Eileen Grench

Sign up for the newsletter Get THE CITY Scoop

Sign up and get the latest stories from THE CITY delivered to you each morning