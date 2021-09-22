 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Join The City
Wednesday, September 22, 2021 Reporting For New Yorkers

Site search

Follow THE CITY online:

Filed under:

MTA on ‘Mask Blitz’ Following Reports of Low Compliance

By Jose Martinez
MTA police hand out masks at the Bowling Green station in Lower Manhattan, Sept. 22, 2021.
MTA police hand out masks at the Bowling Green station in Lower Manhattan, Sept. 22, 2021.
Jose Martinez/THE CITY

Police officers and transit workers distributed a record 26,000 masks in the transit system in the first three weeks of this month — topping the total for the nearly 12 months prior to September, according to MTA data released Wednesday.

And starting Thursday, more fines will be likely, officials say.

The first phase of a “Mask Blitz” encouraging commuters to follow the mask mandate on subways, buses and trains launched Sept. 7 — the day after THE CITY highlighted how zero riders were fined in August for failing to cover their faces.

The story also revealed that only 21 riders were booted from the system last month for not following an executive order on mask-wearing, a 96% dropoff from last December.

Cops and MTA employees handed out 26,078 masks in the first three weeks of this month, more than the 25,289 that had been doled out since Sept. 14, 2020 — when police could begin fining riders for not covering up.

The total of face coverings given out through this month is 519% higher than the 4,267 masks distributed in all of August.

Nevertheless, only one rider has been bounced from the system this month, MTA figures show, and none have been fined.

“Very few were handed out over the year because there were very few people that actually did not comply with the rules,” said Patrick Warren, chief safety officer for the MTA. “Our goal is not to hand out summonses, our goal is to get people to wear their masks.”

More than 4,500 were handed out last Thursday, MTA data shows, breaking the single-day record of 2,994, which had been set one day earlier. Prior to Sept. 7, that figure had never gone above 532, set July 23.

Warren described mask usage rates in the transit system right now as “good, but not great,” saying they have dipped to 87% in the subway, just over 90% on the MTA’s two commuter railroads and 94% on buses. That’s down from mask compliance rates that were between 98 and 100% in the earlier stages of the pandemic, Warren said.

But that figure began to decrease “as the COVID started to look better” early in the summer, Warren said.

“We can and must do better if we are going to beat the virus,” he said.

Rider Surge

The concerns over mask wearing have reemerged as the transit system has repeatedly set pandemic-era ridership records after Labor Day. More than 3 million passengers took the subway on Tuesday, only the third time that ridership has topped that mark since March 13, 2020, when there were nearly 3.5 million riders.

With more students and municipal workers returning to the transit system this month, officials are making a renewed push to boost mask compliance amid the spread of the highly-contagious Delta variant of COVID-19.

MTA officials said that, starting Thursday, riders who do not follow the mask mandate will be more likely to face fines. Since September 2020, only 41 $50 fines have been issued throughout the MTA, including Metro-North and the Long Island Railroad.

In contrast, as THE CITY reported earlier this month, Transport for London issued approximately 4,370 fines, starting in July 2020.

“Make no mistake, if you refuse, you can expect to face a $50 fine,” said Joseph McGrann, acting chief of the MTA Police Department, which patrols the commuter rail system, along with Grand Central Terminal and Penn Station.

‘A Sign of Respect’

Neither the mandate to wear masks in underground stations and on trains, nor the possibility of a fine, had any effect on Hakeem Shaheed, who kept a face covering in his left hand while waiting for a train at the Bowling Green station in Lower Manhattan.

“I’ve been riding the trains for 40 years and I’ve survived everything that’s been down here,” Shaheed, 45, told THE CITY. “I don’t feel like there’s anything airborne and if there’s anything airborne, this mask is not an airborne mask anyway.”

Several riders said they have not much in the way of mask enforcement by police, but MTA officials said volunteers with the agency’s Mask Force have handed out more than 800,000 free masks across the transit system since July 2020.

MTA contracted security guards hand out masks in Lower Manhattan, Sept 22, 2021.
MTA contracted security guards hand out masks in Lower Manhattan, Sept 22, 2021.
Jose Martinez/THE CITY

“I definitely haven’t seen anyone enforce it, including the police,” said George Wang, 43, who was waiting for a train at Bowling Green.

Over the course of the pandemic, more than 170 MTA workers have died as a result of COVID and hundreds have been harassed or assaulted for asking riders to cover their faces while in the transit system.

MTA officials last week reported a COVID positivity rate of 1.19% among the agency’s nearly 70,000 employees.

“We know this is what our customers want, they told us that they feel safer when they see their fellow customers wearing masks,” Warren said, “It’s the ultimate sign of respect.”

Next Up In Coronavirus

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS. SUPPORT NEW YORK.

THE CITY is an independent, nonprofit newsroom dedicated to hard-hitting reporting that serves the people of New York. Please consider joining us as a member today.

GOT A TIP?

We’re here to listen. Email tips@thecity.nyc or visit our tips page for other ways to share.

The Latest

Brooklyn Botanic Garden Tower Neighbor — and Its Shadows — Nixed By City Planning Board

Unusual, unanimous ‘no’ vote on Franklin Ave. development project spells end for a 34-story high rise plan. But the developer is suing to get an alternative approved — and says it can just build condos regardless.

By Gabriel Sandoval

Gowanus Redevelopment Gets Go-Ahead as de Blasio’s Team Sails Away

The City Planning Commission okayed plans to rezone the gentrifying Brooklyn neighborhood and bring new affordable housing, sending the City Hall-initiated plan to the City Council. Meanwhile, the mayor’s path to revamping SoHo is less clear.

By Greg David

Hours of NYC Schools’ COVID Rapid-Response Team Slashed: ‘They’re Overwhelmed’

The Situation Room, a collaboration of city education and health officials and contact tracers, closes at 3:30 p.m. That’s led to delays in getting orders to quarantine classrooms, critics say.

By Alex Zimmerman, Chalkbeat

A Young Black Mother Died During Treatment for Postpartum Depression. Her Family Demands Answers

Denise Williams went to Queens Hospital Center last month. Her family found out 48 hours later that the 29-year-old mother of two had died at the city-run hospital. They still don’t know why.

By Jessica Washington, The Fuller Project

Hochul Shows Shades of Green, Offering Hope She’ll Kill Queens Fossil Fuel Plant

The governor threw her support behind the creation of two electricity transmission lines that would bring clean energy into the city. That suggests to environmentalists that she’ll kill plans for a gas-powered "peaker" plant in Astoria. But Hochul’s not saying...

By Samantha Maldonado

Google Won’t Take Office Building Tax Breaks That Amazon Searched For

The online search giant, which announced plans Tuesday to open a massive Manhattan headquarters, is forgoing the benefits Amazon sought to reap for its ill-fated Long Island City headquarters, THE CITY has learned.

By Katie Honan

Sign up for the newsletter Get THE CITY Scoop

Sign up and get the latest stories from THE CITY delivered to you each morning