 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Join The City
Monday, December 6, 2021 Reporting For New Yorkers

Site search

Follow THE CITY online:

Filed under:

NYC Small Business Seek Adams’ Help to Emerge From the Pandemic Recession

By Greg David
Joi Swepsin of Square Wines and Spirits in Long Island City.
Joi Swepsin of Square Wines and Spirits in Long Island City.
Hiram Alejandro Durán/ THE CITY

Square Wines and Spirits in Long Island City established its first website in 2017 and was working on an upgrade in early 2020 when the pandemic shut down the economy.

Liquor stores were declared essential businesses and allowed to remain open, but Square shut its doors, concerned about the health of its staff.

“We had to completely change our business model, relying completely on our website and e-commerce,” recalled Joi Swepsin, general manager of the Queens shop.

And it worked: Square was helped by a spike in liquor sales in the initial months of the coronavirus crisis and made it through the pandemic recession virtually unscathed.

The same can’t be said for most small businesses in the city — especially companies led by owners of color, according to a report released Monday by the Center for an Urban Future.

The pandemic has inflicted an enormous toll on small businesses already in precarious financial condition before the pandemic and unprepared for the shift to e-commerce, the Center found. The incoming Adams administration must overhaul the city’s small business assistance operation and expand direct aid to help firms survive the critical coming year, the report argues.

“Just helping business through the pandemic is not enough,” said Jonathan Bowles, executive director of the Center. “New York needs to do a lot more to set these businesses up to succeed and grow.”

Most in need are the businesses located in communities of color and those owned by people of color, according to the Center. Before the pandemic, the 19,000 small businesses owned by Black and Hispanic New Yorkers accounted for barely 10% of the slightly more than 200,000 such firms.

Also before the pandemic, the average minority-owned business in New York City generated only 45% of the revenue of white-owned firms, and a small number had any e-commerce capability.

The report is based on interviews with more than 50 owners and business leaders in hard-hit communities, including Southeastern Queens, Central Brooklyn, Chinatown, Harlem, the South Bronx and the West Bronx. The Center for an Urban Future said it gave the report to the Adams transition team, which is considering its recommendations.

A One-on-One Approach

The report’s most important recommendation calls for establishing a 300-person technical assistance corps to bring help to business owners in one-on-one, on-site meetings.

The city currently provides help through 16 business solutions centers, most of which are devoted to the shrinking number of industrial businesses.

In the period from July to September of 2020 when businesses were struggling to reopen, the Department of Small Business Services reached fewer than 3% of the city’s small firms through the centers or by telephone or mobile outreach.

“The city’s programs do not meet small businesses where they are,” Bowles said. “They are just an owner and a small number of employees who don’t have time to go to a small business assistance center.”

Other experts agree with Bowles.

“The small business service centers are a good concept but one-on-one assistance is crucial for them to be sustainable,” said Valerie White, executive director of LISC NYC, a nonprofit that backs community development.

Boarded up storefronts line a block near Queens Plaza, Sept. 14, 2021.
Boarded up storefronts line a block near Queens Plaza, Sept. 14, 2021.
Hiram Alejandro Durán/THE CITY

During 2020, LISC worked through community organizations to provide $10,000 cash grants and individualized help to 284 small firms in hard hit areas of the city. The assistance included adapting the businesses’ strategies to operate during COVID — converting to virtual business models and utilizing e-commerce.

With unemployment higher among Black and Hispanic New Yorkers, the Center believes the city could boost the number of minority firms by helping jobless people join the movement toward entrepreneurship occurring at a higher rate among white workers.

To do so, the city could offer start-up grants, run competitions throughout the library system that offers the winner free rent for a year and revitalize its business acceleration teams, which are languishing in the bureaucracy, the Center recommends.

Another key recommendation: The city could fund merchant associations with grants of $20,000 to $50,000 to back local marketing campaigns to help revive traffic to small neighborhood businesses.

The report goes further by saying the city needs to help associations and other groups in areas not served by business improvement districts, especially by funding at least part-time staff who can develop programs to boost neighborhoods.

Capital Ideas

One element missing in the report is a role for the borough chambers of commerce, which have worked during the pandemic to help small firms.

For example, the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce and the Joe & Clara Tsai Foundation launched a new lending framework that relies on assessments of the skills and character of the business owner — and not traditional bank requirements for revenues and profits that can disqualify applicants without much collateral.

The lack of capital remains a pressing problem for small businesses started by people of color. While meeting with the businesses last summer, Bowles was struck by the universal need for money to operate and expand.

“Access to capital for Black and Hispanic businesses is not a new need,” White noted. “They haven’t ever had the same access to capital.”

White suggests the Adams administration create a comprehensive clearinghouse of available aid from the city, nonprofits and philanthropic groups that organizes the resources in a comprehensive way.

A clearinghouse would also provide a means to survey business owners to find out what they need.

“There is a disconnect in how these programs are implemented and what businesses feel their needs are,” she said.

Next Up In Coronavirus

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS. SUPPORT NEW YORK.

THE CITY is an independent, nonprofit newsroom dedicated to hard-hitting reporting that serves the people of New York. Please consider joining us as a member today.

GOT A TIP?

We’re here to listen. Email tips@thecity.nyc or visit our tips page for other ways to share.

The Latest

Threatened Coney Island Boardwalk Businesses Get a New Lease on Life — Except One

City officials use 10-year amusement park extension to leverage lower proposed rents for Luna Park tenants who’d faced steep hikes and barely weathered the pandemic. But longtime fixture Lola Star could be out of the Brooklyn destination.

By Gabriel Sandoval

Sneak Peak: Rail Riders Charged Rush-Hour Prices Despite Pandemic Discount

The MTA says hardware hurdles prevented them from removing the option for commuters to buy unnecessarily expensive peak fare tickets. And the agency says it has no idea how many people it fleeced.

By Jose Martinez and Suhail Bhat

Queens Couple’s Dream Home Turns to Catch-22 Nightmare Over ‘Neighbors From Hell’

By Katie Honan

NYPD Internal Affairs Investigating Release of Ex-Cop Accused of Pulling Gun on Kids, Family Says

News of the probe comes after THE CITY revealed that NYPD Chief Jeffrey Maddrey voided the arrest of retired officer Kruythoff Forrester in the pre-Thanksgiving incident that sent the Brooklyn youths, ages 12 to 14, fleeing "terrified."

By Yoav Gonen and Eileen Grench

MAP: See How Your Neighborhood Voted in the 2021 Election for New York City Mayor

The official results certified by the Board of Elections show where Eric Adams and Curtis Sliwa saw their strongest centers of support — and where voters didn’t bother to show up. Voters were more enthusiastic for Bill de Blasio in 2013, the numbers indicate.

By Clifford Michel and Will Welch

NYC Expands Translation of Special Ed Plans for Parents Who Request Them

About 78,000 students with disabilities live in homes where English is not the primary language, according to city officials. Last school year, just over 7,000 individualized education programs were translated, the first year the process was available citywide.

By Alex Zimmerman, Chalkbeat

Sign up for the newsletter Get THE CITY Scoop

Sign up and get the latest stories from THE CITY delivered to you each morning