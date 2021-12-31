 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Eric Adams supporters rally in Harlem days before the Democratic primary, June 18, 2021.
Hiram Alejandro Durán/THE CITY

Filed under:

NYC’s 2021 Mayoral Election Year in Photos

Eric Adams was elected mayor in a campaign season filled with plenty to hear — and see.

By Ben Fractenberg

The field was wide open, with voters set to pick their first new mayor since 2013.

Democratic candidates — including Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, former Mayor Bill de Blasio counsel Maya Wiley, Comptroller Scott Stringer and former presidential hopeful Andrew Yang — raced across the five boroughs to pitch New Yorkers on their vision.

On the Republican side, Guardian Angel founder and longtime radio personality Curtis Sliwa squared off against former President Trump-supporting businessman Fernando Mateo.

And on the neighborhood level, the City Council was poised to get its most diverse set of lawmakers in history.

Here are some images from an election year destined to shape the city’s future:

Maya Wiley announces the start of her mayoral campaign outside the Brooklyn Museum, Oct. 8, 2020. Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

Wiley kicked off her campaign outside the Brooklyn Museum more than a year before election day.

Mayoral Candidate Andrew Yang rides the Staten Island Ferry Friday morning, Feb. 26, 2021. Hiram Alejandro Durán/THE CITY

Yang also hit the trail early, traveling to Staten Island in February.

Curtis Sliwa kicked off his mayoral campaign outside Penn Station by attacking New York’s two most powerful Democratic leaders, March 15, 2021. Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

Sliwa framed his run around changing direction from the policies of the city and state’s then two biggest leaders.

Mayoral Candidate Kathryn Garcia attends an outdoor movie in Astoria Park, May 21, 2021. Hiram Alejandro Durán/THE CITY

Former Department of Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia worked to connect with voters during an outdoor movie in Astoria Park.

Dianne Morales supporters attend a rally in Jackson Heights, May 13, 2021. Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

A young supporter of Democratic mayoral hopeful Dianne Morales attended a rally in Jackson Heights.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams holds a rally outside his Flatbush campaign headquarters a day before the mayoral primary, June 21, 2021. Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

Adams rallied outside his Flatbush campaign headquarters a day before the primary.

Mayoral hopeful Maya Wiley campaigned in East Flatbush the day before the Democratic primary, June 21, 2021. Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

Wiley connected with voters before the June vote.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams supporters celebrate during his primary party in Williamsburg, June 22, 2021. Hiram Alejandro Durán/THE CITY

Adams supporters started the celebration early during his primary party in Williamsburg.

Former Borough Park City Council candidate Amber Adler attends a rally in City Hall Park supporting female candidates, July 13, 2021. Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

Women City Council candidates and advocates rallied in City Hall Park in support of more female leadership.

Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa talks at his Upper West Side studio apartment about his history with the Guardian Angels, July 28, 2021. Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

Republican challenger Curtis Sliwa invited the media into the tiny Manhattan apartment he shares with his wife and an ever-growing number of rescue cats.

An anti-vaccination protester tries to disrupt an Eric Adams mayoral campaign rally outside Brooklyn Borough Hall, Oct. 7, 2021. Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

An anti-vaccination protester tried to disrupt an Adams rally outside Brooklyn Borough Hall.

Mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa held a press conference at his Midtown office attacking Eric Adams as sexist, Oct. 18, 2021. Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

Sliwa’s Midtown campaign headquarters practiced safety first.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams greets voters outside the Jackie Robinson School in Crown Heights on Election Day, Nov. 2, 2021. Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

Adams greeted voters, and a few non-voters, outside the Jackie Robinson School in Crown Heights on Election Day.

Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa campaigns on Election Day with Council candidate Brian Fox in Dyker Heights, Brooklyn, Nov. 2, 2021. Hiram Alejandro Durán/ THE CITY

Sliwa didn’t let getting hit by a taxi stop him from campaigning on Election Day in Dyker Heights, Brooklyn.

Brooklynites cast their vote at Dodge YMCA in Boerum Hill, Nov. 02, 2021 Hiram Alejandro Durán/ THE CITY

A Brooklynite brought their best friend to vote.

Eric Adams gives his mayoral victory speech in Downtown Brooklyn. Hiram Alejandro Durán/ THE CITY

An ebullient Adams celebrated his early victory call in Downtown Brooklyn.

Supporters for City Council candidate Felicia Singh console the candidate outside her Election Day party, Nov. 2, 2021. Christopher Alvarez/THE CITY

Felicia Singh supporters consoled the losing Council candidate outside her Election Day party in southeast Queens.

Board of Elections workers count absentee ballots in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, Nov. 15, 2021. Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

Board of Elections workers slogged through the arduous task of counting absentee ballots.

Mayor-elect Eric Adams attends the Somos Conference in Puerto Rico, Nov. 5, 2021. Katie Honan/THE CITY

Adams started to enjoy his new title at the post-election Somos conference in Puerto Rico.

