The Deliveristas’ Long Journey to Justice

The City Council led the nation Sept. 23 by passing a set of bills to ensure bathroom access, minimum pay and more for the app-based delivery workers who kept New Yorkers fed during the pandemic.

It’s been a long ride for the Los Deliveristas Unidos, a labor organization of immigrant food couriers.

And the journey is far from over, even if the city is finally delivering at least a minimum standard of working conditions for the Deliveristas.

“We have the support of a good group of elected officials,” said Sergio Ajche, a Deliveristas leader. “And that helps us muster strength to keep fighting.”

Here’s a look at the Deliveristas’ ongoing saga: