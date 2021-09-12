 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Join The City
Monday, September 13, 2021 Reporting For New Yorkers

Site search

Follow THE CITY online:

Filed under:

MTA Yanks $500K COVID Death Benefit From Unvaccinated Transit Workers

By Jose Martinez
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced the launch of a new COVID-19 vaccination center at the Jamaica Long Island Rail Road Station in Queens – continuing with the Authority’s efforts to expeditiously vaccinate its heroic workforce.
MTA employee gets a shot at a COVID-19 vaccination center at the Jamaica Long Island Rail Road Station in Queens, Mar. 25, 2021.
Courtesy of MTA Long Island Rail Road

Struggling to get its workforce vaccinated, the MTA has pulled a $500,000 death benefit for any unvaccinated employees who succumb to COVID, THE CITY has learned.

The MTA this week will extend through the end of the year the lump-sum payment and three years of health insurance to the survivors of vaccinated workers who die from the virus, a senior official said.

But workers who opt out of getting their shots could relinquish the rights of their loved ones to secure the benefit should they die — unless they had a “valid documented exception” to vaccination, according to a notice sent to employees by Paul Fama, the MTA’s chief people officer.

The MTA, which has 68,200 employees, has lost 171 of them to the pandemic so far, according to an agency spokesperson.

“It is more important than ever to consider how getting vaccinated not only protects you, but also your family,” Fama wrote in the memo, which was shared with THE CITY.

“We highly encourage all our team members to get vaccinated — it’s safe, effective and one of the surest things we can all do to prevent serious illness or death from COVID-19.”

An MTA vaccination center in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Terminal, March 9, 2021.
The MTA ran a COVID-19 vaccination center in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Terminal.
Marc A. Hermann/ MTA

The vaccine resistance battle is playing out beyond New York as the spread of the Delta variant drives up infection rates. On Thursday, President Joe Biden issued a sweeping order mandating vaccines or weekly testing for everyone from private-sector employees to health care workers to federal contractors.

With schools set to reopen and 300,000 city employees slated to return to their workplaces Monday, the MTA is still trying to get its workforce on board with vaccines that are mandated for state employees.

Approximately 70% of staffers agency-wide have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the MTA — although the figure falls to 55% for subway and bus workers.

Vaccination rates vary across the range of MTA divisions, from nearly 89% for workers at MTA Construction & Development to below 60% for employees of MTA Bridges and Tunnels, Long Island Rail Road and New York City Transit.

A Widow’s Wish

In the face of resistance from employees, the MTA recently pushed back a Labor Day mandate for workers to get vaccinated or agree to weekly COVID tests, which are now administered at 120 sites throughout the transit system. Testing remains voluntary for now.

“We are incentivizing people to get vaccinated, so we’ve made a lot of progress,” Janno Lieber, the MTA Chairperson and CEO, told THE CITY on Friday. “It’s just like the rest of society — there are people who have questions and, for whatever reason, have elected not to get vaccinated.”

After the MTA lost dozens of employees in the early days of the pandemic, the transit agency agreed in April 2020 to the death benefit pushed for by Transport Workers Union Local 100. The half-million dollar payment is in addition to traditional benefits provided by a pension or life insurance policy.

The agreement did not require proof that workers who were in active service on or after Feb. 1, 2020, had contracted the virus on the job — only that the death was preceded by a COVID-19 infection that was unresolved when they passed away.

The pact was extended in mid-April — even after vaccines became widely available earlier this year — through the end of August. Notice was given at the time that vaccinations would be required to access the benefit as of June.

“This was an unprecedented negotiated agreement. No other workforce that suffered COVID deaths in the city, probably the country, secured employer payments of $500,000 for the victims’ families,” Tony Utano, the president of TWU Local 100 told THE CITY in a statement. “While nothing can fill the void left from each coronavirus-related passing, this agreement put grieving families on solid financial ground and helped tremendously.”

MTA bus maintainer Joseph Fletcher with his family before passing away from the coronavirus.
MTA bus maintainer Joseph Fletcher with his family in a photo taken before his death last year.
Courtesy of the Fletcher Family

Veronica Fletcher — whose bus-maintainer husband, Joseph, 60, died in April 2020 — said his 16- and 13-year old sons were vaccinated earlier this year “in honor of their papa.”

Statistics show that people who are vaccinated have far lower infection and death rates than those who haven’t gotten inoculated against a virus that’s killed about 34,000 New Yorkers.

“I wish that my husband had the opportunity to be vaccinated,” said Fletcher, whose family received the death benefit. “We’re trying to live in honor of him.”

‘Not Going to Sway Me’

But several employees told THE CITY they will continue to refuse the vaccine — even with the prospect of their families losing out on the death benefit should they die due to COVID.

“That’s not going to sway me,” said Andy Valentine, a 40-year-old subway operator. “That’s a benefit that is good for the family, I get it, but I feel like they’re trying to coerce you.”

Tiffany Nelson, a 37-year-old station agent, said she is planning to pass on vaccination “until this thing has been fully vetted,” even though the FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine last month.

“If you don’t mandate something like the flu vaccine that’s been around for years, how is it that you can mandate something that is literally being tested?” Nelson said. “I’m not taking it, period.”

Interim MTA New York City Transit President Sarah Feinberg views the launch of “Travels Far: A Memorial Honoring Our Colleagues Lost to COVID-19” at Bowling Green on Jan. 25, 2021.
The MTA debuted “Travels Far: A Memorial Honoring Our Colleagues Lost to COVID-19” at the Bowling Green station in January.
Marc A. Hermann / MTA

Chaumtoli Huq, an associate professor at the CUNY School of Law, said it was “great” that the MTA has offered the death benefit to surviving family members throughout much of the pandemic, but added that it’s now “changing the rules sort of midway.”

“There could be other reasons for an individual not to seek vaccination — health and other personal reasons,” Huq told THE CITY. “So their death benefit should not be conditioned on that, especially when a family is dealing with the loss of a loved one.”

Lieber said the MTA is “redoubling” efforts to get its employees inoculated. The agency has offered workers up to four hours of pay — two hours per each injection — to receive shots.

“This is a public facility,” he said. “We need our customers to be comfortable, we need the workforce to be comfortable, we need their families to be comfortable.”

Next Up In Coronavirus

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS. SUPPORT NEW YORK.

THE CITY is an independent, nonprofit newsroom dedicated to hard-hitting reporting that serves the people of New York. Please consider joining us as a member today.

GOT A TIP?

We’re here to listen. Email tips@thecity.nyc or visit our tips page for other ways to share.

The Latest

Manhattan Nursing Home Staff and Food Cut Back as For-Profit Operator Moves In, Workers Say

A pending sale of VillageCare’s West Houston Street’s facility to Cassena Care has brought a drop in quality and morale at the nonprofit facility, workers and a recent patient contend.

By Rachel Holliday Smith

NYC Gets Back to School Monday. Here’s What you Need to Know About Vaccinations, Masks and More

Major questions remain around COVID prevention, academic recovery, mental health services — and the basics of teaching and learning — as all New York City schoolchildren head back to buildings for the first time since March 2020.

By Amy Zimmer, Chalkbeat

Port Authority Cop Who Survived 13 Hours Under Collapsed Towers Shares Message of Darkness and Light

Will Jimeno was buried under the rubble when the Twin Towers collapsed on 9/11. It took him years to start emerging from feelings of guilt, anger and fear: "I want to inspire people to know that you can overcome whatever tragedy you have."

By Ibrahim Naber

How Towers Tragedy Reverberates in Staten Island, a Ferry Ride Away From Ground Zero

While the physical damage of the Trade Center attacks was concentrated in Lower Manhattan, the emotional fallout could be felt miles away in neighborhoods where victims had lived. In the city’s least populous borough, the loss is "ingrained in our DNA."

By Katie Honan

Calls for Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin to Dump High-Interest Loan Firm Stock as He’s Sworn In

Benjamin’s first day as Gov. Kathy Hochul’s new No. 2 was dominated by questions about his stake in an outfit that arranges loans with interest rates of up to 500%. THE CITY’s report spurred demands that he divest shares worth nearly $85,000.

By Greg B. Smith

MTA Brings Back Virtual Testimony for Board Meetings — With a Catch

The MTA will no longer require in-person testimony at its board meetings beginning Monday. That means public speakers will once again be allowed to rail remotely against the transit agency — although not in real time.

By Jose Martinez

Sign up for the newsletter Get THE CITY Scoop

Sign up and get the latest stories from THE CITY delivered to you each morning