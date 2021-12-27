 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Maritza Cadrera helps comfort her 93-year-old mother, Antonia Villanueva, while the Wien House resident receives her second coronavirus vaccine, March 3, 2021.
Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

PHOTOS: Surviving COVID’s Second Year in NYC

For many, 2021 began with renewed hope as the vaccination campaign ramped up and the city slowly reopened. The surging Delta variant, and later, Omicron, complicated the effort.

By Ben Fractenberg

Nurse Sandra Lindsay received the first national COVID vaccine at Queens’ Long Island Jewish Medical Center in December 2020. Other city workers, including teachers and food services employees, followed, giving a glimmer of hope as 2021 began.

The general public got access in the spring, leading to a brief early summer reconnection as vaccinated people dined and danced together. But the surging Delta and Omicron variants left the city grappling with a spike in infection as the year drew to a close.

Here are some photos photos documenting New Yorkers’ resolve in the second year of COVID:

A health care worker speaks with people waiting to get their coronavirus vaccine shot at the Washington Heights Armory, Jan. 26, 2021. Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

Eligible workers queued up on a frigid January day at the Washington Heights Armory to get their first jabs.

Yvonne Parson says her father, James Hutcherson, died after being being given hydroxychloroquine at the start of the coronavirus outbreak while living at the St. Albans veterans’ home, Jan. 31, 2021. Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

Yvonne Parson struggled in early 2021 to get information on the death of her father, James Hutcherson. Hutcherson, a resident of the New York State Veterans’ Home at St. Albans, passed away in April 2020 after being given an experimental COVID drug cocktail without her consent.

SoHo’s The Hat Shop owner Linda Pagan has been working with a coalition so support small businesses during the coronavirus outbreak, Feb. 9, 2021. Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

SoHo’s The Hat Shop owner Linda Pagan worked with a coalition to support small businesses trying to stay afloat as the pandemic dragged on.

A worker sets out food at the Masbia food pantry in Borough Park, Brooklyn, Feb. 16, 2021. Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

A worker set out food at the Masbia pantry in Borough Park in February as many still struggled to feed their families.

Holocaust survivor Klara Budnyatsky receives her second coronavirus vaccine at her Wien House residency in upper Manhattan, March 3, 2021. Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

Holocaust survivor Klara Budnyatsky received her second shot at the Wien House in Upper Manhattan.

Criminal justice reform advocates rally outside Washington Height’s Edgecombe Correctional Facility, Feb. 8, 2021. Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

Criminal justice reform advocates rallied outside Washington Height’s Edgecombe Correctional Facility, charging detainees weren’t being protected from COVID.

Gabriela Almaraz fries corn tortillas while serving an order of tacos de birria in Corona Plaza, Queens. Hiram Alejandro Durán/THE CITY

Queens’ Corona was among the neighborhood hit hardest in the pandemic’s early days. Many residents and workers — among them Gabriela Almaraz — were still struggling to make ends meet well into 2021.

A fleet of refrigerated trucks storing the bodies of people who died of COVID-19 sits near the Brooklyn waterfront in Sunset Park on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Hiram Alejandro Durán/THE CITY

A fleet of refrigerated trucks stored the bodies of COVID victims near the Brooklyn waterfront in Sunset Park.

Nunu Jefferson and Ashley Belcher watch television in hotel room on the Lower East Side, Thursday, Apr. 29, 2021. Hiram Alejandro Durán/THE CITY

Couple Nunu Jefferson and Ashley Belcher took part in a program that placed homeless people in hotel rooms during the pandemic.

The entrance to the Wall Street stop on the 2/3 lines has been shuttered for more than a year, May 17, 2021. Jose Martinez/THE CITY

The private entrance to the Wall Street stop on the 2/3 lines was still shuttered even after 24-hour service resumed.

A worker helps build an outdoor eating area along 32nd Street in Koreatown, May 18, 2021. Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

A worker helped build an outdoor eating area along West 32nd Street in Manhattan’s Koreatown.

A couple share a kiss at the Lincoln Center’s Revson Fountain, May 14, 2021. Hiram Alejandro Durán/THE CITY

A couple share a kiss at the Lincoln Center’s Revson Fountain.

Tourists once again packed into the MET after the museum reopened during the coronavirus pandemic, May 21, 2021. Hiram Alejandro Durán/THE CITY

Tourists once again flocked to the Metropolitan Museum of Art after the museum reopened in May.

People took advantage of reopened indoor dining to enjoy one of New York’s favorite pastimes, May 14, 2021. Hiram Alejandro Durán/THE CITY

New Yorkers took advantage of reopened indoor dining.

Relatives embraced before a graduation ceremony for seniors at the Urban Assembly School for Emergency Management in the Lower East Side on Thursday, June 24, 2021. Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

Relatives embraced before a graduation ceremony for seniors at the Urban Assembly School for Emergency Management in the Lower East Side.

PPE was left exposed to the elements outside the New York State Veterans’ Home at St. Albans in Queens, May 13, 2021. Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

PPE was left exposed to the elements outside the New York State Veterans’ Home at St. Albans in Queens.

Joseph Humphrey waited on a bus to be transported from the Lucerne Hotel on the Upper West Side to a congregant shelter on the Bowery in lower Manhattan, June 28, 2021. Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

Joseph Humphrey waited on a bus to be transported from the Lucerne Hotel on the Upper West Side to a congregant shelter on the Bowery in Lower Manhattan after the city started moving homeless people out of hotels.

Sae Feurtado and her husband Richard Kissi exit the Marriage Bureau as a happily married couple, July 23, 2021. Hiram Alejandro Durán/THE CITY

Sae Feurtado and her husband Richard Kissi took advantage of the Marriage Bureau’s reopening to tie the knot.

Nonnas Adelina Orazzo, center, and Yumi Komatsudaira, right, make fresh mozzarella with vendor Anthony Agostino on Thursday ahead of Enoteca Maria’s grand reopening. Clifford Mitchel/ THE CITY

Nonnas Adelina Orazzo, center, and Yumi Komatsudaira, right, made fresh mozzarella with vendor Anthony Agostino ahead of Staten Island’s Enoteca Maria’s grand reopening.

Children return to in-class learning at the Bedford Village School in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, Sept. 13, 2021. Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

Many children returned to in-class learning as city schools reopened in September.

Boarded up storefronts line a block near Queens Plaza, Sept. 14, 2021. Hiram Alejandro Durán/THE CITY

An area around Queens Plaza still showed economic scars from the city’s protracted shutdown.

Deliveristas rallied at City Hall ahead of a vote to improve their working conditions, Sept. 23, 2021. Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

Deliveristas rallied at City Hall ahead of a City Council vote to improve their working conditions after a year-long movement protesting their treatment during the pandemic.

A health care worker signs people in outside an urgent care COVID testing site on Dyckman Street in Inwood, Oct. 6, 2021. Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

An Inwood health care worker signed people in on Dyckman Street outside the only COVID testing site north of 181st Street.

Hundreds of FDNY and other emergency responders packed onto the street outside Gracie Mansion to protest the vaccine mandate for city workers, Oct. 28, 2021. Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

Hundreds of FDNY members and other emergency responders packed onto the street outside Gracie Mansion to protest the vaccine mandate for city workers.

New York resident Katie Mejias, foreground, embraces her sister, Rachel Wager, at JFK Airport after she is able to visit New York from England after the international COVID travel restrictions were lifted, Nov. 8, 2021. Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

New York resident Katie Mejias, foreground, embraced her sister, UK resident Rachel Wager, at JFK Airport after international COVID travel restrictions were lifted.

Workers set up a holiday display at Macy’s 34th Street flagship store, Nov. 18, 2021. Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

Workers set up a holiday display at Macy’s 34th Street flagship store.

Tourists and residents enjoyed the Rockefeller Center rink during the holiday season, Dec. 9, 2021. Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

Tourists and residents enjoyed the Rockefeller Center rink during the holiday season.

Huge “Vax Daddy” Ma embraces Communitea owner Kafia Saxe in Long Island City, Dec. 10, 2021. Ben Fractenberg/THE CITY

Huge “Vax Daddy” Ma, who helped countless New Yorkers get vaccine appointments through his TurboVax site, embraced Communitea owner Kafia Saxe in Long Island City while speaking about his plan to run for State Assembly.

New Yorkers wait for a Covid test at MedRite in downtown Brooklyn, Dec. 16, 2021. Eileen Grench/THE CITY

As the holidays approached, New Yorkers were once again faced with long testing lines as the Omicron variant spread through the city, though so far with the high levels of hospitalizations as the pandemic’s early months.

